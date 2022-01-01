Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

DW Bistro

647 Reviews

$$

9275 W Russell Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89148

Popular Items

Carrot Cake

Dessert

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$14.00

our famous carrot cake- fresh carrot, pineapple, crystalized ginger, coconut, macadamia nuts, cinnamon

Farmers Market Fruit & Cream

Farmers Market Fruit & Cream

$13.00

seasonal fruit tart with fresh whipped cream

Morning Glory Cupcake

$6.00Out of stock

carrot cake muffin, coconut cream frosting with coconut chips

Keylime Tart

Keylime Tart

$13.00

fresh lemon and lime juice finished with lemon curd

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
