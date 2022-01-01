Duval Street Cape Coral 4721 Vincennes Boulevard

Main picView gallery

Duval Street Cape Coral

review star

No reviews yet

4721 Vincennes Boulevard

Cape Coral, FL 33904

Order Again

Soups & Salads

Bahia Honda Conch Chowder

$5.50+

Duval's Soup Du Jour

$5.00+

DINNER Caesar Salad

$12.50

DINNER Cobb Salad

$12.50

CUP GATOR GUMBO

$6.50Out of stock

BOWL GATOR GUMBO

$8.50Out of stock

Appetizers

Crab Dip

$18.50Out of stock

Cream Cheese Sauce and Crab Meat. Served with Tortilla Chips

"Florida" Crab Cake

$23.50

Jumbo Lump Blue Crab blended with Old Bay Breading and Mayonnaise with our Chipotle Remoualde

Blue Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$20.50

Oven Roasted Silver Dollar Mushroom Caps stuffed with Blue Crab Claw Meat with White Wine Garlic Parmesan Butter

Boom Boom Shrimp

$13.50

Fried Firecracker Shrimp tossed with Duval's Boom Boom Sauce

Coconut Creme Shrimp

$14.50

Five Jumbo Shrimp topped with Coconut Milk, Coconut Rum Reduction and Toasted Coconut Shreds

1 lb. Peel-n-Eat Shrimp

$19.50Out of stock

Juicy Gulf Shrimp steamed in Beer and Old Bay

1/2 Peel-N- Eat

$11.50Out of stock

Fried Calamari

$14.50

Tender Calamari Rings Lightly Breaded, Deep-Fried, topped with Grilled Banana Peppers and Fra Diavolo Marinara

Mussels

$19.50Out of stock

Cleaned Black Mussels Sautéed in White Wine and Garlic Butter. Served with Bleu Cheese Garlic Baguette

Lobster Hush Puppies

$10.50Out of stock

Homemade Hush Puppies serve with Coleslaw and Thousand Island

Conch Republic Fritters

$13.50

Bahamian-Style served with Chipotle Aioli or Cocktail Sauce

(3) Tacos

$16.50

Three Flour Tacos with Grilled, Blackened or Jerked Chicken or Fish or Fried Firecracker Shrimp tossed with Duval's Boom Boom Sauce. Served with Pico and Lettuce

(V) Pulitzer Pretzel

$12.50Out of stock

Jumbo Soft Baked Pretzel with Spicy Brown Mustard on the side or cheese

(V) Fried Cauliflower

$6.50Out of stock

Cauliflower soaked in Milk, Seasoning Flour, Fried and mixed with Sriracha Sauce

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.50Out of stock

De Masa Chips, Fresh Tomato, Diced Onions, Black Olives and Corn Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Jalapeños

Blackened Shrimp Nachos

$14.50Out of stock

De Masa Chips, Fresh Tomato, Diced Onions, Black Olives and Corn Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Jalapeños

Half Dozen Yard Bird Wings

$13.50

Jumbo fried wings tossed in your favorite sauce with bleu cheese or ranch and celery sticks

Dozen Yard Bird Wings

$23.50

Jumbo fried wings tossed in your favorite sauce with bleu cheese or ranch and celery sticks

18 Yard Bird Wings

$30.50

Jumbo fried wings tossed in your favorite sauce with bleu cheese or ranch and celery sticks

Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$10.50Out of stock

Marinated in Citrus for 24 hours. tossed with Red Onions, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Tomatoes. Served with Tortilla Chios

Asian Salmon Ceviche

$11.50Out of stock

Scottish Salmon cut in squares and marinated in Citrus for 24 hours. Tossed with Red Onions, Cilantro, Toasted Silvered Almonds, Sweet Chili Sauce and a touch of Sesame Oil. Served with Wonton Chips

Seafood

Crab Cake Dinner

$33.50

Snapper Classico

$28.50Out of stock

Capt Platter

$29.50Out of stock

Steaks

Fillet Mignon

$29.50

Ribeye

$33.50

Prime Rib

$17.99+

1/2 Rack

$21.50Out of stock

Full Rack

$29.50Out of stock

Pasta

Alfredo

$21.50

Selfish Shellfish

$27.50Out of stock

Shrimp Captiva

$25.50

MARINARA

$15.00

MAC N CHEESE

$15.95

Light Fare

BYOB

$16.50

Po Boy

$17.50

Grouper Sandwich

$18.50

Jerk Mahi Sandwich

$16.50

Vegan Burger

$17.50Out of stock

Sloppy Joseph

$15.50Out of stock

CHX Club

$17.50

BYO Flat Bread

$12.50Out of stock

GRILLED CHX SANDWICH

$12.50

HOT DOG

$6.50Out of stock

kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.50

Kids Chx Fingers

$8.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Desserts

Pineapple Cake

$9.00

Lava Cake

$9.00

Flan

$8.00Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Xangos

$12.00Out of stock

Key lime cups

$1.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie`

$10.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$10.00Out of stock

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$4.95

SP FRIES

$4.95

BAKED POTATO

$3.95

LOADED BAKED POT

$5.95

VEGGIES

$3.95

BAKED SW POT

$3.95

RICE

$3.95Out of stock

MASHED POTATO

$3.95

SLAW

$3.95

RANCH

$1.00

BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

1K ISLAND

$1.00

BALS

$1.00

ITALIAN

$1.00

HONEY MUSTARD

$1.00

HORSE RADISH

$1.00

JAPS

$1.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

HOUSE SIDE

$4.95

CZAR SIDE

$4.95

WEEKLY SPECIALS

FRIDAY FISH FRY

$24.95

THURSDAY BURGER

$10.00

SATURDAY RIBS

$25.00

Scallops Dinner

$35.95

Bacon Wrap Scallops

$15.95

TACO TUESDAY

$10.00

FISH TACO

$16.50

SH TACO

$16.50

BOOM TACO

$16.50

CHX TACO

$16.50

Taco Tuesday

$8.00

BIKE NIGHT

BEEF BURGER

$12.00

CHEESEBURGER

$13.00

BRATWURST

$10.00

PORK SANDWICH

$12.00

CHX SANDWICH

$12.00

CHX CHS SANDWICH

$13.00

1/2 RACK RIBS

$20.00

SEAFOOD FESTIVAL

GATOR SANDWICH

$18.50Out of stock

GATOR TAIL

$24.00Out of stock

GATOR NUGGETS

$18.00

GATOR SAUSAGE

$12.00

CATFISH SANDWICH

$15.00

CHARBROLED OYSTERS

$2.00

SEAFOOD BOIL

$35.00

BURGER

$12.00

CHSBURGER

$13.00

CHX SANDWICH

$12.00

CHX CHS SANDWICH

$13.00

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$13.50

WRAP

CZAR WP

$12.95

GR CKX CZAR WP

$12.95

BLK CHX CZAR WP

$12.95

GR SHR CZAR WP

$15.95

BLK SHR CZAR WP

$22.50

BOOM SHR CZAR WP

$22.50

FLATBREAD

CHEESE

$10.50

PEPPERONI

$12.50

SAUSAGE

$12.50

SHRIMP

$16.50

FOD

$18.00Out of stock

BASKETS

FRIED SHRIMP

$16.95

FRIED FISH

$13.95

CHICKEN TENDER

$12.95

LUNCH SPECIALS

SOUP/SALAD

$9.95

GRILLED CHS/ SOUP

$9.95

TRPL GR CHZ

$9.95

BLT

$9.95

Soda

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

ROOTBEER

$3.50

HIC

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

GINGER ALE

$3.50

ORG

$3.50

CLUB

$3.50

TONIC

$3.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.95

SWEET TEA

$3.50

UNSWEET TEA

$3.50

REDBULL

$4.50

Coffee

$2.95

Lemonade

$3.50

Water

SPARKLING WATER

$4.95

BOTTLED WTR

$2.50

Juice

LEMONADE JUICE

$2.95

ORG JUICE

$3.95

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.95

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.95

TOMATO JUICE

$4.95

V-8 JUICE

$4.95

APPLE JUICE

$3.95

New* Food Happy Hour

CHIPS SALSA

$5.00

CHICPS QUESO

$5.00

CHIPS S & Q

$8.00

CHX TACOS

$6.00

PRETZEL

$8.00

PRETZEL CHS

$11.00

EGG ROLLS

$8.00

MOZ STK

$5.00

LOADED FRIES

$6.00

APPAREL

Tank

$20.00

SHOW

DRAG BINGO

$10.00

DRAG BRUNCH

$15.00

40 PIG ROAST

PORK & SEAFOOD

$40.00

75 PIG ROAST

PORK & SEAFOOD

$75.00

100 PIG ROAST

PORK & SEAFOOD

$100.00

BEER

BUD LITE

MICH ULTRA

STELLA

MAC & CHEESE

BUFFALLO SHRIMP

$13.50Out of stock
Duval Street in Cape Coral is a casual Key West style bar & eatery offering apps, seafood, steaks, burgers & craft cocktails. Sunday Brunch offers a build your own Bloody Mary & Mimosa bar. Weekly events promise fun for everyone. Check out Drag Bingo, paint party, comedy shows & live music. Duval Street is the place to be for good vibes & good food. See you at Duval Street where its always 5 o'clock

