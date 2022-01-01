Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dutch's Oven

100 Reviews

$$

803 E Northside Dr

Clinton, MS 39056

Order Again

Popular Items

Hand Cut Fries
Dutch Burger
Blackened Chicken Alfredo

Signature Burgers

Dutch Burger

Dutch Burger

$9.50

1/3 lb hand pressed patty of locally raised free-range beef containing no preservatives or hormones served with a premium chef bun

Swiss Mushroom Burger

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$11.00

1/3 lb hand pressed patty of locally raised free-range beef containing no preservatives or hormones served with a premium chef bun. Freshly sliced mushrooms grilled and placed in between two slices of quality Swiss cheese and dressed to your liking.

Green Chile Cheeseburger

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$11.00

1/3 lb hand pressed patty of locally raised free-range beef containing no preservatives or hormones served with a premium chef bun. Grilled authentic New Mexico Hatch Green Chile, fresh melted cheddar cheese, and dressed to your liking.

Aloha Burger

Aloha Burger

$12.50Out of stock

1/3 lb hand pressed patty of locally raised free-range beef containing no preservatives or hormones served with a premium chef bun. Slice of fresh pineapple grilled, premium bacon, Swiss cheese, and dressed to your liking.

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$11.50

1/3 lb hand pressed patty of locally raised free-range beef containing no preservatives or hormones served with a premium chef bun. Ample serving of premium bacon, double slice of freshly melted cheddar cheese, Dutch’s bbq sauce, and dressed to your liking.

The Fryzilla

The Fryzilla

$12.50

1/3 lb hand pressed patty of locally raised free-range beef containing no preservatives or hormones served with a premium chef bun. Loaded and stacked with premium bacon, double slice of cheddar cheese, fist full of our famous hand cut fries, and dressed to your liking.

Leaning Tower of Cheeza

Leaning Tower of Cheeza

$13.25

Three patties of the freshest locally raised free-range beef containing no preservatives or hormones cooked to perfection. Each patty smothered with three different cheeses (cheddar/Swiss/provolone) and dressed to your liking.

Dutch Junior Burger

Dutch Junior Burger

$7.25

1/4 lb patty of the same quality of ground beef as our Signature burgers, on a fresh bun and dressed to your liking.

Ring Kong Burger

Ring Kong Burger

$13.25

Fryzilla’ s and Leaning Tower of Cheeza’s evil step brother “Ring Kong” can fill the larger appetite out there! Dressed to you liking it includes our famous hand battered onion rings with our homemade comeback sauce.

Jalapeño Popper Burger

Jalapeño Popper Burger

$13.00

If you love home made jalapeño poppers with fresh jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in premium bacon then you’ll want to try some on one of our signature burgers!

Burger Sides

Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$3.25

Traditionally prepared hand cut fries using the best Idaho Russet potatoes (6 step overnight process). Deep fried to perfection. Can’t find better fries anywhere!

Hand Battered Onion Rings

Hand Battered Onion Rings

$4.25

Chips

$2.25

Signature Sandwiches

Dutch Philly

Dutch Philly

$10.50

ribeye steak, grilled bell pepper and onions, toasted bun

Southwest Philly

$10.50

ribeye steak, grilled hatch chile, cheddar cheese, toasted bun

Chicken Club

$9.50

marinated in house spices and buttermilk overnight, deep fried, toasted chef bun

Country Fried Steak

$9.50

hand battered and deep fried to perfection, signature toasted chef bun

BLT

BLT

$8.50

premium bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted bread

Chicken Salad

$8.50
Dutch’s Albuquerque Turkey Club

Dutch’s Albuquerque Turkey Club

$10.00Out of stock

Not your average turkey club found in most diners. This one has quality turkey breast along with avocado, premium bacon, roasted Hatch Green Chile all on a fresh toasted croissant bun!

Sandwich Sides

Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$3.25
Hand Battered Onion Rings

Hand Battered Onion Rings

$4.25

Chips

$2.25

Lunch Special

Chicken Alfredo MONDAY

Chicken Alfredo MONDAY

$12.50

Fresh free-range raised ground beef patty (no hormones or preservatives) grilled and smothered in grilled onion and brown gravy. Choice of two sides and toasted bread.

Hot Tamale TUESDAY

$12.50
Roast Beef WEDNESDAY

Roast Beef WEDNESDAY

$12.50

Melt in your mouth slow cooked roast beef, two side and toasted bread.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich THURSDAY

$12.50

Fried Chicken FRIDAY

$12.50
Blackened Grilled Catfish SATURDAY

Blackened Grilled Catfish SATURDAY

$12.50

Blackened pan seared Simmons catfish filets, choice of two sides and toasted bread.

Hamburger Steak ALL WEEK

$12.50

Chicken Fried Steak. ALL WEEK

$12.50

Lunch Baskets

Catfish Basket

Catfish Basket

$14.00

US Farm Raised catfish deep fried to perfection, hush pups, tartar, lemon slice, choice of two sides

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

8 fresh jumbo shrim deep fried, hush pups, coctail sauce, choice of two sides

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

tenderloins marinated in our house spices and buttermilk deep fried to perfection, hush pups, dipping sauce, your choice of two sides

Lunch Salads

Fresh bed of fresh greens, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumber, bacon bits, boiled egg slices, shredded cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing. Feel free to add some protein (fresh salmon, chicken, shrimp grilled to perfection).
Classic Dutch Salad

Classic Dutch Salad

$7.50

bed of fresh greens, eggs, tomato, cucumber, onion, cheese, bacon

Dutch Side Salad

$5.25

Lunch Desserts

Dutch Beignets

Dutch Beignets

$7.50

fresh hot croissant beignets, powdered sugar, honey butter

Ms Ruth's Brownie

Ms Ruth's Brownie

$6.50

homemade brownie, pecan, vanilla ice cream, chocolate drizzle

S'More Cheesecake

S'More Cheesecake

$6.50

NY cheesecake, graham cracker, chocolate, marshmellow

Hand Spun Milkshake

Hand Spun Milkshake

$5.50

Hand spun milkshakes with whipped cream and cherry

Lunch Drinks

Drinks

$2.50

Lunch Family Meals

Hamburger Steak for 4

Hamburger Steak for 4

$35.00

Fresh range-free ground beef cooked to perfection smothered in grilled onion and brown gravy sauce. Comes with two sides and toasted bread.

Hamburger Steak for 6

Hamburger Steak for 6

$45.00

Fresh range-free ground beef cooked to perfection smothered in grilled onion and brown gravy sauce. Comes with two sides and toasted bread.

Fried Chicken for 4

Fried Chicken for 4

$35.00

Succulent marinated chicken overnight in our house herbs, spices, and buttermilk, deep fried to perfection. Choice of two sides.

Fried Chicken for 6

Fried Chicken for 6

$45.00

Succulent marinated chicken overnight in our house herbs, spices, and buttermilk, deep fried to perfection. Choice of two sides.

Chicken Alfredo for 4

Chicken Alfredo for 4

$35.00

Angel hair pasta, pest Alfredo, blackened chicken. Comes with two sides and toasted bread.

Chicken Alfredo for 6

Chicken Alfredo for 6

$45.00

Angel hair pasta, pest Alfredo, blackened chicken. Comes with two sides and toasted bread.

Fried Catfish for 4

Fried Catfish for 4

$40.00

Deep fried Simmons US Farm raised catfish to perfection, corn frit hush puppies, lemon and tartar sauce, choice of two sides.

Fried Catfish for 6

Fried Catfish for 6

$50.00

Deep fried Simmons US Farm raised catfish to perfection, corn frit hush puppies, lemon and tartar sauce, choice of two sides.

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$6.25

premium pickle slices, special breading, deep fried to perfection

Fried Onion Strings

$7.50

freshly thin cut red onion in our special seasoned batter and deep fried

Delta Pups

$6.25

corn frit hush puppies deep fried

Dinner Drinks

Drinks

$2.50

Entrees

Redfish Creole

Redfish Creole

$19.00

Blackened Redfish, creamy mashed potatoes, 2 grilled fresh shrimp, fried onions, Cajun cream sauce.

Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon

$18.00

Pan seared fresh Atlantic Salmon in our house herbs and spices, served with a choice of grilled asparagus or steamed broccoli.

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Angel hair pasta, blackened tenderloin chicken, pesto Alfredo.

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

$16.00
Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$15.00

Blackened fresh jumbo shrimp, grits, green onion, mushroom, garlic

Dinner Salads

Bed of fresh greens, eggs, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, cheese, oranges, bacon, croutons (with the ability of adding a protein of your choice)

Classic Dutch Salad

$7.50

bed of fresh greens, eggs, tomato, cucumber, onion, cheese, bacon, croutons

Signature Burgers

Dutch Burger

Dutch Burger

$9.50

1/3 lb hand pressed patty of locally raised free-range beef containing no preservatives or hormones served with a premium chef bun and dressed to your liking.

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$10.50

1/3 lb hand pressed patty of locally raised free-range beef containing no preservatives or hormones served with a premium chef bun. Fresh thinly sliced grilled mushrooms in a blanket of Swiss cheese and dressed to your liking.

Green Chile Cheeseburger

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$10.50

1/3 lb hand pressed patty of locally raised free-range beef containing no preservatives or hormones served with a premium chef bun. Authentic New Mexico Hatch Green Chile grilled complimented with cheddar cheese and dressed to your liking.

Aloha Burger

Aloha Burger

$12.50

1/3 lb hand pressed patty of locally raised free-range beef containing no preservatives or hormones served with a premium chef bun. Grilled round of fresh pineapple, premium bacon, Swiss cheese and dressed to your liking.

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$11.50

1/3 lb hand pressed patty of locally raised free-range beef containing no preservatives or hormones served with a premium chef bun. Dutch’s bbq sauce with premium bacon and double cheddar cheese.

The Fryzilla

The Fryzilla

$12.50

1/3 lb hand pressed patty of locally raised free-range beef containing no preservatives or hormones served with a premium chef bun. A fist full of our hand cut fries, premium bacon, and double cheddar cheese dressed to your liking.

Leaning Tower of Cheeza

Leaning Tower of Cheeza

$13.25

1/3 lb hand pressed patty of locally raised free-range beef containing no preservatives or hormones served with a premium chef bun. Triple patties made with our range-free ground beef, three melted slices of cheese (cheddar/Swiss/provolone) and dressed to your liking.

Dutch Junior Burger

Dutch Junior Burger

$7.25

Smaller patty of locally raised range free beef with no preservatives or hormones and dressed to your liking.

Ring Kong Burger

$13.25

Burger Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$3.25

Hand Battered Onion Rings

$4.25

Chips

$2.25

Signature Sandwiches

Dutch Philly

$10.50

ribye steak, grilled bell pepper and onion, mayo, toasted bun

Southwest Philly

$10.50

ribye steak, grilled hatch chile, bbq sauce and mayo, toasted bun

Chicken Club

$9.50

fried or grilled tenderloin chicken, chef signature bun

Country Fried Steak

$9.50

hand battered and deep fried country steak, signature chef bun

BLT

$8.50

premium bacon, mayo, lettece, tomato, toasted bread

Chicken Salad

$8.50

Sandwich Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$3.25

Hand Battered Onion Rings

$4.25

Chips

$2.25

Dinner Baskets

Catfish Basket

$14.00

US Farm Raised catfish deep fried, tartar sauce, lemon slice, two sides

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

fresh jumbo shrimp deep fried, hush pups, choice of two sides

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

chicken tenderloin marinated in house spices and buttermilk overnight, hush pups, choice of two sides

Dinner Desserts

Dutch Beignets

$7.50

fresh hot croissant beignets, powdered sugar, honey butter

Ms Ruth's Brownie

$6.50

homemade brownie, pecan, vanilla ice cream, chocolate drizzle

S'More Cheesecake

$6.50

NY cheesecake, graham cracker, chocolate, marshmellow

Hand Spun Milkshake

$5.25

Family Meals w/2 Sides

Fried Chicken for 4 w/two sides

$35.00

Fried Chicken for 6 w/two sides

$45.00

Chicken Alfredo for 4 w/two sides

$35.00

Chicken Alfredo for 6 w/two sides

$45.00

Hamburger Steak for 4 w/two sides

$35.00

Hamburger Steak for 6 w/two sides

$45.00

Fried Catfish for 4 w/two sides

$40.00

Fried Catfish for 6 w/two sides

$50.00

Meals

Ain’t Much Dutch Burger

$6.00

Thicken Chinders

$6.00

“Dog On It”

$5.00

Grizzled Cheese

$4.00

Desserts

Kids Chocolate Shake

$3.00

Kids Vanilla Shake

$3.00

Kids Strawberry Shake

$3.00

Drinks

Sprite

$1.00

Rootbeer

$1.00

Lemonade

$1.00

Fanta

$1.00

Dr Pepper

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Coke Zero

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$1.00

Unsweetened Tea

$1.00

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

To us here at Dutch’s Oven it all comes down to having a passion for great food, excellent customer service, and providing a clean and friendly atmosphere. Our pride begins with shopping for the best ingredients that can be found. “Made From Scratch” and “Cooked To Order” are two phrases we believe makes all the difference in what we have to offer. Think of it this way, “The First Bite Pays For Itself, The Rest Is On Us”. Gourmet Burgers Specialty Sandwiches Catfish/Shrimp/Tender Baskets Healthy Salads Delightful Desserts Kids Menu Chef Inspired Entrees We look forward to seeing you soon! Remember, “Ain’t Much If It Ain’t Dutch!”

Website

Location

803 E Northside Dr, Clinton, MS 39056

Directions

Gallery
Dutch’s Oven image
Dutch’s Oven image

