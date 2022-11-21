Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Dutch Courage

review star

No reviews yet

2229 N. Charles ST

Baltimore, MD 21218

Beer

1623 Brewing Dry Stout

1623 Brewing Dry Stout

$12.00
Charm City Mead

Charm City Mead

$11.00

Checkerspot "Fancy Pants" NEIPA

$16.50

Diamondback Half Day Wheated Pale

$12.00

Flying Dog Numero Uno

$12.00

Manor Hill Farm Fuzz Witbier Peach

$12.00

Monument City Pechant Pils

$12.00

Happy Camper Cider

$14.00

Peabody Heights Mr. Trash Wheel Session IPA

$12.00
Peabody Heights Old Oriole Park

Peabody Heights Old Oriole Park

$9.00
Stillwater Insetto Sour

Stillwater Insetto Sour

$10.00

Troegs Perpetual IPA

$12.00

Dutch Courage "Merch"

Dutch Courage Logo Ball Cap

Dutch Courage Logo Ball Cap

$25.00

One size fits all with adjustable leather strap.

Dutch Courage Logo Beanie

Dutch Courage Logo Beanie

$20.00

Chose your size. S/M or L/XL.

Dutch Courage Juniper Logo Bucket Cap

Dutch Courage Juniper Logo Bucket Cap

$25.00

Chill out under the shade of our juniper logo bucket hat. Two size: S/M or L/XL.

Dutch Courage Stadium Blanket Roll

Dutch Courage Stadium Blanket Roll

$25.00

Stay warm outdoor or indoors with our stadium blanket. Rolls up with velcro to create a convenient portable blanket. Includes a handle and pocket.

Dutch Courage T-Shirt

$20.00

DC Patch

$6.00

DC Pin

$5.00

Antique Glass

$10.00Out of stock

Wine

Salasar Cremant Brut Sparkling

$15.00
Domaine Bosquet Rosé Sparkling

Domaine Bosquet Rosé Sparkling

$14.00

red fruit aromas with citric notes. fresh with medium acidity and fruity finish.

Raza Vinho Verde (white)

$10.00

Eola Hills Pinot Gris (white)

$16.00

Bellevue Rose

$14.00

Can Sumoi Penedes Garnatxa (red)

$20.00

Dom. St. Cyr Beaujolais (red)

$20.00
Ostatu Rioja (red)

Ostatu Rioja (red)

$20.00

balanced and surprisingly concentrated, with integrated oak, black and red berry fruit with balancing acidity.

Special Order

Proper Sake Nigori

$25.00

Opia Sparkling Chardonnay N/A

$12.00

Catering & Event Food

$20 per person food

$20.00

$25 per person food

$25.00

$30 per person food

$30.00

$35 per person food

$35.00

$40 per person food

$40.00

$50 per person food

$50.00

Woodinville Event Rental

$750.00

Event Food $5,000.00

$5,000.00

Large Board $200

$200.00

Cheese Cake

$100.00

JHU EVENT FOOD

$900.00

JHU EVENT DEPOSIT FOOD

$1,500.00

Food

Burger

$12.00

Cheese Burger

$13.00

Hotdog

$8.00

Vegan Burger

$12.00

Cheese Vegan Burger

$13.00

Drinks

Bee Sting

$10.00

Peachy Keen

$10.00

The Eleanor

$10.00

Courageous G&T

$10.00

Young Buck

$10.00

White Claw Cherry Seltzer

$7.00

White Claw Lime Seltzer

$7.00

Peabody Heights BOH

$5.00

Manor Hill Peach Witbier

$6.00

Peabody Heights Mr. T Sesson IPA

$6.00

Old Westminster Cider

$8.00

Dom. Bousquet Rosé

$9.00

Vinho Verde

$8.00

Bellevue Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

N.A. Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.00

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fine food, spirits & packaged craft cocktails to- go!

Website

Location

2229 N. Charles ST, Baltimore, MD 21218

Directions

Gallery
Dutch Courage image
Dutch Courage image

