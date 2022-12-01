DYER'S ON BEALE World Famous Beale St. dyersonbeale.com

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Double Double Combo
Double Double
Single with Cheese Combo

Combos

Single Combo

$9.00

Classic Single, fries and a drink

Single with Cheese Combo

$9.50

Classic Single with cheese, fries and a drink

Double Combo

$10.00

Classic Double with fries and a drink

Double Double Combo

$10.50

Classic Double with cheese, fries and a drink

Triple Combo

$11.00

3 meat patty burger, with fries and a drink

Triple Triple Combo

$12.00

3 meat, 3 cheese with fries and a drink

Chicken Tender Sandwich Combo

$11.00

Fried chicken sandwich with fries and a drink

Chicken Tenders Combo

$16.00

Perfectly fried chicken tenders with fries and a drink. Choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Wing Combo

$26.00

5 whole wings with fries and a drink. Choice of Hot, Mild or Seasoned. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch

Burgers

Double Double

$7.00

Two patty, two cheese burger

Dyer's Double

$6.50

Two patty burger

Dyer's Single

$5.50

One patty burger

Dyers's Triple

$7.50

Three patty burger

Single with Cheese

$6.00

One meat, one cheese burger

Triple Triple

$8.50

Three patty, three cheese burger

Chicken

5 Piece Wing

$20.00

10 Piece Wing

$40.00

10 whole wings with a roll. Served with your choice of dressing

4 Chicken Tenders

$12.00

4 chicken tenders, deep fried to perfection with Dyer's secret breading. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

8 Chicken Tenders

$20.00

8 chicken tenders, deep fried to perfection with Dyer's secret breading. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$8.00

Deep fried to perfection using Dyer's secret breading.

Mo Stuff

Big Rag

$6.00

An original Dyer's Southern specialty for over 100 years. Served on a bun with mustard, pickle and onion

Double Bologna

$7.00

Double the bologna of our Big Rag! Served on a bun, with mustard, pickle and onion. Try it with adding cheese or our homemade chili.

Filthy Diablo

$11.00

Not for the faint of heart!! 3 meat, 3 cheese and topped with a 5 oz Polish sausage. Served on a bun with mustard, pickle and onion

Double Dog

$7.00

Two delicious all beef hot dogs, cooked the Dyer's Way. Served on a bun with mustard, pickle and onion

The Split Dog

$6.00

A delicious all beef hot dog, cooked the Dyer's Way. Served on a bun with mustard, pickle and onion

10 PACK DOUBLE

$40.00

20 WING PACK

$38.00

40 WING PACK

$70.00

Sides

Add Bacon

$1.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Onions

$1.00

Basket Ch Fries

$6.00

Basket Fries

$5.00

Basket O Rings

$8.00

Bowl Chili

$5.00

Bskt Cc Fries

$7.00

O Rings Side

$4.00

Side Cc Fries

$5.00

Side Chili Fries

$4.00

Side Chz Fries

$4.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Extra Roll

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Extra Ketchup

$1.00

Beverages

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

No Bev

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Btl Water

$3.00

Retail

T Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$20.00

Dyers Menu

$3.00

Zip Hoodie

$30.00

Dessert

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.00

Soad Float

$5.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Bwl Van Ice Crm

$4.00

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Strwbry Shake

$6.00

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Chocolate Malt

$6.50

Vanilla Malt

$6.50

Strwbry Malt

$6.50

Deep Fried Twinkie

$4.00

Dipped in Dyer's own funnel cake batter, deep fried to a golden brown, dusted with powdered sugar and topped with a strawberry drizzle

Deep Fried PB&J

$5.00

Everybody loves a Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich deep fried in Dyer's funnel cake batter and dusted with powdered sugar

Beer

Bud Lite

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Lt

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lit

$4.00

Stellia Artois

$5.00

Yuenling Lager

$5.00

Bud Lt Draft

$5.00

Modelo Draft

$7.00

Shocktop Draft

$6.00

Tinybomb Draft

$6.00

Wiseacre Ananda Draft

$6.00

Fireside Draft

$6.00

32 Bud Light

$9.00

32 Modelo

$13.00

32 Shocktop

$11.00

32 Tiny Bomb

$11.00

32 Ananda

$11.00

32 Fireside

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

205 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103

Directions

