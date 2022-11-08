DyFre's Burger -7420 Fullerton Rd

FRICO by Scarpetta (FRIZZANTE) white

$6.00

Frizzante, a sparkling wine inspired by a love of Prosecco, is a blend of Trebbiano, Glera and Chardonnay. With light refreshing bubbles and flavors of crisp green apples and pear, Frizzante brings you the joy of Italian sparkling wine in a can. Crisp, clean, bubbly pleasure in a can.