Latin American
Sandwiches

Dyckman Dogs

21 Reviews

$

105 Dyckman St

New York, NY 10040

Order Again

Popular Items

Dyckman Burger
Dyckman Dog
All-American Burger

Hot Dogs

We use all beef Brooklyn Hot Dog Company Dogs made with natural casing, grass fed beef, and are antibiotic and nitrate free

Dyckman Dog

$7.50

Grilled All-natural Beef dog with buttery corn, bacon, pink sauce, and Venezuelan shredded cheese on a buttered toasted brioche bun

Texas Dog

$8.00

Grilled All-natural Beef dog with homemade chili, cheese sauce, fried onions, and scallions on a buttered toasted brioche bun

Hawaiian Dog

$7.50

Grilled All-natural Beef dog with cabbage, grilled pineapple, bacon, pink sauce, and scallions on a buttered toasted brioche bun

Dominican Dog

$8.00

Longaniza, fried cheese, pickled red onions and pink sauce on a buttered toasted brioche bun

Capitaleño Dog

$8.00

Perro callejero Dominicano. Grilled All-natural beef dog with sautéed cabbage, corn, chili, cheese sauce, ketchup, mayo, and potato stix on a buttered toasted brioche bun

Venezuelan Dog

$8.00

Grilled All-natural Beef dog with cabbage, tomato, white onion, Venezuelan cheese, potato sticks, and house mayo on a buttered toasted brioche bun

New York Dog

$6.00

Grilled Dog, Sauerkraut, White Onions, Spicy Brown Mustard, and Ketchup on a Buttered Brioche Bun

Hot Dog Plain

$5.00

A Classic. Grilled Dog, Yellow Mustard, and Ketchup on a Buttered Brioche Bun

Burgers and Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$6.00
Dyckman Burger

Dyckman Burger

$14.00

2 Smashed patties, caramelized onions, white american cheese, bacon, potato sticks and special sauce on a brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries

Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$14.00

2 Smashed patties, american cheese, bacon, fried onions and BBQ sauce on a brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries

Maracucha Burger

$16.00

1 Smashed Patty, american cheese, mozzarella, ham, soppressata, bacon, pernil, lettuce, tomato, potato sticks and house mayo on a brioche. Served w/ Hand Cut Fries

All-American Burger

All-American Burger

$13.00

2 Smashed Patties, Yellow American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, White Onion, Special Sauce, and Yellow Mustard on a brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries

Cibao Burger

$15.00

1 Smashed patty, Platano Maduro, Bacon Onion Jam, Pepperjack Cheese, Quedo Llanero, Pickled Red Onions on a brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries

Dyckman Bird

Dyckman Bird

$14.00

Buttermilk Brined Chicken Breast, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, Paprika Mayo, and Mikes Hot Honey brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries

Buffalo Bird

Buffalo Bird

$13.00

Buttermilk Brined Chicken Breast Covered Buffalo Sauce topped with Blue Cheese Coleslaw brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries

Cubano

Cubano

$13.00

Slow Roasted Pernil, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Yellow Mustard, Roasted Garlic Mayo, and Pickles on a Toasted Hero. Served w/ House Cut Fries

Medianoche

Medianoche

$13.00

Slow Roasted Pernil, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Yellow Mustard, Roasted Garlic Mayo, and Pickles on a brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries

Wings

6 Wings

$9.00

12 Wings

$17.50

24 Wings

$34.00

Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$3.50+
Chopped Cheese Fries

Chopped Cheese Fries

$11.00

Loaded fries topped with a chopped up beef patty, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, bacon, special sauce, and scallions

Dominican Fries

$11.00

Longaniza, fried cheese, pickled red onions, and pink sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Fries, Chili, and Cheese Sauce Topped with Scallion

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Salads

Southwest Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Beans, Roasted Corn, Grated Cheese, Cilantro, Chips, Tajin, and Avocado Ranch

Appetizers

Chicharron de Pollo

$8.00

Served w/ House Cut Fries and choice of sauce

Tequeños

$1.75

The OG Palitos de Queso from Cachapas y mas

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.00

Canasta de Platano

$9.00Out of stock

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Dessert

Flan

$4.50

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$4.50

Chocolate Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Made in house by our 14 year old cookie Chef. Buy a cookie and support an entrepreneur!!

Tres Leches

$4.50

Beer

VIERNES PRESIDENCIAL CUBETAZO

$14.00

Corona Extra Lager (Bottle)

$5.00

Presidente Lager (Bottle)

$5.00

12 oz bottle Dominican National Beer

Barrier Money

$8.00

16 oz can ABV 7.3%

Threes Logical Conclusion

$8.00

16 oz can ABV 7.0%

Victory Golden Monkey

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA 20oz

$7.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$11.00

Margarita 32 OZ

$15.00

Sangria 32 OZ

$15.00

Soda

Coca Cola

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Sunkist

$1.00

Ginger Ale

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Welchs Grape

$1.00

Seltzer

$1.00

Country Club

$2.50

Malta Polar

$3.00Out of stock

Colita Can

$2.00Out of stock

Juices

Chinola

$3.50

Limonada

$3.50

Cereza

$3.50

Uptown Arnold Palmer

$4.00Out of stock

Half Chinola|Half Lemonade

Water

Water Bottle

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Dyckman Dogs is a casual street food eatery offering known American classics with Latin flavors. Our mission is to elevate the classics by serving up the best hot dogs, burgers, wings, beer and more

Location

105 Dyckman St, New York, NY 10040

Dyckman Dogs image
Dyckman Dogs image

