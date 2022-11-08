Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Chicken

DyFre's Burger -7420 Fullerton Rd

review star

No reviews yet

7420 Fullerton Rd

Suite 105A

Springfield, VA 22153

Order Again

Popular Items

FUSION BURGER *
“QUE CHIMBA” BURGER *
DYFRE'S FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

TO START

CAESAR SALAD

$9.50

Hearts of romaine, Croutons and Parmesan cheese.

GARDEN SALAD

$8.00

Mixed greens, Cucumber, Radish, Tomato, Red Onions, House Dressing.

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00+

Delicious chicken wings served with sticks of celery and Blue Cheese

SOUTHERN FRIED SHRIMP

$15.00

6 jumbo breaded shrimp, fried to perfection and served with sweet chili aioli or our signature sauce.

DYFRE’S STEAK FRIES *

$13.99

Crispy hand-cut fries covered in cheese and steak Topped with sour cream ,pico de Gallo and Scallions

DYFRES NACHOS

$13.99

Steak Nachos toped with cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de Gallo, jalapeños, radish, sour cream and pickles onions.

EMPANADAS (X2)

$6.00

Ground Beef and Rice

SALCHIPAPA ON THE STREET

$11.99

French fries with fried Hot Dogs, Our signature homemade sauce, Pink sauce, Pineapple sauce topped with chopped Bacon and Potato chips.

DYFRE’S LOADED CORN

$13.50

Corn off the cob, Steak, Shredded Chicken, Grated Cheese, Our signature homemade sauce, Pineapple sauce topped with chopped Bacon and Potato chips.

THE "CRAZY" FRIES

$16.00

French Fries, Corn, Shredded Chicken, Steak, Hot Dogs topped with Melted Cheese, Our signature homemade sauce, Pineapple sauce, Pink sauce and Bacon

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$17.00

Homemade Dough and Tomato Sauce with Freshly Diced Pineapples, Chopped Ham with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese.

GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO SOUP

$10.00

Mozzarella, provolone and smoked cheddar cheese

DYFRES PINEAPPLE SAUCE BOTTLE 8oz

$7.50

DYFRES SIGNATURE SAUCE BOTTLE 8oz

$7.50

HOT DOGS

Served with your choice of fries or house salad

DYFRE’S HOT DOG *

$13.50

Colossal quarter pound beef frank, Shredded Chicken, marinated chopped beef, signature homemade sauce and Bun loaded with melted Cheese.

“LA FIERA” DOG

$13.00

Colossal quarter pound beef frank wrapped in Bacon, Shredded chicken, Our signature homemade sauce, Pineapple sauce, Chopped onions, Potato chips and Bun loaded with melted Cheese

“MEDALLO” HOT DOG

$13.00

Colossal quarter pound beef frank, Cole Slaw, Cheese, Potato chips, Our signature homemade sauce, Pineapple sauce and Pink sauce.

CLASSIC HOT DOG

$10.00

Colossal quarter pound beef frank, Sauerkraut, Dijon mustard.

BURGERS

We proudly serve BLACK ANGUS BEEF Served with your choice of fries or house salad. * "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase you risk of food borne illness"

ELITE BURGER *

$12.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Red Onions, Smoked cheddar cheese, Tomato and Pickles.

FUSION BURGER *

$14.00

Shredded Chicken in Creole sauce, Tomato, Lettuce, Chopped Bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, Caramelized Onions.

COWBOY BURGER *

$14.50

Grilled charcoal bun, Fried egg, Bacon, Tomato, smoked cheddar cheese, fried onions, arugula

MEXICAN BURGER *

$16.00

Guacamole, Sour cream, smoked cheddar cheese, Pico De Gallo and Jalapeño slaw.

“QUE CHIMBA” BURGER *

$18.00

Grilled charcoal bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mozzarella cheddar cheese, Ham, Shredded Chicken mix with Corn and Cream cheese topped with Our signature homemade sauce and pineapple sauce.

DYFRE’S DOUBLE TROUBLE *

$18.00

Grilled charcoal bun, Twice the meet double the fun, smoked cheddar cheese, Bacon, Tomato and Sautéed Onions, signature homemade sauce

BRISKET BURGER *

$19.99

Arugula, Chipotle Aioli, our special blend, aged sharp cheddar cheese, topped with smoked beef brisket and red onion bacon marmalade

THE CHICK SANDWICH

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Onions, Tomato, Lettuce, signature homemade sauce

DYFRE'S FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Pickles, House Jalapeño Coleslaw, Pickled Red Onions, Signature Homemade Sweet Chile Aioli.

DYFRES SIGNATURE SAUCE BOTTLE 8oz

$7.50

JUNIOR MENU

Served with your choice of fries or seasonal veggies.

Junior CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

Premium Beef Patty, smoke cheddar Cheese and our Tartar sauce

Junior CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.50

With marinara sauce

Junior GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

Grilled chicken, Smoked cheddar cheese, Tomato and our Tartar sauce

Junior HOT DOG

$9.50

Colossal quarter pound beef frank, our signature homemade sauce and smoked cheddar cheese on top

DESSERT

Churros Cinnamon Sticks

$4.00

Churros Cinnamon Stick with your delicious choice of sauce

Tres Leches Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Tres leches is a moist and subtly sweet cake made with sponge cake and three different kinds of milk.

"El Delicioso"

$7.50

A unique shaped waffle, drizzled with condensed milk and topped with Chocolate Hershey’s, Nutella or Mexican Caramel.

PARTY MENU

BUNDLE #1

$118.00

BUNDLE #2

$224.00

N/A BEVERAGES

500 ml Bottle Acqua Panna

$3.50

500 ml Bottle San Pellegrino

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.50

Mexican Orange Crush

$3.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Cranberry Juice TROPICANA

$2.50

Apple Juice Tropicana

$2.50

10 fl oz

Mexican Jarritos

$3.00

Snapple Tea Lemon

$3.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

Red Bull 8.4oz

$3.50

NEW VRG Frozen Limenade 16 oz

$8.00

COCKTAILS

FROZEN MARGARITA 16 oz

$13.99

PASSION FRUIT MARGARITA 16 oz

$15.99

FROZEN PIÑA COLADA 16 oz

$13.99

SMOKY WATERMELON MARGARITA 16 oz

$15.99

MIAMI VICE

$13.99

STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI 16 oz

$13.99

TITOS VRG LEMONADE 16 OZ

$11.99

Titos Vodka, Fresh Squeezed Lime and Organic Brown Sugar Cane. (Limonada De Panela con Vodka)

BEERS

NEW HONOR Classic Lager

$7.00

HONOR Brewing Company Brew Great Beer Honor American Heroes AMERICAN LAGER 16 Fl oz / 1 PINT / 5.0%Alc/vol

Corona Extra

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Peroni Nastro Azzurro

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Pacifico Clara

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$6.00

Smirnoff Ice

$6.00

SPARKLING WINE

FRICO by Scarpetta (FRIZZANTE) white

$6.00

Frizzante, a sparkling wine inspired by a love of Prosecco, is a blend of Trebbiano, Glera and Chardonnay. With light refreshing bubbles and flavors of crisp green apples and pear, Frizzante brings you the joy of Italian sparkling wine in a can. Crisp, clean, bubbly pleasure in a can.

FRICO by Scarpetta (LAMBRUSCO) red

$6.00

Lambrusco is the quintessential sparkling aperitivo of the Emilia Romagna area of Italy and a great pre-dinner start to every occasion. Frico Lambrusco brings this central Italian wine tradition to life in a can! This Lambrusco is vibrant, fresh with a kiss of sweetness and a wonderful tart finish.

4xPack FRICO By Scarpetta (FRIZZANTE) White

$22.00

Frizzante, a sparkling wine inspired by a love of Prosecco, is a blend of Trebbiano, Glera and Chardonnay. With light refreshing bubbles and flavors of crisp green apples and pear, Frizzante brings you the joy of Italian sparkling wine in a can. Crisp, clean, bubbly pleasure in a can.

4xPack FRICO By Scarpetta (LAMBRUSCO) Red

$22.00

Lambrusco is the quintessential sparkling aperitivo of the Emilia Romagna area of Italy and a great pre-dinner start to every occasion. Frico Lambrusco brings this central Italian wine tradition to life in a can! This Lambrusco is vibrant, fresh with a kiss of sweetness and a wonderful tart finish.

WHITE WINE BOTTLE

Corte Fresca Pinot Grigio

$16.50

Venezie, Italy 2019

Scarpetta Frisco Bianco

$19.50

Venezie, Italy 2019

RED WINE BOTTLE

Altos de las Hormigas Malbec

$17.00

Mendoza, Argentina 2018

El Libre Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

$16.50

SIX PACK OF BEER

Six-Pack Corona Extra

$16.50

(4.5%) Mexico

Six-Pack Lagunitas IPA

$16.50

(6.2%) California

Six-Pack Modelo Negra

$16.50

Six-Pack Pacifico Clara

$16.50

Six-Pack Peroni Nastro Azzurro

$16.50

(5.1%) Italy

Six-Pack Smirnoff Ice

$16.50

Six-Pack White Claw Hard Seltzer

$16.50

(5%) Chicago

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

DyFre's Burger image
DyFre's Burger image

