Death by Tequila - EVENTS

Volcan Tequila Dinner (1 Person)

$165.00

Volcan Tequila Dinner! October 21, 2021 Beverage Director, Samuel Porteus and Executive Chef, Josue Baca-Gutierrez have teamed up to create impeccable sips & bites incorporating 3 specific ingredients for each course of Drinks and Dishes. Cocktail Hour: Beet, Cucumber, Dill 1st Course: Honey, Sage, Thyme 2nd Course: Pomegranate, Basil, Parsley 3rd Course: Cardamom, Hazelnut, Torched Rosemary Dessert: Vanilla Pods, Leap Coffee Beans, House-made Tequila Cream Cocktail/Appetizer Hour starts at 630pm. Dinner starts at 7pm. There will also be gift bags and raffles . Ticket prices are $165 plus tip and gratuity included at checkout, so your ticket is all inclusive. Please note that this event is taking place at our CARMEL VALLEY location only.