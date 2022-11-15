Dynamite Dawgs
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6312 Center St suite A, Mentor, OH 44060
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
STERIS Marketplace Cafe by Food for Thought
No Reviews
5960 Heisley Road Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurant
The Spot on Lakeshore Blvd - 7272 Lakeshore Blvd
No Reviews
7272 Lakeshore Blvd Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Mentor
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille - Mentor
4.5 • 3,575
7861 Reynolds Rd. Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurant
Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop - Concord Plaza
4.7 • 844
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd Suite 15 Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurant