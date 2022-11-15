Dynamite Dawgs imageView gallery

Dynamite Dawgs

review star

No reviews yet

6312 Center St suite A

Mentor, OH 44060

Popular Items

Build your own Dawg
The Coney Dawg
Polish Boy

Munchies

Fried Pickles Spears

$6.00

Broccoli Chedder Bites

$6.00

Cheese On a Stick

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Fried Mushrooms

$5.00

Gouda Mac And Cheese Bites

$6.00Out of stock

Soft Pretzel

$3.00

Soft Pretzle With Cheese

$3.50

Chicken Tender And Fries

$7.00

Pierogies & Onions

$5.00

White Chedder Mac And Cheese

$4.00

Fried Oreos

$5.00

Jumbo Funnel Cake

$5.00

Reg Funnel Cake

$3.00

2 Cannolis

$5.00

Cannoli

$3.00

Deep Fried Twinkie

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.50

Crunchy Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

Garlic Herb Fried Curds

$6.00

Deep Fried Spicy Cheese Curds

$6.00Out of stock

Mesquite BBQ Kettle Chips

$2.00

Jalapeno Heat Kettle Chips

$2.00

Maui Onion Kettle Chips

$2.00

Salt N Vinegar Kettle Chips

$2.00

Tater Kegs

$6.00

Ghirardeli Brownie

$4.00

Deep Fried Mini Churros (8)

$5.00

Banana Bliss Funnel Cake

$5.50

Signature House Dawgs

Build your own Dawg

$6.00

The Muni Lot Dawg

$6.00

The Feeling Dangerous Dawg

$6.00

The Hangover Dawg

$6.00Out of stock

The Backyard BBQ Dawg

$6.00

The Irish Dawg

$6.00

The Chicago Dawg

$6.00

The Coney Dawg

$6.00

The New York Dawg

$5.00

The Chili Mac Dawg

$6.00

The Italian Dawg

$7.00

The Corn Dawg

$3.50

The Classic Dawg

$4.00

Lake Erie Monster Dawg

$5.00

The Big Rogi

$7.50

2 Corn Dawgs

$6.00

West Virgina Dawg

$6.00

Big Baller

$6.00

The Flamethrower

$6.00

Crunchy Popcorn Shrimp Meal

$9.00

Polish Boy

$7.50

Dawg Pound

$6.00

Footlong W/meat/chz

$8.00Out of stock

Chili Cheese Dawg

$6.00

Dog Of Month- Seattle Sweet Hawk

$6.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwhich

$6.00

Homestyle Chicken Sandwich W/ Tomato/ Lettuce/ Aioli

$6.00

Walking Taco Dawg

$6.00

Chicken Dilly

$6.00

Yard Dawg

$6.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Da'Boss Dawg

$6.00

Dynamite Dawg

$6.00

House Spuds

BYO Spuds

$8.00

Loaded Spuds

$8.00

Garlic Parmesan Spuds

$8.00

Poutine

$8.00

Small Spuds

$4.00

Medium Spuds

$5.50

Large Spuds

$6.50

Family size Spuds

$8.50Out of stock

Small Garlic Parm

$5.00

Irish Spuds

$8.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Spuds

$8.00

Steak Philly Spud

$8.00Out of stock

Slider Duo's

Backyard BBQ Duo

$6.00

Classic Duo

$6.00

Bacon BBQ Slider

$6.00

Vegetarian

Tangy Herbivore

$6.00Out of stock

Veggi Hot Italian

$7.00

Lil Pups

Kids Corn Dawg Meal

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger Slider Meal

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tender Meal

$6.00

Kids Hotdog Meal

$6.00

Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

Out of stock

Strawbery Ice Cream

Out of stock

Wild Berry Ice Cream

Out of stock

Mint Chocolate Chip

Out of stock

Birthday Cake Ice Cream

Out of stock

Salted Carmel Toffee Crunch

Out of stock

Superman Ice Cream

Out of stock

Peanut Buckeye Icecream

Out of stock

Cookies And Cream

Out of stock

Cookie Dough

Out of stock

Sugar Free Option

Out of stock

Birthday Cake

Out of stock

Rocky Road

Out of stock

Spumoni

$2.00Out of stock

Cookie Monster

Reese Peanut Butter Cup

$2.00Out of stock

Reese Peanut Butter Cup

Out of stock

Beverage

Lemonade

$3.00+

Fountain Drink

$2.50+

Reg Iced Tea

$2.50

Large Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Small Strawbery Lemonade

$4.50

Large Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Reese Pieces Peanut Butter Shake

$6.00

Fruity Pebbles Shake

$6.00

Cookies N Cream Shake

$6.00

Lucky Charms Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Shake

$5.00

Vanilla Shake

$5.00

Chocolate Shake

$5.00

Churro Shake

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6312 Center St suite A, Mentor, OH 44060

Directions

Dynamite Dawgs image

