Dwyer's Pub

review star

No reviews yet

96 Bridge Street

Porstmouth, NH 03801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
PBLT
Chicken Sandwich

Apps

Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Crispy & Soft with Sea Salt, Guinness Mustard

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Hand Breaded, Homemade Marinara

Thai Bruxelles

$10.00

Crispy Brussels, Dwy Thai, Sesame Seeds

French Fries

$6.00

Best. Fries. In Portsmouth!

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Hand Breaded with Spicy Ranch

Tacos

$5.00

Corn Tortilla, House Sauce, Cabbage, Pico, Chopped Lettuce

Dayboat Scallop App

$16.00

Pan-Seared Dayboat Scallops over Mashed Potatoes, Lemon Butter Sauce, Bacon Bits, Chives

Dwyer's Famous Chicken

$12.00

Wings or Tenders, world famous

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Penne, Cheese Sauce, Chives

Nachos

$12.00

Corn Chips, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Onions

Zucchini Wedges

$9.00

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Julienned Carrots, Tomatoes, Onions, Apple Cider Vinaigrette, Crispy Shallots, Goat Cheese

Gazpacho Bowl

$10.00

Spanish Cold Soup with Tomato, Onion, Garlic, Jalapeños, Cucumber. Basil, Thyme, and Homemade Arepa

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles. Side Fries. Thank me later.

Haddock Sandwich

$13.00

Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, House Tartar and the Freshest Cut of Haddock You've Ever Had. Side Fries

Cheeseburger

$15.00

8oz Patty, Brioche Bun, LTO, Pickles, Choice of Cheese, Special Sauce. Side Fries.

PBLT

$14.00

Crispy Pork Belly, Sourdough, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli. This Sandwich will change your life. Side Fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

House Braised Pork, Sweet & Smokey BBQ, Charred Pineapple, Pickled Onion, Brioche Bun

Meals

Jambalaya

$17.00

Homemade Cajun Broth, Fresh Shrimp, Veggies, Local Andouille Sausage, Rice. Got some kick.

Day Boat Scallops

$29.00

Pan Seared Dayboat Scallops, Mashed Potatoes, Flash Fried Brussels, Lemon Beurre-Blanc Sauce

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Fresh Haddock in House Seasoning, Dwyer's Famous Fries, Homemade Tartar, Lemon

Veggie Stir Fry

$14.00

Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Mushrooms, Onion, Peppers, Rice, Homemade Stir Fry Sauce

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Dwyer's Famous Chicken over a Waffle, Hot Honey, Maple Syrup

Spring Pasta

$17.00

Zucchini & Squash Noodles, Blistered Cherry Tomatoes, Sautéed Mushrooms, Avocado Pesto, Parmesan

Shrimp Skewers

$19.00

DwyThai Grilled Gulf Shrimp, Charred Pineapple, Rice Pilaf, Garlic Roasted Asparagus, Orange Zest

Dessert

Fried Oreos

$6.00

Pancake Tempura Batter, Double Stuffed Oreos, Powdered Sugar, Vanilla Ice Cream

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

96 Bridge Street, Porstmouth, NH 03801

Directions

