Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Death by Tequila - EVENTS

532 Reviews

$$

5965 Village Way

Suite E107

San Diego, CA 92130

Volcan Tequila Dinner (1 Person)

Volcan Tequila Dinner (1 Person)

$165.00

Volcan Tequila Dinner! October 21, 2021 Beverage Director, Samuel Porteus and Executive Chef, Josue Baca-Gutierrez have teamed up to create impeccable sips & bites incorporating 3 specific ingredients for each course of Drinks and Dishes. Cocktail Hour: Beet, Cucumber, Dill 1st Course: Honey, Sage, Thyme 2nd Course: Pomegranate, Basil, Parsley 3rd Course: Cardamom, Hazelnut, Torched Rosemary Dessert: Vanilla Pods, Leap Coffee Beans, House-made Tequila Cream Cocktail/Appetizer Hour starts at 630pm. Dinner starts at 7pm. There will also be gift bags and raffles . Ticket prices are $165 plus tip and gratuity included at checkout, so your ticket is all inclusive. Please note that this event is taking place at our CARMEL VALLEY location only.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
