Breakfast

Plates

Egg Breakfast

$9.99

Fried Potatoes and Onion and Eggs with Bacon or Sausage

Pork Chop and Eggs

$15.95

Pork Chop and Eggs Fried or Grilled

Chicken and Waffles

$15.95

Fried Chicken and Homemade Waffle

Fish and Grits

$13.95

Shrimp and Grits

$15.95

Fish Shrimp and Grits

$16.95

Fried Fish and Grilled Shrimp Over Seasoned Grits

French toast and fried chicken

$15.99

Bowls

Fish & Grits Bowl

$13.95

Fish and Grits or Pork Lover Bowl Bacon/Sausage/Ham

Pork Lover Bowl

$13.95

Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.99

Egg Sandwich with Your Choice of Breakfast Meat

Tacos

Breakfast Tacos (3)

$9.99

Bacon or Sausage or Both Egg and Cheese

Individual Taco

$3.00

Lunch/Dinner

Entrees

Chicken and Shrimp Pasta

$15.95

Chicken/Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

Cajun Fish and Shrimp Pasta

$15.95

Cajun Fish/Shrimp Pasta with Cajun Sauce

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$13.95

Chicken Only with Alfredo Sauce

Southern Fish and Shrimp over dirty rice

$17.99

Fried Fish and Fried Shrimp with Fries

Fish Shrimp and Grits

$16.95

Fried Fish and Grilled Shrimp Over Seasoned Grits

Fish and Grits

$13.95

Shrimp and Grits

$15.95

Soul Bowl

$16.95

Burgers

Hamburger with Fries

$11.95

Regular Hamburger with Fries

Cheeseburger with Fries

$12.95

Hamburger with Cheese and Fries

Bbq Bacon Cheeseburger with Fries

$13.95

Cheeseburger with Bacon and Bbq and Onion Ring with Fries

Mushroom and Swiss Burger with Fries

$13.95

Burger with Mushroom and Swiss Cheese with Fries

Turkey Burger with Fries

$13.95

Turkey Patty with Fries

Impossible Burger with Fries

$13.95

Veggies Impossible Burger with Fries

Fried Baskets W/Fries

Wings (10 Piece)

$12.95

10 Wings with Any Flavor

Wings (10 Piece) with Fries

$14.95

10 Wings with Any Flavor and Fries

Fried Shrimp with Fries

$15.95

Fried Shrimp (7-8 Shrimp) with Fries

Fried Fish with Fries

$15.95

Fried Piece of Fish and Fries

Fried Fish, Shrimp and Fries

$17.95

Fried Pork Chop and Fries

$15.95

Fried Pork Chop with Fries

Fried Fish

$11.00

Flat Bread Pizza

Veggie

$7.99

Pepperoni

$8.99

Meat Lover

$9.99

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$2.75

Chicken On Corn or Flour Tortilla

Shrimp Taco

$2.75

Shrimp On Corn or Flour Tortilla

Beef Taco

$2.75

Beef On Corn or Flour Tortilla

Turkey Legs

Original Seasoned Turkey Leg

$15.95

Turkey Leg W/Sauce

$17.95

Original Stuffed Turkey Leg

$19.95

Original Stuffed Turkey Leg W/Shrimp

$25.00

Sides

Collard Greens

$7.95

Sweet Potatoes

$6.95

Macaroni and Cheese

$7.95

Fries

$4.95

Dirty Rice

$5.95

Dessert

Sweet Potato Thang

$5.95