A map showing the location of Dwell House Coffee & Tap - Florence 204 East Main Street

Dwell House Coffee & Tap - Florence 204 East Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

204 East Main Street

Florence, TX 76527

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Coffee and Espresso

Latte

$4.75

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cortado

$3.75

Drip

$3.25

Mocha

$5.25

White Mocha

$5.25

White Tiger

$5.75

Churro

$5.75

Springfield

$5.75

Love Struck

$5.25

Cold Brew

$4.00Out of stock

Double Espresso

$2.75

Espresso Macchiato

$3.00

Tea and Misc Beverages

Misc Beverages

Chai Latte

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

RedBull

$3.50

Juice Box

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Richards Sparkling

$2.00

Waterloo Sparkling

$2.00

Large Juice

$3.00

Bites

Quick Breads

$4.00

Croissant

$2.25

Honey Lavender Bun

$6.00

Cardamom Bun

$4.00

Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Fudge Brownie

$3.50

Sandwich

$8.50

Brownie Bottom Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Fruit Box

$6.00

Kate's Bar

$3.50

Pretzel Bites

$4.50

Chips and Salsa

$5.50

Tacos

$3.50Out of stock

Tap/Alcohol

Draft

Ziegenbock

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Voodoo IPA

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Lagersaures Tex

$6.00

Big Bubbly Blonde

$6.00

Evil Catfish IPA

$6.00

Saladobock

$6.00

64 Oz Growler Buy and Fill

$27.00

64 Oz Growler Refill

$20.00

32 Oz Growler Buy and Fill

$15.00

32 Oz Growler Refill

$10.00

Cans

12 Oz Kolsch

$4.50

12 Oz Lager

$4.50

12 Oz IPA

$4.50

12 Oz Bud Light

$4.00

Wine/Mimosa

White - Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Red - Pinot Noir

$6.00

Flute Mimosa

$4.00

Large Mimosa

$6.00

Retail and Merch

Clothing

Hoodie

$45.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Joggers

$35.00

Beanie

$20.00

Trucker Hat

$22.00

Corduroy Hat

$24.00

Rope hat

$28.00

Dad Hat

$22.00

Mugs and Cups

Black Camelbak Travel Cup

$22.00

Colored Cups with Straws

$25.00

Diner Mug

$10.00

Navy Blue Stainless Steel Mug

$25.00

Large white/navy mug

$10.00

White travel Tumbler

$20.00

Red/Orange Tumbler

$20.00

Any Branded Glass

$10.00

Mini Branded Glass

$5.00

64 Oz Growler

$12.00

32 Oz Growler

$8.00

Retail Coffee

12 Oz Creature Coffee

$17.00

Equipment

AeroPress

$45.00

Chemex

$60.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

204 East Main Street, Florence, TX 76527

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

