Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Dutch Country Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

15015 Kinsman Rd.

Middlefield, OH 44024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Country Boy

Omelets

Plain Omelet

$5.75

Nice and Fluffy 5 Egg Omelet!

Cheese Omelet

$6.75

5 EGG OMELET STUFFED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF AMERICAN, PROVOLONE, SWISS, CHEDDAR, OR PEPPER JACK CHEESE. COMES WITH TOAST.

Meat & Cheese Omelet

$8.50

YOUR CHOICE OF ONE MEAT (sausage, bacon, or ham) AND ONE CHEESE (american, provolone, swiss, cheddar, or pepper jack).

Ranchero Omelet

$10.00

Omelet with green pepper, onion, cheddar jack, and topped with Chili and Sour Cream.

Meatlovers

$10.00

Bacon, sausage, ham, and American cheese. Served with home fries or tots, and toast.

Omelet Florentine

$9.00

Sauteed spinach, a touch of garlic and onion, tomato with cheddar cheese. Served with home fries or tots and toast.

Western Omelet

$8.75

Ham, green peppers, mushrooms, and onion. Served with home fries or tots and toast.

Veggie Omelet

$8.50

Sauteed onions, peppers, tomato, and mushrooms. Served with home fries or tots and toast.

Italian Omelet

$9.50

Sausage, onions, peppers, and mushrooms with provolone cheese. Served with home fries or tots and toast.

Country Omelet

$10.00

Sausage, bacon, ham, onion, peppers, mushrooms, and cheese. Served with home fries or tots and toast.

Spanish Omelet

$10.00

Ham, peppers, onion, and cheese folded with a zesty Spanish sauce. Served with home fries or tots and toast.

Scramblers

Country Boy

$10.50

Biscuits, home fries, scrambled eggs, topped with sausage gravy and cheese. Its a biggin!

Farmers

$9.00

Midway

$9.00

Geauga

$9.00

Denver

$9.00

Country Girl

$7.75

Country Boy cut in half. One biscuits topped with homefries, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, and cheese.

Timeless Favorites

2 Eggs & Toast

$3.75

2 Eggs, HF, Toast

$4.50

2 Eggs, Meat, Toast

$5.95

2 Eggs, HF, Meat, Toast

$6.95

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.95

Triple Crown

$12.00

3 Eggs any style, 3 pieces of Bacon, 3 pieces of Sausage, Homefries or Tots, choice of Toast, and 3 Pancakes.

Steak & Eggs

$12.00

6oz Sirlion made to order with choice of any Egg style, Homefries or Tots, and Toast.

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$9.75

Our fried Steak Fritter smothered in Country Gravy, 2 Eggs, Homefries or Tots, and Toast

Chop & Eggs

$10.00

Two grilled Pork Chops, with 2 Eggs, Homefries or Tots, and Toast

Chopped Sirlion & Eggs

$10.25

Chopped Sirlion Steak with 2 Eggs, Homefries and Tots, and Toast

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$9.00

Cornbeef, 2 Eggs, Homefries or Tots, and Toast

Eggs Benedict

$9.00

Toasted English Muffin topped with Ham, 2 Poached Eggs, and topped of with Holandaise.

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.95

Oatmeal

$4.00

Half Order Biscuits & Gravy

$4.00

Pancakes & French Toast

Cakes

$4.00+

French Toast

$4.00+

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$5.50+

Blueberry

$4.00+

Chocolate

$4.50+

Kid's Menu

KID'S EGGS

$5.00

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$5.00

KIDS PANCAKES

$5.00

GREEN EGGS AND HAM

$5.00

Side Orders

1 Egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$3.00

Side Bacon

$3.50

Crispy Bacon

$3.50

Side Sausage

$3.50

Side Ham

$3.50

Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

Redskin Homefries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Grits

$2.25

English Muffin

$2.00

Bagel

$2.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00

Side White

$1.50

Side Wheat

$1.50

Side Rye

$1.50

Side Sprouted

$2.00

Side Sourdough

$2.00

Side Biscuit

$1.50

Saug Gravy over 1 Biscuit

$4.00

Saug Gravy Side

$3.00

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$2.50

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Real Syrup

$2.00

Muffin

$2.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Family Style Breakfast

Scrambled eggs, sausage and bacon, home fries or tots, pancakes or French toast.

TRIPLE CROWN FAMILY STYLE

$40.00

Family Scrambler

$35.00

Lunch Sandwiches (Copy)

BLT 2000

$10.75

8 pieces of bacon, lettuce , tomato, and mayo on a garlic toast hoagie. Comes with fries and pickle.

Club Ciabatta

$9.50

Toasted ciabatta bun, bacon, mayo, and your choice of meat and cheese! Comes with fries and pickle.

Fish Sandwich

$8.95

Alaskan Pollock dipped and fried. Served on a toasted kaiser bun with lettuce and tomato. Comes with fries.

French Dip

$12.00

Shaved Prime rib on a garlic toast hoagie topped with melted Swiss. Served with a side of au ju, and French fries.

Main Street Wedge

$11.00

Ham, turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and onion piled on a hoagie bun, topped with italian dressing. Served with fries and pickle.

Philly

$11.25

Sliced Beef topped with mushrooms, onion, and melted provolone served on a hoagie. Comes with fries and pickle.

Reuben

$10.00

Pies

Chocolate Pie

$3.99

Coconut Pie

$3.99

Strawberry Pie

$4.99

Apple pie

$3.99

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Brownies

$2.99

Pineapple Delight

$4.99Out of stock

Cake slice

$5.99

Cake and ice cream

$6.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family style restaurant that loves to serve you our home style meals. We take pride in making sure each dish has great flavor, large portions, and affordable prices! P.S. I have heard many times that our Prime Rib is the best around!!!!

Location

15015 Kinsman Rd., Middlefield, OH 44024

Directions

Gallery
Dutch Country Restaurant image
Dutch Country Restaurant image
Dutch Country Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vinny's Italian Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 570
15439 West High St Middlefield, OH 44062
View restaurantnext
Warren's Spirited Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 832
14614 East Park St. Burton, OH 44021
View restaurantnext
Two Cafe and Boutique
orange starNo Reviews
8578 E Washington St Chagrin Falls, OH 44023
View restaurantnext
Pub Frato Gastropub Concord
orange star4.4 • 804
7548 FREDLE DR Painesville, OH 44077
View restaurantnext
Cork-N-Bottle
orange star4.3 • 1,266
6724 Mayfield Rd Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
View restaurantnext
Burgers 2 Beer Solon
orange starNo Reviews
33003 Aurora Road Solon, OH 44139
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Middlefield

Osso Farm Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 471
9145 Old State Road Chardon, OH 44024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Middlefield
Painesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Mentor
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Willoughby
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Wickliffe
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston