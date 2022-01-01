Duval Street Cape Coral 4721 Vincennes Boulevard

Restaurant info

Duval Street in Cape Coral is a casual Key West style bar & eatery offering apps, seafood, steaks, burgers & craft cocktails. Sunday Brunch offers a build your own Bloody Mary & Mimosa bar. Weekly events promise fun for everyone. Check out Drag Bingo, paint party, comedy shows & live music. Duval Street is the place to be for good vibes & good food. See you at Duval Street where its always 5 o'clock

Website