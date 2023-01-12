Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oori Bake Shop 211 NE 82nd st.

review star

No reviews yet

211 NE 82nd st.

Miami, FL 33138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Shokupan

Shokupan Loaf

Shokupan Loaf

$12.00

Japanese Milk Bread, or Shokupan, is possibly the best version of soft white bread! Known for its milky-sweet taste and pillowy softness.

Adzuki + Dark Chocolate Shoku-Bun

$5.50

Decadent sweet red bean and dark chocolate braided into fluffy shokupan dough.

Sourdough Loaves

Country White

$6.00+

Good old crusty, tangy, rustic sourdough loaf. 90% high mountain California soft white flour and 10% stone milled whole wheat flour.

Turmeric Lemon Poppy Seed

$6.60+

Golden yellow sourdough filled with poppy seeds inside and out and a subtle turmeric flavour which pairs wonderfully with sweet and savoury.

Toasted Sesame

$6.60+

A wonderfully fragrant and delicious sourdough with toasted black and white sesame seeds.

Seeded Multigrain

$6.60+

Abundant seeds, both inside and out, create a nutty-tasting and nutritious bread.

Bread Things

Glizza

$8.75

Togarashi Garlic Bread

$6.25

Buttery, pull-apart garlic loaf with togarashi seasoning.

Charcoal Everything Roll (2 each)

$5.00

Charcoal Everything Roll (12 each)

$25.00

Fluffy charcoal buns topped with savory everything seasoning. (6 Rolls Per Order)

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll (Single)

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll (Whole)

$20.00

Light and fluffy brioche cinnamon rolls with lemon glaze. (6 Cinnamon Rolls per order)

C + B Swiss Roll (Single)

$2.75

C + B Swiss Roll (Whole)

$18.00

Tempting, light and mysteriously dark charcoal sponge cake filled with luxurious sesame seed cream, topped with matcha powder.

Black Sesame Cinnamon Roll (Single)

$4.75

Black Sesame Cinnamon Roll (Whole)

$24.00

A twist on the classic cinnamon roll: fluffy buns with a filling of sweet ground black sesame and a lemon glaze. (6 Cinnamon Rolls per order)

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.75

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie made with dark brown sugar, chocolate chips and a sprinkle of sea salt.

Black Sesame Shortbread Cookie

$3.75

Salted caramel sandwiched between rich-buttery black sesame seed shortbread.

Carrot Cake Loaf

$8.00

Our carrot cake is made with freshly grated carrots, shredded coconut, raisins, cranberries and walnuts. Drizzled with a cream cheese glaze and almond nougatine crumbles. (2 Small Loaves Per Order)

Banana Bread Loaf (GF)

$22.00

This gluten free, naturally sweetened, dense loaf is brimming with ripe bananas and chocolate chips.

Snacks

Hi-Chews

$5.00

Japanese Gummies

$6.50

Mini Kit Kats

$1.25

Mochis

$11.00

Pocky

$4.50

Kit Kat Bag

$12.00

Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$4.75

Cappuccino

$4.75

Americano

$4.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

Chai Latte

$5.00

Loose Leaf Hot Tea

$5.00

Panther Cold Brew Cans

$6.00

Drinks

Just Water

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Kombucha

$5.00

Hatsu Tea

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Artisan bakeshop with coffee, tea, and fun snacks.

Location

211 NE 82nd st., Miami, FL 33138

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Harper Juice - Little River
orange starNo Reviews
8226 NE 2nd Avenue Miami Shores, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
La Santa Taqueria
orange star4.0 • 203
201 NE 82nd St Miami, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
The Citadel
orange star4.3 • 812
8300 NE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
Hachidori Ramen Bar
orange star4.5 • 334
8222 NE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Ranch Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8303 NE 2nd AVE Miami, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
Skatebird LITE
orange starNo Reviews
533 NE 83rd St El Portal, FL 33138
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (49 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston