Dylan's Forest Hills

103-19 Metropolitan Ave

Flushing, NY 11375

Beer Take Out & Delivery

Corona Bottle Take Out

$3.75

Heineken Bottle Take Out

$3.75

Angry Orchard Cider Bottle Take Out

$3.75

Brooklyn IPA Bottle Take Out

$3.75

Coors Light Bottle Take Out

$3.75

Modelo Especial Bottle Take Out

$3.75

Stella Artois Bottle Take Out

$3.75

White Claw Black Cherry Bottle Take Out & Delivery

$4.50

Starters Take Out & Delivery

Avocado Fries

$13.00

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Served with choice of sauce, celery and blue cheese.

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

Disco Duck Fries

$19.00

Guac & Chips

$14.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Classic breaded jalapenos stuffed with seasoned cream cheese. Served with both sour cream and jalapeno aioli.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$24.00

Lobster claw, 5 cheese blend & toasted panko crust.

Mac n’ Cheese

$12.00

Semolina macaroni nestled in our secret blend of imported and domestic cheeses melted to creamy perfection.

Plant Based Chicken Tenders App

$14.00

100% plant based 100% vegetarian

Trash Can Nachos

$12.00

Entrees Take Out & Delivery

4pc Fried Chicken

$19.00

free range chicken buttermilk biscuit, buttery corn on the cob

10pc Chicken

$48.00

free range chicken 4 cheesy buttermilk biscuits, 2 buttery corn on the cob, mac n cheese

Blackened Chicken

$23.00

roasted herb potatoes, burnt broccoli

Certified Angus Bone In Rib Eye

$38.00

garlic mashed potatoes, panchetta brussels sprouts

Full Rack Country Style Ribs

$38.00

mac & cheese, coleslaw

Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

16/20 wild shrimp, roasted tomato, pancetta and jalapeno red sauce.

Veggie Tenders Dinner Combo

$18.00

100% plant based 100% Vegetarian - cheese biscuits, street corn and slaw.

Taco Choice of 3

$18.00

Burger and Sandwiches Take Out & Delivery

F-&-A Burger

$19.00

American cheese, nitrate free bacon, cooked onions and Dylan's house dressing.

BBQ Burger

$19.00

house BBQ sauce, mozzarella, cooked onions, grilled pineapple, potato bun

Plant Based Burger

$19.00

avocado, shredded cabbage, veggie bacon

Bacon & Blue Burger

$18.00

Poutine Burger

$25.00

Braised Beef Sandwich

$18.00

Tres Quesos Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Grilled Chix Sandwich

$18.00

Salads Take Out & Delivery

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Parmesan tuile and croutons.

House Salad

$12.00

Power Protein Salad

$19.00

Southern Peach Salad

$16.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Sides Take Out & Delivery

Biscuits Bag & Gravy

$6.75

Burnt Broccolli

$8.50

Cheesy Grits

$8.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Corn on the Cob

$5.00

French Fries

$8.00

Garlic Mashed & Gravy

$8.00

Pancetta Brussels Sprouts

$9.50

Street Corn

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Three Cheese Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Dessert Take Out & Delivery

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$9.00

Snickers empanada

$3.99

Deep fried snickers bar in a crispy empanada. Sinfully good!

Deep fried twinkie empanada

$3.99

Deep fried twinkle with dulce de leche in a crispy empanada

Pecan Pie

$8.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.99

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Brisk Ice Tea

$1.99

Poland Spring Water

$1.99

BAMBAM Munchies & Mains

Jumbo Free-Range Chicken Wings

$12.00

8 crispy deep fried wings and drumsticks in your choice of spicy buffalo, sweet Thai chili or smoky BBQ sauce. Antibiotic free.

Mac n’ Cheese

$12.00

Semolina macaroni nestled in our secret blend of imported and domestic cheeses melted to creamy perfection.

French Fries

$6.50

Street Corn

$4.50

This decadent Mexican favorite is char grilled, slathered in mayo, sprinkled with queso Cotija and chili Powder then finished with zesty spritz of lime... mmm Tasty!

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Classic breaded jalapenos stuffed with seasoned cream cheese. Served with both sour cream and jalapeno aioli.

BAM BAM Ensalada

$11.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce tossed with tomato, cucumber and red onion topped with homemade roasted shallot vinai- grette.

Classic Caesar

$11.00

Arepa con Queso

$5.99

Sweet corn cakes filled with queso frito and seared in butter

BAMBAM Gourmet Flour Empanadas

Snickers empanada

$3.99

$3.99

Deep fried snickers bar in a crispy empanada. Sinfully good!

Burnt Broccoli and Cheddar Empanada

$3.50

Charred broccoli, garlic and onion with blended aged cheddar.

Mac n’ 5 Cheese Empanada

$3.50

Semolina macaroni in a velvety medley of fontina, gruyere, cheddar, American and mozzarella cheeses.

Carne Molida Empanada

$4.25

Succulent ground beef slow-cooked in our secret mire-poix finished with a touch of fr esh herbs.

Sexy Shrimp Empanada

$4.50

Scampi style shrimp, peas, carrots and blended herbs cooked to perfection.

Empanada Gallega

$3.99

Minced pork, poblano peppers, onions, spice blend, tomato, celery, garlic and corn.

Tres Quesos Empanada

$3.75

Smooth melted queso frito, cheddar and gruyere.

Pollo Pesto Empanada

$3.75

Pulled dark free-range chicken, roasted red peppers, onion, sun-dried tomatoes and provolone in our flavorful pesto.

American Burger Empanada

$3.99

Perfectly seasoned ground beef with American cheese and a touch of onion. DELICIOSO!

Serrano Queso Frito

$3.99

Serrano peppers and potatoes then coated in creamy queso frito.

Hanger Steak Empanada

$4.50

Tender hanger steak , aged cheddar and a julienne of peppers and onions in our blend of fresh herbs

Deep fried twinkie empanada

$3.99

$3.99

Deep fried twinkle with dulce de leche in a crispy empanada

BAMBAM Soups

Sopa de Pollo

$4.00

BAMBAM Sides

Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Chimichurri Sauce

$1.99

Sour Cream

$0.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

103-19 Metropolitan Ave, Flushing, NY 11375

Directions

Gallery
Dylan's image

