D'vine Root Bakery
937 East Main Street
Cushing, OK 74023
BEVERAGES
Coffee - Hot (16 oz)
D'Vine Brew (Organic House Blend)
Pura Vida Fair Trade, Organic Coffee. A Medium Body coffee with a distinctive flavor and nutty finish.
Bold Brew (Organic)
Pura Vida Organic, Fair Trade A powerful, aromatic African blend with a hint of sweet berry.
Decaf (Organic)
Pura Vida Fair Trade, Organic Coffee. A Medium Body coffee with a distinctive flavor and nutty finish.
Iced Coffee Blend
Teas - Hot
(May 15) Hot Black Tea - 16 oz
(May 15) D'Vine Hot Chai - 16 oz
Specially brewed in-house with the best 100% organic, whole-spice ingredients. The ingredients are healing in themselves. Cinnamon, Star Anise, Cloves, Cardamom, Ginger, Nutmeg, Allspice, Pepper Corns, Vanilla Beans, Special Assam CTC Chai tea leaves.
D'Vine Specialty Drinks
(Coming soon) D'Vine Organic Chai - 16 oz
Specially brewed in-house with the best 100% organic, whole-spice ingredients. The ingredients are healing in themselves. Cinnamon, Star Anise, Cloves, Cardamom, Ginger, Nutmeg, Allspice, Pepper Corns, Vanilla Beans, Special Assam CTC Chai tea leaves.
(Coming Soon) D'Vine Hot Chocolate
Delicious in-house all-organic blend with savory Cocoa combined with the health benefits of Cacao, and notes of vanilla, cinnamon, and a hint of cardamom. Rich and creamy - with your choices of dairy/ or non-dairy; sugar or non-sugar options. Benefits of Cacao: Improves Mood; aphrodisiac; balances hormones; protects heart; prevents blood clots; slows aging; helps burn belly fat; boosts energy; lowers blood pressure; protects against sunburn. * From Facty.com
Bottled Beverages
Aura Bora Sparkling (Cactus Rose)
Fresh prickly pear and aromatic rose are the perfect balance of bright and floral. Aura Bora Sparkling waters are made with herbs, fruits, and flowers for earthly tastes and heavenly feelings. Reverse Osmosis Water, no Citric Acid, Member of 1% for the Planet. 0 Calories, 0 Sugar, 0 Sodium, Non-GMO Ingredients: Carbonated water, Natural Prickly Pear Flavor, Rose Flower Extract, Lemongrass Leaf Extract
BAI Peru Pineapple Antioxidant
Only have 5 calories, 1g of sugar, and no artificial sweeteners.
BAI Antioxidant (Pomegranate)
BAI Antioxidant (Strawberry Lemonade)
Bang Body Fuel (Cotton Candy)
0 Sugar; 0 Carbs; 0 Calories; Gluten Free; Vegan Friendly Experience the excitement of a carnival adventure in this flavor-packed energy drink • 300 mg of caffeine • EAA Aminos • CoQ10
Bang Body Fuel (Peach Mango)
0 Sugar; 0 Carbs; 0 Calories; Gluten Free; Vegan Friendly This delicious masterpiece can help suit any craving with a taste that can only be found in paradise. Enjoy the delectable thrill of a true tropical sensation! • 300 mg of caffeine • EAA Aminos • CoQ10
Bang Body Fuel (Purple Kiddles)
0 Sugar; 0 Carbs; 0 Calories; Gluten Free; Vegan Friendly Bang Energy® honors the men and women of the armed forces with a bold taste that’s unlike anything else. • 300 mg of caffeine • EAA Aminos • CoQ10
Bang Body Fuel (Rainbow Unicorn)
0 Sugar; 0 Carbs; 0 Calories; Gluten Free; Vegan Friendly Bang Energy® presents a spectacular collection of flavors in an electrifying blend of essential vitamins, amino acids, and all-natural fruit juices. Taste the excellence of one of our most exciting energy drinks! • 300 mg of caffeine • EAA Aminos • CoQ10
Bang Body Fuel (Whole Lotta Chocolotta)
0 Sugar; 0 Carbs; 0 Calories; Gluten Free; Vegan Friendly Satisfy your sweet tooth with the most refreshing, best-tasting chocolate energy drink in the Bang Energy® family. Formulated with authentic ingredients, Bang® presents an innovative, new energy drink with a delicious flavor profile. Explore the advantages of a complete energy fuel fused into an irresistible chocolate recipe. • 300 mg of caffeine • EAA Aminos • CoQ10
Dry Botanica Bubbly (Rainier Cherry)
Our DRY Rainier Cherry Botanical Bubbly strikes the right balance between dry and bold with a juicy and luscious profile. Kosher, Gluten Freen, Non GMO Carbonated Water, Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Phosphoric Acid
Evian Sparkling Mineral-Enhanced (Grapefruit & Basil)
Grapefruit Basil a tasty twist of grapefruit flavor with notes of fresh basil flavor. 12% of your daily value of Magnesium (50mg) & 10% daily value of Zinc (1.1mg) per serving, minerals that support normal cognitive function. Natural Spring Water, Carbon Dioxide, magnesium sulfate, natural flavors, zinc sulfate
Evian Sparkling Mineral enhanced (Raspberry & Ginsing)
0 g sugar - 0 sweeteners - 0 calories. 50 mg Mg (12% DV) and 1.1 mg Zn (10% DV) per 330 ML serving. Sparkling. Feed your mind. Zinc and magnesium contribute to normal cognitive function.
HealthAde Pop (Ginger Fizz)
Organic, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Non-GMO Fresh ginger gets a fresh perspective. Enjoy this healthier twist on the classic soft drink flavor. Gut Health 101 - Plant-based prebiotics, Detoxifying Acids, Natural Antioxidants . KEY INGREDIENTS Organic Cold Pressed Ginger Juice, Organic Cold Pressed Lemon Juice, Prebiotic Fiber & Organic Cranberry Extract
HealthAde (Lemon Lime)
Nantucket Nectars Lemonade
Perrier Mineral (Pomegranate)
Perrier Mineral (Tangerine)
Perrier Mineral (Watermelon)
Perrier Sparkling (Pineapple & Mango)
Phocus Sparkling Water
Propel Water (Berry)
Propel Water (Black Cherry)
Propel Water (Peach)
Rowdy Energy (Cotton Candy)
Rowdy Energy (Orange Citrus)
San Pellegrino Mineral (Tangerine & Strawberry)
Snapple (Kiwi Strawberry)
Snapple Zero Sugar (Kiwi Strawberry)
Spindfrift Sparkling (Lemon)
Spindrift Sparkling (Raspberry Lime)
Teavolve Cold Brew (Peach)
Vitamin Water (Blueberry Pomegraante)
Vitamin Water (Ice)
ZOA Enery (Original)
Healing Teas - 8 oz
Bear in the Woods (Nuwati Herbals)
Gentle Herbal Laxative Bear in the Woods is an all natural herbal tea that will support regularity and help nature to take its course. Start with one cup daily on an empty stomach, preferably at bedtime. If necessary, drink an additional cup the next morning. This blend is not intended for long term use. For the complete Bear in the Woods experience, drink this tea and light a pine scented candle. Ingredients: Cascara Sagrada Bark, Buckthorn Bark, Senna Leaf, Alfalfa Leaf, Chamomile Flower, Fennel Seed, Ginger Root, Licorice Root, Papaya Leaf, Peppermint Leaf, Apple Fiber, Cat’s Claw Bark, Stevia Leaf, Yucca Root.
Buffalo Bone Tea (Nuwati Herbals)
Buffalo Bone is an exceptionally strong bone that was used by our Indigenous ancestors in making utensils, weapons & jewelry. The Old Ones chose Buffalo bones for their durability & performance. Buffalo Bone Tea contains herbs that our ancestors also used to help support our body’s structure. Does NOT actually contain Buffalo bones and will NOT give you Buffalo breath. Ingredients: Alfalfa Leaf, Dandelion Root, Marshmallow Root, Oatstraw Leaf, Plantain Leaf, Shavegrass Leaf, Uva Ursi Leaf, Boswellia, Devil’s Claw Root, Cat’s Claw Bark.
Calming the Strom Tea (Nuwati Herbals)
Calming the Storm contains herbs that help to quench the burning in the belly like rain on a wildfire. This blend aids in calming the wind, and quieting the rumbling thunder to promote healthy digestion. Try diluting Calming the Storm and sipping throughout the day at room temperature to help keep the digestive system in balance. We have heard from several customers that they even make Calming the Storm ice cubes or ice chips. Ingredients: Ginger Root, Alfalfa Leaf, Chamomile Flower, Fennel Seed, Licorice Root, Peppermint Leaf, Red Clover Blossoms, Yarrow Leaf, Cat’s Claw Bark.
Cloud Walking Tea (Nuwati Herbals)
Cloud Walking Tea contains herbs that have traditionally been used to help ease those “should have, need to, forgot to” thoughts that keep you awake. This blend also contains herbs that support a calm body for a restful night’s sleep. Ingredients: Lavender Flower, Passion Flower, St. John’s Wort Flower, Valerian Root, Catnip Leaf, Chamomile Flower, Hops Flower, Kava Kava Root, Lemon Balm Leaf, Rosemary Leaf, Scullcap Leaf.
Eye of the Hawk (Nuwati Herbals)
SUPPORTS HEALTHY VISION Eye of the Hawk Tea contains herbs that have been used traditionally to support tired eyes and healthy vision. A hawk can detect the slightest movement of a mouse from hundreds of feet in the air. Here’s to looking at you! Note: Eye of the Hawk is not intended to treat eye disease. Ingredients: Carrot, Green Tea Leaf, Ginkgo Leaf, Marigold Flowers, Ginkgo Leaf, Bilberry Fruit, Eyebright, Goji (Lycii) Berries, Lemon Peel Granules, Papaya Leaf, Periwinkle Flowers, Grape Seed Extract, Lemon Balm Leaf, Orange Peel Granules, Parsley Flakes, Rosemary Leaf, Alfalfa Leaf, Apricot Nuggets, Beet Root, Cranberry Fruit, Grapefruit Peel, Horse Chestnut, Passion Flower, Spinach Leaf, Stevia Leaf, Suma Root, Tomato Flakes, Turmeric Root.
Howling Wolf Tea (Nuwati Herbals)
Howling Wolf Tea have traditionally been used to moisturize the throat. Promotes throat comfort for singers, Pow Wow drummers and the overworked throat that comes from too much Howling and celebrating. Ingredients: Star Anise, Lemon Balm Leaf, Licorice Root, Chamomile Flowers, Slippery Elm Bark, Horehound Leaf, Marshmallow Root, Kava Kava Root, Mullein Leaf, Myrrh Gum Granules, Plantain Leaf, Sage Leaf, White Willow Bark, Wild Cherry Bark, Wintergreen Leaf.
Laughing Coyote Tea (Nuwati Herbals)
The Coyote is known as the trickster. He teaches us that laughter truly is the best Medicine. So relax, kick back, enjoy a cup of Laughing Coyote Tea and BE HAPPY! Ingredients: Hibiscus Flowers, Green Tea Leaf, Lemon Grass, Rooibos Leaf, Rose Hips, Ashwagandha Root, Chamomile Flowers, Damiana Leaf, Juniper Berries, Lavender Flowers, Oatstraw Leaf, Rhodiola Root, Spearmint Leaf, Stevia Leaf, Allspice Fruit, Lemon Balm Leaf, Savory Leaf, Schizandra Berries
SeeLessO'Me (Nuwati Herbals)
We encourage you to exercise, eat healthy and drink 6 to 8 glasses of water a day. Suggested Usage: Drink three (3) cups per day for the first 3 days, the proceed with 2 cups a day for the next 2 days. After that period, only 1 cup per day is recommended. Ingredients: Green Tea Leaf, Chickweed Leaf, Eleuthero Root, Garcinia Cambogia Fruit, Glucomannan Root, Guarana Seed, Gymnema Leaf, Gynostemma (Jiaogulan) Leaf, Soy Lecithin Granules, Peppermint Leaf, Rhodiola Root, Rooibos Leaf, Bee Pollen Granules, Burdock Root, Cascara Sagrada Bark, Cinnamon Bark, Dandelion Root, Fenugreek Seed, Greater Galangal Root, Grapefruit Peel, Cola Nut, Maca Maca Root, Schisandra Berries, Senna Leaf, Stevia Leaf, Tribulus Fruit, Wheat Grass, Yerbe Matte Leaf **Contains Soy**
Share My Blanket (Nuwati Herbals)
Are you getting ready to share a blanket with your lover? Start by sharing a cup of Share My Blanket then relax and enjoy the sensual energy you two have created. Ingredients: Green Tea Leaf, Damiana Leaf, Guarana Seed, Maca Maca Root, Muira Puama Root, Oatstraw Tops, Saw Palmetto Berries, Yohimbe Bark, Eleuthero Root, Ginkgo Leaf, Horny Goat Weed, Chickweed, Cinnamon Bark Chips, Cloves, Echinacea Leaf, Lemon Balm Leaf, Licorice Root, Sarsaparilla Root, Slippery Elm Bark.
Sundance (Nuwati Herbals)
Tea Pee (Nuwati Herbals)
The herbs in Tea Pee Tea have been traditionally used to support healthy bladder functions. We suggest drinking one cup in the morning and another before going to bed. VOTED BEST NEW PRODUCT – OPEN CLASS AT THE WORLD TEA EXPO IN LONG BEACH, CA ON MAY 30, 2014! Ingredients: Alfalfa Leaf, Horsetail Leaf, Oatstraw Leaf, Pau d’Arco Bark, Pumpkin Seed, Cornsilk, Dog Grass, Ginkgo Leaf, Hydrangea Root, Maca Maca Root, Muira Puama Root, Pygeum Bark, Parsley Flakes, Red Clover Blossoms, Saw Palmetto Berries, Tomato Flakes, Uva Ursi Leaf, Dandelion Root, Gravel Root, Juniper Berries, Kava Kava Root, Kelp Granules, Red Root (root), Suma Root, Turmeric Root, Yohimbe Bark.
The Healer Tea (Nuwati Herbals)
History indicates that our Indigenous ancestors had elders who were groomed in the healing arts. These individuals would serve as herbalists, healers and spiritual communicators. The Healer Tea is created to honor those people for their efforts and sacrifices. This blend promotes a healthy immune system and supports respiratory and nasal health. Ingredients: Green Tea Leaf, Rose Hips, Elderberries, Echinacea Leaf, Feverfew, Juniper Berries, Marshmallow Root, Mullein Leaf, White Willow Bark, Astragalus Root, Cayenne Pepper, Horehound Leaf, Licorice Root, Slippery Elm Bark, Spearmint Leaf, Stevia Leaf, Wild Cherry Bark
The Storyteller Tea (Nuwati Herbals)
For Memory and Focus Native Traditions were passed down by Elders known as The Storytellers. The herbs in this tea have been traditionally used to support memory and focus.* Drink this tea and remember that to your friends and family you are… The Storyteller. Ingredients: Green Tea Leaf, Soy Lecithin Granules, Bacopa Monniere Leaf, Eleuthero Root, Ginkgo Leaf, Gotu Kola Leaf, Hawthorn Flowers, Hawthorn Berries, Lemon Balm Leaf, Lemon Grass, Oatstraw Leaf, Periwinkle Flowers, Rosemary Leaf, Ashwagandha Root, Calamus Root, Dong Quai Root, Fo-Ti Root, Goji (Lycii) Berries, Grapeseed Extract, Mangostein Fruit, Muira Puama Root, Nettle Leaf, Peony Root, Rhodiola Root, Sage Leaf, Savory Leaf, Schisandra Berries, Shavegrass Leaf, Scullcap Leaf, Turmeric Bark, White Willow Bark. **Contains Soy**
The Warrior Tea (Nuwati Herbals)
Antioxidants can support your body’s fight against aging and free radicals. The herbs and fruits in The Warrior Tea are packed with antioxidants which promote a healthy body. Ingredients: Green Tea Leaf, Blueberries, Chickweed, Cranberries, Goji (Lycii) Berries, Lemon Peel Granules, Mangostein, Noni Fruit, Rooibos Leaf, Bilberry Fruit, Cherries, Fo-Ti Root, Ginkgo Leaf, Orange Peel Granules, Pau d’Arco Bark, Pineapple, Tomato Flakes, Grape Seed Extract, Lime Juice Powder, Stevia Leaf, Uva Usi Leaf, Wheat Grass.
ThunderHeart Tea (Nuwati Herbals)
As the Thunder beats in the sky, so should the strong heart of every Warrior. It is very important to eat a heart healthy diet, exercise regularly and maintain a proper weight. Ingredients: Hibiscus Flowers, Fo-Ti Root, Hawthorn Leaf and Flower, Rosemary Leaf, Bilberries Fruit, Ginger Root, Grape Seed Extract, Hawthorn Berries, Marigold Flowers, Motherwort, Oatstraw Leaf, Solomon’s Seal Root, Astragalus Root, Cramp Bark, Flax Seed, Guggal Resin, Psyllium Husk Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Caution: If you are on Heart or Blood Pressure Medications or have a known Heart condition, consult your health care professional BEFORE drinking this tea or taking any herbal supplements. Consult your health care professional prior to use if you are pregnant, nursing, take any medication or have a medical condition.
Time of the Moon (Nuwati Herbals)
Crabby? Hard to Live with? Too “hot” to handle? Time of the Moon is for that special time of the month – the cleansing time. This relaxing blend supports the balance of hormones and emotions. Time of the Moon Tea is a favorite of husbands everywhere. Ingredients: Green Tea Leaf, Wild Yam Root, Dong Quai Root, Red Raspberry Leaf, Chaste Tree Berry, Fennel Seed, Feverfew, Kava Kava Root, Peppermint Leaf, Rosemary Leaf, St John’s Wort Flower, Squawvine, White Willow Bark, Black Cohosh Root, Valerian Root
Toxaway Tea (Nuwati Herbals)
SUPPORTS A FULL BODY DETOX Just as the Sun, Water and the Four Winds cleanse and renew Mother Earth, Toxaway Tea promotes a healthy liver, skin and body. Remember to eat responsibly, exercise and drink 6 to 8 glasses of water daily. Ingredients: Green Tea Leaf, Fennel Seeds, Fenugreek Seed, Orange Peel Granules, Rhubarb Root, Burdock Root, Cardamom Seed, Dandelion Root Raw, Ginger Root, Juniper Berries, Milk Thistle Seed, Parsley Flakes, Sheep Sorrell, Uva Ursi Leaf, Yellow Dock Root, Barberry Root, Beet Root, Birch Bark, Black Cohosh Root, Buckthorn Bark, Cloves, Cornsilk, Gravel Root, Hydrangea Root, Licorice Root, Marshmallow Root, Red Clover Blossoms, Sarsaparilla Root, Slippery Elm Bark, Yarrow Flower.
Walk in Balance (Nuwati Herbals)
Walk in Balance Tea contains herbs that have traditionally been used to ease tension and settle an upset stomach. Sip this blend and allow your Mind and Body to walk back into balance! Ingredients: Green Tea Leaf, Star Anise, Cinnamon Bark Chips, Cloves, Lemon Balm Leaf, Orange Peel Granules, Peppermint Leaf, Rose Hips, St. John’s Wort Flower, Chamomile Flowers, Fennel Seed, Catnip Leaf, Ginger Root, Passion Flower, Scullcap, Stevia Leaf.
Wind Dancer Tea (Nuwati Herbals)
FOR INCREASED ENERGY AND STAMINA The wind displays its powerful energy as it dances through the trees and across the land and water. The herbs in Wind Dancer Tea have been used traditionally to support energizing the body. Ingredients: Green Tea Leaf, Peppermint Leaf, Guarana Seed, Spearmint Leaf, Eleuthero Root, Galangal Root, Gotu Kola Leaf, Lemon Balm Leaf, Tribulus Fruit, Yerba Mate Leaf, Ashwagandha Root, Astragalus Root, Bee Pollen Granules, Cat’s Claw Bark, Damiana Leaf, Ginger Root, Gynostemma (Jiaogulan) Leaf, Licorice Root, Maca Maca Root, Rhodiola Root, Schisandra Berries, Stevia Leaf, Suma Root, Watercress Leaf.
Wild Horse Tea (Nuwati Herbals)
Wild Horse Tea is designed to support reduction of temporary fluid retention and promote detoxification. This blend is intended to make you “go like a wild horse”, so stay close to the stall. Avoid drinking this tea at night prior to bedtime as Nature will call and wake you from your slumber. Drink 1-2 cups during the day for up to two weeks. Avoid drinking this tea at night prior to bedtime as Nature could call and wake you from your slumber. Ingredients: Alfalfa Leaf, Dandelion Root, Fennel Seed, Red Clover Blossoms, Shavegrass Leaf, Uva Ursi Leaf, Queen of the Meadow Root, Burdock Root, Chicory Root Roasted, Damiana Leaf, Fenugreek Seed, Feverfew Leaf, Mullein Leaf, Star Anise.
Coffee - Iced (16 oz)
WELLNESS
Nuwati Herbals
Black & Blue Balm
Dream Catcher Balm
Four Directions Balm
Indian Blanket Balm
Moccasin Tracks Balm
Sundance Balm
Going in the Cave
Going to the Pow-Wow
Going to the Springs
Sweat Lodge
Aloe & Tea Tree Oil Bath Salts 18oz
Eucalyptus & Rosemary Bath Salts 18oz
Ginger w/ Orange Peel Bath Salts 18oz
Lavender & Chamomile Bath Salts 18oz
Moccasin Tracks Body Oil
Bear Feet Cream 4oz
Cloud Walking Cream 4oz
Laughing Coyote Cream 4oz
Time of the Moon Cream 4oz
Indian Blanket Massage Oil
D'Vine Skin Care
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
937 East Main Street, Cushing, OK 74023