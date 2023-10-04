FOOD

Shareables

Ultimate Waffle Fries

$12.99

DWG’s famous waffle fries topped with boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce & finished with melted cheddar jack cheese, chopped celery & your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Southwest Eggrolls

$10.99

Crispy fried egg rolls stuffed with chicken, black beans, corn & melted cheese. Served with Cajun Ranch dressing.

Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

Three golden, soft-baked pretzels lightly brushed with our Gold Rush sauce & crunchy salt crystals. Served with creamy beer cheese & our new pub mustard.

White Cheddar Curds

$8.99

Melted, cheesy curds golden battered and fried for a perfect crispy treat! Served with marinara.

Kick Your A## Curds

$7.99
Hand-breaded Fried Mushrooms

$7.49

Savory fresh mushrooms breaded in-house, deep fried & served with Cajun Ranch dressing.

Hand-breaded Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.49

Fresh green tomatoes sliced in-house, hand-breaded & deep fried. Topped with Parmesan cheese & garlic pepper flakes. Served with Cajun Ranch dressing.

Hand-breaded Fried Pickles

$7.49

Sliced crinkle cut pickle chips, lightly breaded with our in-house breading & fried golden-brown. Served with Cajun Ranch dressing.

Firecracker Shrimp

$11.99

12 crispy hand-breaded fried shrimp tossed in Thai Sweet Chili sauce & served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Victory Lane Mahi Bites

$12.99

Hand-breaded mahi bites with our proprietary Victory Lane seasoning & served with boom boom sauce.

Ultimate Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled peppers, onions & shredded cheddar jack cheese with your choice of chicken, Philly steak, or shrimp. Served with salsa, sour cream & jalapeños. Toss in your favorite sauce for just .99

Veggie Quesdailla

$9.99

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled peppers, onions & shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served with salsa, sour cream & jalapeños. Toss in your favorite sauce for just .99

1/2 Lb. Burgers

The Classic

$10.99

The classic cheeseburger includes your choice of cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles.

Cajun Ranch Burger

$11.99

Topped with our famous Cajun Ranch sauce & a beer-battered onion ring.

Tejano Burger

$12.99

Feeling Spicy? This burger is topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, crispy fried onions, pub mustard & honey BBQ sauce.

Jammin' Burger

$13.99

Topped with bacon AND bacon jam, beer cheese, pickles, pub mustard & crispy fried onions. Bacon lovers unite!

Boom Boom Smash Burger

$14.99

Smashed ½ lb. burger topped with American & pepper Jack cheese, crispy fried onions & 4 hand-breaded shrimp tossed in our Boom Boom Sauce. Sounds strange, but OMG.

1/2 Lb. Hotdogs

The Home Run

$11.99

Served with ketchup, mustard, relish & diced onions. Add additional toppings for .99

The Homewrecker

$13.99

Served with Whitey’s® Chili, shredded cheddar jack & diced onions. Grab some extra paper towels!

The Heartbreaker

$13.99

Served with bacon jam, pub mustard & crispy fried onions. You’ll want to swipe right on this one.

From the Land

Plain 'Ol Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Juicy, grilled chicken with shredded lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Add additional toppings for .99 each.

Chicken Tender Wrap

$11.49

Hand-breaded & chopped tenders, tossed in your favorite custom DWG flavor with cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheddar-jack cheese & your choice of dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Sandwich

$12.49

Grilled mac & cheese on top of our hand-breaded chicken tossed in medium-level hot sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing. Served on garlic Texas toast.

Honey Hot Chick'n Lick'n

$12.49

Hand-breaded chicken tossed in DWG’s own secret blend Honey Hot sauce & topped with pepper jack cheese, pub mustard, beer-battered onion rings, shredded lettuce & pickles. Served on a toasted brioche bun.

Backyard Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Hand-breaded chicken topped with bacon jam, honey BBQ sauce, pub mustard, pickles & house-made coleslaw. Served on toasted brioche bun.

3 Piece Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Our juicy chicken tenders are hand-cut, hand-breaded & fresh, never frozen. Toss in your favorite custom DWG flavor for .99

5 Piece Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Our juicy chicken tenders are hand-cut, hand-breaded & fresh, never frozen. Toss in your favorite custom DWG flavor for .99

Not Yo' Mama's BLT

$10.99

4 slices of bacon, fried green tomatoes, lettuce & bacon jam on garlic Texas toast.

Philly Steak Sandwich

$12.49

Melt-in-your-mouth Philly steak stacked with grilled peppers, onions & mushrooms, smothered in melted provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll. Feeling adventurous? Make it Bavarian and try it with our yummy beer cheese sauce!

From the Sea

The Islander

$15.99

Grilled mahi sandwich in Jamaican Jerk sauce with bacon, red onion, grilled pineapple & house-made coleslaw.

Victory Lane Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Yuengling beer-battered haddock, fried to crispy perfection & topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & our Victory Lane tartar sauce. Served on a hoagie bun.

Shrimp Po' Boy

$12.99

Crispy shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles & our Victory Lane tartar sauce on a hoagie bun.Toss it in your favorite custom DWG flavor for .99

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Yuengling beer-battered haddock fried to crispy perfection and served with our Victory Lane tartar sauce, fries & creamy house-made coleslaw.

Seafood Combo Basket

$16.99

Yuengling beer-battered haddock & hand-battered shrimp fried to crispy perfection. Served with our Victory Lane tartar sauce, Boom Boom sauce & creamy house-made coleslaw.

Salads

House Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese & croutons with your choice of dressing. Add chicken 3.99, shrimp 4.99, mahi 5.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing. Add chicken 3.99, shrimp 4.99, mahi 5.99

Saucy Tender Salad

$14.99

Hand-breaded, chopped chicken tenders tossed in any of our extensive selection of sauces & served on a bed of mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese, croutons & choice of dressing.

Key West Jerk Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, red onion, green peppers, tomato, cucumber & grilled pineapple tossed with honey lime vinaigrette; topped with spicy Jamaican Jerk grilled chicken & crispy fried onions.

Firecracker Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles & honey lime vinaigrette; topped with hand-breaded Firecracker shrimp, crispy fried onions & a lime wedge.

Specialty Wings

Victory Lane Wings

$14.69

Fried golden crisp, tossed in a secret blend of our Victory Lane Sauce & Seasoning & charred to perfection on the grill.

Spicy Island Polynesian Wings

$14.69

Tossed in a sweet & spicy Polynesian sauce & topped with grilled pineapple.

Drunken Peach Wings

$14.69

Featuring a delicious peach bourbon sauce & topped with chopped bacon.

Put the Lime in the Coconut Wings

$14.69

A sweet & spicy combination of flavors topped with shredded coconut & served with a lime wedge.

DWG Famous Wings

5 Piece Traditional

$7.49

The original bone-in wings fried to crispy perfection

10 Piece Traditional

$13.49

The original bone-in wings fried to crispy perfection

20 Piece Traditional

$24.49

The original bone-in wings fried to crispy perfection

50 Piece Traditional

$69.49

The original bone-in wings fried to crispy perfection

100 Piece Traditional

$137.49

The original bone-in wings fried to crispy perfection

5 Piece Boneless

$7.49

Hand-cut 100% white meat chicken

10 Piece Boneless

$13.49

Hand-cut 100% white meat chicken

20 Piece Boneless

$24.49

Hand-cut 100% white meat chicken

50 Piece Boneless

$69.49

Hand-cut 100% white meat chicken

100 Piece Boneless

$137.49

Hand-cut 100% white meat chicken

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.99

Crispy fried dough topped with powdered sugar. Takes you back to the State Fair!

Double Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Indulgent double layer chocolate cake made from Florida's own Mike's Pies

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Banana pudding, whipped cream and Nilla Wafers. Comfort food!

Sides (Al a Carte)

French Fries

$3.49

Coleslaw

$3.49

Steamed Broccoli

$3.49

Potato Salad

$3.49

Garlic Texas Toast

$3.49

Waffle Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

DWG Chili

$4.99

Half House Salad

$4.99

Half Caesar Salad

$4.99

Hatch Chili Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Dressing & Sauces*

Side Ranch

$0.99

Side Blue Cheese

$0.99

Side Cajun Ranch

$0.99

Mixture of ranch dressing & Cajun seasoning. DWG's #1 selling flavor!

Side Queso

$0.99

Side Florida Girl

$0.99

This creamy blend of honey, sesame & key lime is full of Sunshine State flavor!

Side Smoky Mountain Gold

$0.99

Tantalizing blend of Carolina tangy gold BBQ sauce & seasonings.

Side Florida/Georgia Lime

$0.99

The Florida-Georgia football rivalry is finally settled in this unique flavor combination of our Florida & Georgia Girl flavors.

Side Garlic Pepper

$0.99

Coarsely ground garlic & red pepper flakes.

Side Gold Rush

$0.99

Our own special synthesis of white wine & garlic butter.

Side Honey BBQ

$0.99

We blend fresh clover honey with DWG's signature BBQ sauce.

Side Honey Mustard

$0.99

Bold fusion of honey & Dijon mustard.

Side Georgia Girl

$0.99

Special blend of bourbon, teriyaki & garlic pepper. Brings of the Bulldog in you.

Side Mango Habanero

$0.99

Dynamic duo of mango & habanero peppers that packs a flavorful punch!

Side Lemon Pepper

$0.99

Classic combination of citrusy lemon & ground black pepper.

Side Ragin Cajun

$0.99

A fiery blend of onions, garlic, red bell pepper & other spices for a robust Cajun flavor.

Side Southern Charm

$0.99

A smoky & creamy Southern-style BBQ blend that'll charm you.

Side Garlic Parmesan

$0.99

Rich, buttery sauce bursting with zesty garlic & creamy Parmesan.

Side Teriyaki

$0.99

Traditional Asian flavor brought together in a tantalizing glaze.

Side Bourbon

$0.99

Sweet blend of molasses, brown sugar, roasted onion & aged bourbon.

Side Boom Boom

$0.99

Side Thai Chili

$0.99

Side Honey Siracha

$0.99

Side Jamaican Jerk

$0.99

Side Local Flavor

$0.99

Add On's*

Add Burger

$4.99

Add Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Add Philly Meat

$4.99

ADD Fried Chicken

$3.99

ADD Shrimp

$4.99

Add Mahi

$5.99

Add Haddock

$5.99

Add Bacon

$0.99

Add Side Celery

$0.99

Spare Parts*

Happy Hour Food Hazlehurst

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Fried Green Tomotoes

$5.00

Fried Mushrooms

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Boneless Chicken Basket

$6.99

3 fresh-cut, hand breaded boneless wings served with honey BBQ, honey mustard or ranch for dipping.

Kids Chicken Strip Basket

$6.99

2 tender, juicy chicken breast strips, hand-breaded & fresh served with honey BBQ, honey mustard or ranch for dipping.

Kids Corn Dog Bites

$6.99

Heard of pigs-in-a-blanket? Well, we wrap our dogs!

Kids Lil Tike Burger

$6.99

Tyke-sized patty served plain or with all the fixin's. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Made with American cheese and thick cut Texas Toast.

Kids Lil Tike Chz Burger

$7.98

Tyke-sized patty served plain or with all the fixin's. Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles.

Wednesday Special

Trad AYCE

$19.99

Boneless AYCE

$22.99

Reorder boneless

Fresh-cut, hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce and custom heat level. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Bone In Reorder

Traditional bone-in wings, fried golden crisp. All wings served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.