Detroit Wing Company - Roadside Food Trailer

No reviews yet

6340 49th Street

Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Classic 8 Piece
Large French Fries
Classic 12 Piece

Meals

40 Yard Dash Box

40 Yard Dash Box

$75.99

40 wings (classics, boneless, or 50/50), 2 Sauces, and Extra Large Fries!

5 Wing Meal

5 Wing Meal

Out of stock

Feeds 1 person. Includes 1 flavor choice and 1 small fry. Add a drink!

10 Wing Meal

10 Wing Meal

Out of stock

Feeds 1-2 people. Includes up to 2 flavor choices and 1 small fry. Add a couple drinks!

18 Wing Meal

18 Wing Meal

Out of stock

Feeds 2-3 people. Includes up to 2 flavor choices, 2 small fries, and 1 large side. Add a couple drinks!

32 Wing Meal

32 Wing Meal

Out of stock

Feeds 3-5 people. Includes up to 2 flavor choices, 3 small fries, and 2 large sides. Add a few drinks!

48 Wing Meal

48 Wing Meal

Out of stock

Feeds 5-7 people. Includes up to 4 flavor choices, 2 large fries, 1 large Mac n Cheese, and 2 large sides. Add a few drinks!

80 Wing Meal

80 Wing Meal

Out of stock

Feeds 8-12 people. Includes up to 4 flavor choices, 4 large fries, 2 large Mac n Cheese, and 4 large sides. Add a few drinks!

Classic Wings

Classic 6 Piece

Classic 6 Piece

$8.99

6 Classic (Bone-In) wings with 1 flavor.

Classic 8 Piece

Classic 8 Piece

$11.59

8 Classic (Bone-In) wings with up to 2 flavors.

Classic 12 Piece

Classic 12 Piece

$17.29

12 Classic (Bone-In) wings with up to 2 flavors.

Classic 24 Piece

Classic 24 Piece

$34.59

24 Classic (Bone-In) wings with up to 4 flavors.

Classic 48 Piece

Classic 48 Piece

$65.79

48 Classic (Bone-In) wings with up to 4 flavors.

Classic 100 Piece

Classic 100 Piece

$135.00

100 Classic (Bone-In) wings with up to 4 flavors.

Boneless

Note: Currently Boneless Happy Hour pricing is NOT AVAILABLE ONLINE.
Boneless 6 piece

Boneless 6 piece

$8.19

6 Boneless wings with 1 flavor.

Boneless 8 piece

Boneless 8 piece

$10.89

8 Boneless wings with up to 2 flavors.

Boneless 12 piece

Boneless 12 piece

$16.29

12 Boneless wings with up to 2 flavors.

Boneless 24 piece

Boneless 24 piece

$29.89

24 Boneless wings with up to 4 flavors.

Boneless 48 piece

Boneless 48 piece

$59.89

48 Boneless wings with up to 4 flavors.

Boneless 100 piece

Boneless 100 piece

$119.89

100 Boneless wings with up to 4 flavors.

Chicken Tenders

Tender 3 piece

Tender 3 piece

$5.89Out of stock

3 Crispy tenders with 1 flavor option.

Tender 6 piece

Tender 6 piece

$11.49Out of stock

6 Crispy tenders with 1 flavor option.

Tender 8 piece

Tender 8 piece

$15.39Out of stock

8 Crispy tenders with up to 2 flavor options.

Tender 12 piece

Tender 12 piece

$23.19Out of stock

12 Crispy tenders with up to 2 flavor options.

Tender 24 piece

Tender 24 piece

$46.08Out of stock

24 Crispy tenders with up to 4 flavor options.

Tender 48 piece

Tender 48 piece

$92.16Out of stock

48 Crispy tenders with up to 4 flavor options.

Plant Based PreTendies

Plant-based 'chicken' tenders!
PreTendies 6 piece

PreTendies 6 piece

$11.99Out of stock

6 hot, crispy, plant-based tenders served with 1 flavor option.

PreTendies 8 piece

PreTendies 8 piece

$15.99Out of stock

8 hot, crispy, plant-based tenders served with up to 2 flavor options.

PreTendies 12 piece

PreTendies 12 piece

$22.99Out of stock

12 hot, crispy, plant-based tenders served with up to 2 flavor options.

Signature items

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Out of stock

House pulled chicken, baked in a mild buffalo cheese sauce. Served with homemade tortilla chips.

Dad's Chili

Dad's Chili

Out of stock

A delicious, classic, homemade chili. Dad's recipe of course!

DWC Fries

DWC Fries

Out of stock

French fries topped with cheddar cheese, your choice of wing sauce, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

DWC Poutine

DWC Poutine

Out of stock

French fries topped with rich, homemade beef gravy and fresh white cheddar cheese curds.

DWC Mac N Cheese

DWC Mac N Cheese

Out of stock

A baked, spiral noodle Mac N' Cheese tossed in a creamy, sharp and mild cheese sauce and topped with buttery panko.

Garlic Butter Chz Sticks (6)

Garlic Butter Chz Sticks (6)

$8.99Out of stock

Cheese Sticks tossed in garlic butter and served with either Marinara or Ranch.

Sides

Small French Fries

Small French Fries

$2.99
Large French Fries

Large French Fries

$4.59
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

Out of stock

Creamy, homemade coleslaw!

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

Out of stock

Homemade dill potato salad!

Carrots and Celery

Carrots and Celery

$2.49Out of stock
Cornbread Bites

Cornbread Bites

Out of stock
Butter Cheese Side

Butter Cheese Side

$0.99Out of stock

Garlic butter and real parmesan cheese

Teriyaki Side

Teriyaki Side

$0.99

Sweet and salty Asian flavor with hints of ginger

Honey BBQ Side

Honey BBQ Side

$0.99

Sweet BBQ made with real honey

Lemon Pepper Side

Lemon Pepper Side

$0.99

A classic dry rub loaded with lemon and pepper flavors

Greek Side

Greek Side

$0.99Out of stock

A dry rub that's full of Mediterranean flavors

Carolina Gold BBQ Side

Carolina Gold BBQ Side

$0.99Out of stock

A sweet & tangy mustard based BBQ sauce

Garlic Parmesan Side

Garlic Parmesan Side

$0.99

A creamy sauce made with tons of fresh garlic and real Parmesan

Florida Citrus Barbecue Side

Florida Citrus Barbecue Side

$0.99

A sweet barbecue sauce with a fresh citrus tang from real oranges

Creole Parmesan Side

Creole Parmesan Side

$0.99Out of stock

Traditional New Orleans remoulade tossed with real Parmesan & butter

Honey Chipotle Side

Honey Chipotle Side

$0.99Out of stock

Sweet, honey based sauce with smokey chipotle pepper

Cajun Side

Cajun Side

$0.99

Midly spicy dry-rub with Louisiana flavor

Whiskey BBQ Side

Whiskey BBQ Side

$0.99Out of stock

The spiciness of Rye Whiskey combined with traditional honey BBQ

Asian Orange Side

Asian Orange Side

$0.99Out of stock

Think 'Orange Glazed Chicken' with a hint of Sriracha

Spicy Italian Side

Spicy Italian Side

$0.99Out of stock

A dry rub loaded with Italian spices, cayenne pepper, and real parmesan cheese

Firecracker Side

Firecracker Side

$0.99

A uniquely sweet and spicy flavor! Made with garlic, brown sugar, and imported chili peppers.

Habanero Ranch Side

Habanero Ranch Side

$0.99Out of stock

A dry rub loaded with ranch flavor and a habanero kick

Buffalo Side

Buffalo Side

$0.99

Our take on a classic Buffalo sauce

Sweet Heat Side

Sweet Heat Side

$0.99Out of stock

Sweet and spicy with a nice kick

Hot Garlic Side

Hot Garlic Side

$0.99

Habanero and cayenne pepper hot sauce loaded with fresh garlic

Desserts

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.99Out of stock
Cornbread Sugar Cookie

Cornbread Sugar Cookie

$3.99Out of stock
Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Cookie

Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Cookie

$3.99Out of stock
Stuffed Strawberry Shortcake Cookie

Stuffed Strawberry Shortcake Cookie

$3.99Out of stock

Dips

Ranch

Ranch

$0.99
Bleu Cheese

Bleu Cheese

$0.99
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.99Out of stock
Fry Sauce

Fry Sauce

$0.99Out of stock
Ketchup

Ketchup

Frank's Packet

Out of stock

Drinks

60/40

$1.49Out of stock

Black Cherry

$1.49Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.49

Cherry Cola

$1.49Out of stock
Cola

Cola

$1.49

Cream Soda

$1.49Out of stock

Diet Cola

$1.49

Diet Vernors

$1.49Out of stock

Dr. Faygo

$1.49Out of stock
Grape

Grape

$1.49Out of stock

Iced Tea

$1.49

Moon Mist

$1.49Out of stock

Ohana Lemonade

$1.49
Ohana Punch

Ohana Punch

$1.49
Orange

Orange

$1.49Out of stock

Peach

$1.49Out of stock
Red Pop

Red Pop

$1.49Out of stock
Rock n' Rye

Rock n' Rye

$1.49

Root Beer

$1.49Out of stock
Twist

Twist

$1.49

Vernors

$1.49Out of stock

Vernors, Black Cherry

$1.49Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Fresh Wings, Homemade Sauces.

Website

Location

6340 49th Street, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Directions

