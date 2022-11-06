Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges

Dwell House Coffee and Tap 2100 Muirfield Bend Dr Ste. 125

review star

No reviews yet

2100 Muirfield Bend Dr Ste. 125

Hutto, TX 78634

Popular Items

Latte
Breakfast Taco
Spooky Szn🕸

Coffee and Espresso Bar

$4.75

Latte - Espresso with Milk

Americano

$3.50

Americano - Espresso and Hot Water

Cortado (4oz)

$3.75

Cortado

Cappuccino (6oz)

$4.00

Cappuccino (6oz)

Drip

$3.25

Drip - House

Mocha

$5.00

White Mocha

$5.00Out of stock

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.25

Nitro Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cold Brew

Pourover

$4.00

Pourover

$5.75Out of stock

Latte with white chocolate, strawberry, and hazelnut.

Spooky Szn🕸

$5.25

Pumpkin Mocha

Churro 🍯

$5.75

Cinnamon sugar and vanilla latte made standard with oat milk

White Tiger 🐯

$5.75

White chocolate mocha with caramel

Salty Hippo 🌈

$5.75
Spring Field💐

$5.75

Raspberry White Mocha

Double Espresso

$2.75

Double Espresso - Cuvee Karmadillo

Affogato (6oz)

$4.50

Affogato (6oz) - Espresso and Ice Cream

Latte Flight

$13.50

4 different lattes of your choice

Cold brew to go 32oz Growler

$15.00

To-Go - 32oz Growler - Cold Brew

Refill cold brew to go

$10.00

32oz Growler Refill - Cold Brew

Traveler

$25.00

Cold Brew To Go 64oz Growler

$27.00

Tea

$4.75

Loose Leaf

$4.00

Tea - Rishi Herbal/Black/Green

Chai

$4.25

Tea - Rishi Chai

Matcha

$6.00

Tea - Rishi Matcha

Peach Lavender Iced Tea 🍑

$4.50

Cereal Milk Matcha 🍵

$6.25

London Fog

$4.50

London Fog - Rishi Tea and Milk

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Arnold Palmer - Tea and Lemonade

Yerba Mate

$4.50

Non-Coffee

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull - Sugar Free

Lemonade

$3.00

Coconut Water

$2.00

Juice Box

$2.00

Steamer

$3.00

Milk

$1.50

Soda

$2.00

Richard's Rainwater

$2.00

Richard's Rainwater - Sparkling Water

Waterloo Sparkling

$2.00

Vive Shots

$3.00

Kombucha

$6.00

Mariposa Lemonade 🦄

$5.00

Bites

Quick Breads

Cardamom Bun

$6.00Out of stock
Honey Lavender Bun

$6.00
Cinnamon Rye Coffee Cake

$5.00
GF Almond Cakelet

$3.75
Brownie Bottom Cheesecake

$5.00

Brownie Bottom Cheesecake

Fudge Brownie

$3.50
Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Bagel Sandwich

$6.00

Bagel, egg, sausage, and cheese sandwich

Breakfast Taco

$3.50

Soft Pretzels

$4.00

Pretzel - Minis

Kates Real Food Bar

$3.50

Chips and Dip

$5.50

Chips and Dip - Salsa

Bagel

$3.50

Hummus Plate

$14.00Out of stock

Shareable veggie and hummus plate

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.25
Pizza

$14.00

Snack Box

$5.00Out of stock

Mini Donuts

$10.00Out of stock

Sandwich

$5.00

Tap

Alstadt Kolsch

$6.00

Thirsty Goat Amber

$6.00

RedHorn Cuerno Rojo

$6.00

RedHorn Hefeweizen

$6.00

Blackberry Cider

$6.00

Ace Blood Orange Cider

$6.00

Friends & Allies Pilsner

$6.00

Tupps Neon Shades Sour

$6.00

Alaskan Amber

$6.00

RedHorn Golden Ale

$6.00

Beer - Fireman's 4 - Blonde Ale

Adelberts Philosophizer

$6.00

Pinthouse Electric Jellyfish Hazy IPA

$6.00

Beer - Love Street - Blonde

Initial Growler Buy + Fill

$27.00

To-Go - 64 oz Growler - Beer

Growler Refill

To-Go - 64 oz Growler Refill - Beer

Beer Flight

$8.00

Jellyfish IPA Can

$6.00

Wine

House White - Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Wine - White - Pinot Grigio

House Red - Pinot Noir

$6.00

Wine - Red - Cabernet Sauvignon

Premium White - Muscat

$8.00

Premium Red - Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Florence Tempranillo Bottle

$48.00

Reg. Mimosa

$4.00

Lg. Mimosa

$6.00

Wine Flight

$12.00

Lavender Lemonade Mimosa 🍋

$4.50

Merch

Blue Sticker

$1.75

Navy Blue Stainless Steel Mug 16.9oz

$25.00

Large White and Navy Blue Mug

$12.00

Black and White Diner Mug

$10.00

Glass Mug

$10.00

White Travel Cup/Tumbler

$20.00

Red-Orange Travel Cup/Tumbler

$20.00

Branded Glass

$10.00

Mini Glass Taster

$5.00

Cold Cup Tumbler

$25.00

Coffee Brewers and Equipment

Clever Coffee Dripper

$45.00

Chemex

$60.00

French Press

$75.00

AeroPress

$45.00

Bonavita Coffee Brewer

$200.00

Chemex Filters

$13.00

Growlers

32oz Growler

$8.00

64oz Growler

$12.00

Clothes

T-Shirt

$20.00

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$45.00

Beanie

$20.00

Trucker Hat

$22.00

Corduroy Hat

$24.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$30.00

Summer Hat Nylon Brown

$28.00

Rope Hat - Stone/Cream

$28.00

Dad Hat

$22.00

Retail Coffee

Cuvée

$17.00Out of stock

Greater Goods

$17.00Out of stock

West Pecan

Out of stock

Sightseer

$17.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
2100 Muirfield Bend Dr Ste. 125, Hutto, TX 78634

