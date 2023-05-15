D'vine Root Bakery

ThunderHeart Tea (Nuwati Herbals)

$2.59

As the Thunder beats in the sky, so should the strong heart of every Warrior. It is very important to eat a heart healthy diet, exercise regularly and maintain a proper weight. Ingredients: Hibiscus Flowers, Fo-Ti Root, Hawthorn Leaf and Flower, Rosemary Leaf, Bilberries Fruit, Ginger Root, Grape Seed Extract, Hawthorn Berries, Marigold Flowers, Motherwort, Oatstraw Leaf, Solomon’s Seal Root, Astragalus Root, Cramp Bark, Flax Seed, Guggal Resin, Psyllium Husk Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Caution: If you are on Heart or Blood Pressure Medications or have a known Heart condition, consult your health care professional BEFORE drinking this tea or taking any herbal supplements. Consult your health care professional prior to use if you are pregnant, nursing, take any medication or have a medical condition.