- Home
- /
- Hazlehurst
- /
- Dick's Wings & Grill - Blanding
Dick's Wings & Grill - Blanding
No reviews yet
11 W Coffee St
Hazlehurst, GA 31539
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Shareables
Ultimate Waffle Fries
DWG’s famous waffle fries topped with boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce & finished with melted cheddar jack cheese, chopped celery & your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Southwest Eggrolls
Crispy fried egg rolls stuffed with chicken, black beans, corn & melted cheese. Served with Cajun Ranch dressing.
Pretzel Sticks
Three golden, soft-baked pretzels lightly brushed with our Gold Rush sauce & crunchy salt crystals. Served with creamy beer cheese & our new pub mustard.
White Cheddar Curds
Melted, cheesy curds golden battered and fried for a perfect crispy treat! Served with marinara.
Kick Your A## Curds
Hand-breaded Fried Mushrooms
Savory fresh mushrooms breaded in-house, deep fried & served with Cajun Ranch dressing.
Hand-breaded Fried Green Tomatoes
Fresh green tomatoes sliced in-house, hand-breaded & deep fried. Topped with Parmesan cheese & garlic pepper flakes. Served with Cajun Ranch dressing.
Hand-breaded Fried Pickles
Sliced crinkle cut pickle chips, lightly breaded with our in-house breading & fried golden-brown. Served with Cajun Ranch dressing.
Firecracker Shrimp
12 crispy hand-breaded fried shrimp tossed in Thai Sweet Chili sauce & served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Victory Lane Mahi Bites
Hand-breaded mahi bites with our proprietary Victory Lane seasoning & served with boom boom sauce.
Ultimate Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled peppers, onions & shredded cheddar jack cheese with your choice of chicken, Philly steak, or shrimp. Served with salsa, sour cream & jalapeños. Toss in your favorite sauce for just .99
Veggie Quesdailla
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled peppers, onions & shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served with salsa, sour cream & jalapeños. Toss in your favorite sauce for just .99
1/2 Lb. Burgers
The Classic
The classic cheeseburger includes your choice of cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles.
Cajun Ranch Burger
Topped with our famous Cajun Ranch sauce & a beer-battered onion ring.
Tejano Burger
Feeling Spicy? This burger is topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, crispy fried onions, pub mustard & honey BBQ sauce.
Jammin' Burger
Topped with bacon AND bacon jam, beer cheese, pickles, pub mustard & crispy fried onions. Bacon lovers unite!
Boom Boom Smash Burger
Smashed ½ lb. burger topped with American & pepper Jack cheese, crispy fried onions & 4 hand-breaded shrimp tossed in our Boom Boom Sauce. Sounds strange, but OMG.
1/2 Lb. Hotdogs
The Home Run
Served with ketchup, mustard, relish & diced onions. Add additional toppings for .99
The Homewrecker
Served with Whitey’s® Chili, shredded cheddar jack & diced onions. Grab some extra paper towels!
The Heartbreaker
Served with bacon jam, pub mustard & crispy fried onions. You’ll want to swipe right on this one.
From the Land
Plain 'Ol Chicken Sandwich
Juicy, grilled chicken with shredded lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Add additional toppings for .99 each.
Chicken Tender Wrap
Hand-breaded & chopped tenders, tossed in your favorite custom DWG flavor with cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheddar-jack cheese & your choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Sandwich
Grilled mac & cheese on top of our hand-breaded chicken tossed in medium-level hot sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing. Served on garlic Texas toast.
Honey Hot Chick'n Lick'n
Hand-breaded chicken tossed in DWG’s own secret blend Honey Hot sauce & topped with pepper jack cheese, pub mustard, beer-battered onion rings, shredded lettuce & pickles. Served on a toasted brioche bun.
Backyard Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken topped with bacon jam, honey BBQ sauce, pub mustard, pickles & house-made coleslaw. Served on toasted brioche bun.
3 Piece Chicken Tenders
Our juicy chicken tenders are hand-cut, hand-breaded & fresh, never frozen. Toss in your favorite custom DWG flavor for .99
5 Piece Chicken Tenders
Our juicy chicken tenders are hand-cut, hand-breaded & fresh, never frozen. Toss in your favorite custom DWG flavor for .99
Not Yo' Mama's BLT
4 slices of bacon, fried green tomatoes, lettuce & bacon jam on garlic Texas toast.
Philly Steak Sandwich
Melt-in-your-mouth Philly steak stacked with grilled peppers, onions & mushrooms, smothered in melted provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll. Feeling adventurous? Make it Bavarian and try it with our yummy beer cheese sauce!
From the Sea
The Islander
Grilled mahi sandwich in Jamaican Jerk sauce with bacon, red onion, grilled pineapple & house-made coleslaw.
Victory Lane Fish Sandwich
Yuengling beer-battered haddock, fried to crispy perfection & topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & our Victory Lane tartar sauce. Served on a hoagie bun.
Shrimp Po' Boy
Crispy shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles & our Victory Lane tartar sauce on a hoagie bun.Toss it in your favorite custom DWG flavor for .99
Fish & Chips
Yuengling beer-battered haddock fried to crispy perfection and served with our Victory Lane tartar sauce, fries & creamy house-made coleslaw.
Seafood Combo Basket
Yuengling beer-battered haddock & hand-battered shrimp fried to crispy perfection. Served with our Victory Lane tartar sauce, Boom Boom sauce & creamy house-made coleslaw.
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese & croutons with your choice of dressing. Add chicken 3.99, shrimp 4.99, mahi 5.99
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing. Add chicken 3.99, shrimp 4.99, mahi 5.99
Saucy Tender Salad
Hand-breaded, chopped chicken tenders tossed in any of our extensive selection of sauces & served on a bed of mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese, croutons & choice of dressing.
Key West Jerk Salad
Mixed greens, red onion, green peppers, tomato, cucumber & grilled pineapple tossed with honey lime vinaigrette; topped with spicy Jamaican Jerk grilled chicken & crispy fried onions.
Firecracker Shrimp Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles & honey lime vinaigrette; topped with hand-breaded Firecracker shrimp, crispy fried onions & a lime wedge.
Specialty Wings
Victory Lane Wings
Fried golden crisp, tossed in a secret blend of our Victory Lane Sauce & Seasoning & charred to perfection on the grill.
Spicy Island Polynesian Wings
Tossed in a sweet & spicy Polynesian sauce & topped with grilled pineapple.
Drunken Peach Wings
Featuring a delicious peach bourbon sauce & topped with chopped bacon.
Put the Lime in the Coconut Wings
A sweet & spicy combination of flavors topped with shredded coconut & served with a lime wedge.
DWG Famous Wings
5 Piece Traditional
The original bone-in wings fried to crispy perfection
10 Piece Traditional
The original bone-in wings fried to crispy perfection
20 Piece Traditional
The original bone-in wings fried to crispy perfection
50 Piece Traditional
The original bone-in wings fried to crispy perfection
100 Piece Traditional
The original bone-in wings fried to crispy perfection
5 Piece Boneless
Hand-cut 100% white meat chicken
10 Piece Boneless
Hand-cut 100% white meat chicken
20 Piece Boneless
Hand-cut 100% white meat chicken
50 Piece Boneless
Hand-cut 100% white meat chicken
100 Piece Boneless
Hand-cut 100% white meat chicken
Desserts
Sides (Al a Carte)
Dressing & Sauces*
Side Ranch
Side Blue Cheese
Side Cajun Ranch
Mixture of ranch dressing & Cajun seasoning. DWG's #1 selling flavor!
Side Queso
Side Florida Girl
This creamy blend of honey, sesame & key lime is full of Sunshine State flavor!
Side Smoky Mountain Gold
Tantalizing blend of Carolina tangy gold BBQ sauce & seasonings.
Side Florida/Georgia Lime
The Florida-Georgia football rivalry is finally settled in this unique flavor combination of our Florida & Georgia Girl flavors.
Side Garlic Pepper
Coarsely ground garlic & red pepper flakes.
Side Gold Rush
Our own special synthesis of white wine & garlic butter.
Side Honey BBQ
We blend fresh clover honey with DWG's signature BBQ sauce.
Side Honey Mustard
Bold fusion of honey & Dijon mustard.
Side Georgia Girl
Special blend of bourbon, teriyaki & garlic pepper. Brings of the Bulldog in you.
Side Mango Habanero
Dynamic duo of mango & habanero peppers that packs a flavorful punch!
Side Lemon Pepper
Classic combination of citrusy lemon & ground black pepper.
Side Ragin Cajun
A fiery blend of onions, garlic, red bell pepper & other spices for a robust Cajun flavor.
Side Southern Charm
A smoky & creamy Southern-style BBQ blend that'll charm you.
Side Garlic Parmesan
Rich, buttery sauce bursting with zesty garlic & creamy Parmesan.
Side Teriyaki
Traditional Asian flavor brought together in a tantalizing glaze.
Side Bourbon
Sweet blend of molasses, brown sugar, roasted onion & aged bourbon.
Side Boom Boom
Side Thai Chili
Side Honey Siracha
Side Jamaican Jerk
Side Local Flavor
Add On's*
Spare Parts*
Happy Hour Food Hazlehurst
Kids Menu
Kids
Kids Boneless Chicken Basket
3 fresh-cut, hand breaded boneless wings served with honey BBQ, honey mustard or ranch for dipping.
Kids Chicken Strip Basket
2 tender, juicy chicken breast strips, hand-breaded & fresh served with honey BBQ, honey mustard or ranch for dipping.
Kids Corn Dog Bites
Heard of pigs-in-a-blanket? Well, we wrap our dogs!
Kids Lil Tike Burger
Tyke-sized patty served plain or with all the fixin's. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Made with American cheese and thick cut Texas Toast.
Kids Lil Tike Chz Burger
Tyke-sized patty served plain or with all the fixin's. Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles.
Wednesday Special
Wednesday
Trad AYCE
Boneless AYCE
Reorder boneless
Fresh-cut, hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce and custom heat level. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Bone In Reorder
Traditional bone-in wings, fried golden crisp. All wings served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
11 W Coffee St, Hazlehurst, GA 31539