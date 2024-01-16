Dynasty Restaurant
2427 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
Beverages
Mimosas
- Simply Classic
Orange juice$9.00
- Tangy Orange
Orange and cranberry juice$10.00
- Sunset
Orange and raspberry$10.00
- Hawaiian
Mango and pineapple juice$10.00
- Beermosa
Orange juice and Bluemoon beer$10.00
- Berry Citrus
Strawberry and lemonade$10.00
- Tart Twist
Cranberry and vodka$10.00
- Caribbean Rum
Pineapple, Malibu, and Grenadine$11.00
- Jumbo Mimosa
Orange juice$55.00
- Jumbo Tequila Sunrise
Tequila, orange jucie, and Grenadine$65.00
- Fruit Fusion
Pick one flavor! Strawberry, lemonade, cranberry, pineapple, grapefruit, mango, or raspberry$10.00
- Brunch Punch
Vodka, champagne, pineapple, orange juice, Starry, and Grenadine$12.00
- Screwdriver
Vodka and orange juice$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise
Tequila, orange juice, and Grenadine$10.00
- Mimosa Flights
Strawberry lemonade, Tequila Sunrise, cranberry vodka, and Caribbean rum$18.00
Bloodys
Spiked Coffee
Shakes
Appetizers
Appetizer
- Chili Platter$9.75
- Dynasty Dollars$7.95
- Chili Cheese Fries$9.75
- Spinach Dip Platter$10.45
- Cheese Curds$9.95
- 21 Shrimp Basket$9.95
- Onion Rings$7.95
- Breaded Mushrooms$7.95
- Jumbo Mozzarella$12.95
- Loaded Tater Tots$13.95
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.95
- Jalapeño Poppers$10.45
- Fried Calamari$10.25
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.95
- Chicken Strips$10.95
- Wings$11.95
- Saganaki$11.25
- Dynasty Nachos$13.95
- Dynasty Combo Plate$13.95
Friday Menu
Irresistible Burgers
- Hamburger
8 oz pure beef burger$10.25
- Cheeseburger
8 oz pure beef burger, melted with American cheese$11.25
- Bob's Burger
8 oz pure beef burger. Melted with Pepper Jack cheese and sliced hot peppers$12.45
- Mexican Burger
8 oz pure beef burger. Melted with Pepper Jack cheese, sliced hot peppers, chorizo, and avocado$13.45
- Servando's Burger
8 oz pure beef burger. Melted with mozzarella cheese and marinara$12.45
- Gyro's Burger
8 oz pure beef burger. Melted with American cheese and topped with gyro meat$13.95
- All-American Burger
8 oz pure beef burger. Melted with American cheese and topped with bacon$13.25
- Alpine Burger
8 oz pure beef burger. Melted with Swiss cheese, topped with mushrooms and bacon$13.95
- Olive Burger
8 oz pure beef burger. Topped with green olives$11.45
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger
8 oz pure beef burger. Melted with Swiss cheese, topped with mushrooms$13.45
- Dynasty Burger
8 oz pure beef double burger. Melted with American cheese, topped with bacon$14.25
- Abby's Burger
8 oz pure beef burger. Melted with Swiss cheese and topped with one egg$12.95
- Cheese Curd Burger
8 oz pure beef burger. Melted with American cheese and topped with cheese curds and marinara sauce$12.95
Open-Faced Sandwiches
- Hot Beef Open Faced Sandwich
Sliced roast beef served on white bread covered in our home-made beef gravy$11.95
- Hot Turkey Open Faced Sandwich
Carved turkey served on white bread covered in our home-made poultry gravy$12.25
- Hot Hamburger Open Faced Sandwich
Hamburger* served on white bread covered in our home-made beef gravy$11.95
- Hot Meatloaf Open Faced Sandwich
Sliced home-made meatloaf served on white bread covered in our home-made beef gravy$11.95
- Hot Breaded Veal Cutlet Open Faced Sandwich
Breaded veal served on white bread covered in our home-made beef gravy$11.95
Classic Sandwiches
- Reuben Sandwich
Sliced corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut on grilled rye bread$11.95
- French Dip Sandwich
French thinly sliced roast beef on french roll with au jus. Add cheese $1.25$12.45
- Monte Cristo Sandwich
Sliced ham and turkey, melted Swiss cheese, on french toast$11.45
- Fish Sandwich
Fish lightly fried served with tartar sauce$10.95
- Hot Dog
Jumbo beef hot dog$9.75
- Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna salad made with mayo and celery$9.95
- Egg Salad Sandwich
Two hard boiled eggs mixed with mayo$9.95
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Melted American cheese on white toast$8.95
- B.L.T. Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on white toast$9.95
- Francheezie Sandwich
Jumbo beef hot dog wrapped with bacon and stuffed with cheese$9.75
- Philly Cheese Steak or Chicken
Chunks of rich flavor steak or chicken, made with onions, mushrooms and green peppers with Swiss cheese on a french roll$13.95
- Dynasty Steak Sandwich
Sirloin steak served on french roll$18.95
- Souvlaki Deluxe
Pork or chicken kabobs marinated with Greek seasonings on pita bread with tomato and onion$12.25
- Gyros Sandwich
Sliced gyros served on pita bread with tomato and onion$12.95
- Hot Cowboy$14.95
Triple Decker Clubs
- B.L.T. Club
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo$12.95
- Dynasty Club
Sliced corned beef and Swiss cheese$12.95
- Turkey N' Bacon Club
Carved turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo$12.95
- Ham N' Cheese Club
Deli ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo$12.95
- Chicken N' Bacon Club
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo$14.25
La Croissant's
- Colorado La Croissant
Thinly sliced roast beef topped with mozzarella$11.95
- Wisconsin La Croissant
Carved turkey, Swiss, and American cheese$11.95
- Virgina La Croissant
Deli ham, carved turkey, and American cheese$11.95
- Texas La Croissant
Two scrambled eggs mixed with ham, onions, green peppers, and American cheese$11.95
- New Yorker La Croissant
Sliced corned beef topped with Swiss cheese$11.95
- Equator La Croissant
Tuna salad made with celery and mayo$11.95
- Chicken Breast Croissant$11.95
Sides
- House Salad$4.25
- Side Cottage Cheese$3.95
- Side Feta Cheese$3.75
- Side Gyros Meat$9.95
- Side Assorted Fruit$8.95
- Side Garlic Toast$3.25
- Side Potato$4.50
- Side Pita Bread$3.45
- Side Broccoli$3.25
- Side Chicken Breast$8.95
- Side Sirloin Steak$14.95
- Side Spinach Pie$9.95
- Side Mexican Rice and Beans$4.25
- Side Rice Pilaf$3.50
- Side Coleslaw$3.25
- Side Nacho Cheese$2.95
- Sides
Wrap It-Up
- Taco Wrap
Ground beef, Cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, and lettuce wrapped in our large flour tortilla$12.25
- B.L.T. Wrap
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo wrapped in our large flour tortilla$12.25
- Turkey N' Cheese Wrap
Turkey, Cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, and onion wrapped in our large flour tortilla$12.25
- Chicken N' Cheese Wrap
Grilled chicken, Cheddar cheese, tomato, and lettuce wrapped in our large flour tortilla$12.25
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, lettuce, red peppers wrapped in our large flour tortilla$12.25
- Chicken Buffalo Wrap
Chicken tenders covered in Franks buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar cheese wrapped in our large tortilla$12.25
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Breaded chicken, bacon, ranch, Cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, and onion wrapped in our large flour tortilla$13.45
- Mediterranean Wrap
Breaded chicken, feta cheese, onion, tomato, and cucumber wrapped in our pita bread$13.95
Chicken Sandwiches
- Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken to perfection served on bun$11.25
- Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken covered in glazed teriyaki sauce served on bun$12.95
- Chicken Feta Sandwich
Grilled chicken covered with feta cheese served on bun$12.95
- Chicken Monterrey Sandwich
Grilled chicken, bacon, and Pepper Jack cheese served on bun$13.95
- BBQ Dijon Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken covered in BBQ dijon served on bun$12.95
- Chicken Italiano Sandwich
Grilled chicken covered in marinara and mozzarella cheese$12.95
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilles chicken served on bun$12.25
Melts
- Tuna Melt
Tuna salad made with celery and mayo topped with American cheese$11.95
- Chicken N' Bacon Melt
Grilled chicken breast and bacon topped with American cheese$12.95
- Patty Melt
Patty beef burger, grilled onions, topped with American cheese$12.95
- Gyro Melt
Sliced Gyro topped with Swiss cheese$12.95
- Ham Melt$12.95
- Turkey Melt$12.95
Salads & Fruit Fusions
- Greek Salad
Anchovies, tomato, Greek olives, and feta cheese served on romaine lettuce paired with a bread roll$11.95
- Gyros Salad
Gyro meat, tomato, Greek olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, onion, pepperchinis, red and green peppers served on iceberg lettuce paired with a bread roll$14.95
- Salmon Salad
Salmon, feta cheese, raw onion, tomato, cucumbers, and strawberries served on romaine lettuce paired with a bread roll$16.95
- Stuffed Tomato Salad
Tomato filled with tuna salad, side of cottage cheese, hard boiled egg, and fresh fruit$14.95
- Filet Mignon Salad
Chunks of rich flavor steak, tomato, Greek olives, onion, green and red peppers served on romaine lettuce paired with a bread roll$15.95
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, Caesar dressing. Romano cheese, red peppers, and croutons served on romaine lettuce paired with a bread roll$14.95
- Taco Salad
Grilled chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, black olives, Cheddar cheese served on our home-made flour edibowl$14.95
- Slim & Trim
Grilled chicken breast, cottage cheese, hard boil egg, fresh fruit and raisin toast$15.95
- Julienne "Chef's" Salad
Ham, turkey, Swiss, American cheese, hard boiled egg, red and green peppers, cucumbers, tomato served on iceberg lettuce paired with a bread roll$14.95
- Abby's Tuna Salad
Tuna salad made with mayo and celery, onion, tomato, cucumber, red and green peppers and boiled egg served on iceberg lettuce paired with a bread roll$13.95
- Chicken Breast Salad
Grilled chicken, red and green peppers, hard boil egg, tomato, cucumber served on iceberg lettuce pared with a bread roll$15.95
- Low Cal Plate
Choice of hamburger patty or sirloin steak hard boiled egg, cottage cheese, fresh fruit, and raisin toast$16.95
- Fruit Bowl
Fresh fruit (8) and raisin toast$10.95
- Dynasty Fruit Plate
Fresh fruit (12), cottage cheese and raisin toast or choice of muffin$14.95
- Cobb Salad$16.95
- Strawberry Chicken Salad$15.95
Mexican Fiesta
- Tacos [3]
Choice of ground beef or chicken or steak. Choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice and beans. Choice of Mexican [cilantro, onion) or American style (lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and tomato)$14.95
- Chimichanga
Choice of ground beef or chicken or steak, Cheddar cheese wrapped in our large flour tortilla and deep fried, accompanied with a small side salad with Cheddar cheese, tomato, and onion. Served with rice and beans$16.95
- Santa Fe Quesadilla
Choice of ground beef or chicken or steak, mozzarella cheese folded in our large flour tortilla, accompanied with a small side salad with Cheddar cheese, tomato and onion. Served with rice and beans$15.95
- Enchiladas
Made with corn tortillas (4) rolled around with choice of meat, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese, covered in our home specialty enchilada, red or green salsa, accompanied with a small side salad with cheddar, tomato, and onion. Served with rice and beans$13.95
- Abuelo's Special
Chunks of marinated chicken in our home-made green salsa. Served with rice and beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas$14.95
- Burrito Grande
Choice of ground beef or chicken or steak, Cheddar cheese wrapped in our large flour tortilla, accompanied with a small side salad with Cheddar cheese, tomato and onlon. Served with rice and beans$15.95
- Fajitas
Fajitas choice of meat, sauteed in our home specialty fajita salsa, green peppers, red peppers and onion, accompanied with a small side salad with Cheddar, tomato, and onion. Served with rice and beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas$18.95
- Chicken Fajita Bowl$15.95
House Specialties
- Roast Turkey
Lean carved turkey served on our home-made dressing covered in our home-made poultry gravy$14.95
- Roast Loin of Pork
Lean carved pork served on our home-made dressing covered in our home-made beef gravy$14.95
- Breaded Veal Cutlet
Breaded veal covered in our home-made brown gravy$14.95
- Dynasty Rotisserie Chicken
1/2 of our home-made seasoned rotisserie chicken$14.95
- Baked Meatloaf
Our home-made meatloaf sliced and covered in our beef gravy$14.95
- Baby Beef Liver
Sliced tender liver covered in our home-made au jus covered with grilled onions or bacon$14.95
- Fried Golden Chicken
1/2 seasoned chicken fried$15.95
- CFS Dinner$14.95
Steaks, Chops, & Ribs
- T-Bone
14 oz flavorful cut of tenderloin and strip steak topped with onion rings and sauteed mushrooms$27.95
- New York Strip
Beefy flavor, firm and tender steak topped with onion rings and sauteed mushrooms$19.95
- Ribeye
12 oz rich flavor and tender steak topped with onion rings and sauteed mushrooms$26.95
- Sirloin
8 oz rich and juicy loin steak topped with onion rings and sauteed mushrooms$18.95
- Prime Rib
14 oz tender, juicy and extremely flavorful steak topped onion rings and sauteed mushrooms$29.95
- Chopped Steak
16 oz of pure hamburger covered in our home-made au jus topped with grilled onions$19.95
- Breaded Pork Chops
2 pork chops lightly breaded served with our home-made brown gravy$18.85
- Broiled Pork Chops
2 juicy and flavorful pork chops covered in our home-made au jus, served with applesauce$18.95
- 1/2 Ribs
Rich and saucy pork ribs covered in our home-made BBQ sauce$18.95
- Full Slab Ribs
Rich and saucy pork ribs covered in our home-made BBQ sauce$29.95
Seafood Selections
- Icelandic Cod
Seasoned tender cod, served with our home-made lemon-butter sauce and grilled vegetables$16.95
- Shrimp Scampi
Broiled shrimp marinated with garlic and butter, served with our homemade lemon-butter sauce and grilled vegetables$16.95
- Pink Salmon
Rich flavor fish served with our home-made lemon-butter sauce, served with our home-made lemon-butter sauce and grilled vegetables$17.95
- Catfish
Freshwater mild flavor fish, broiled or breaded served with our home-made lemon-butter sauce, served with our home-made lemon-butter sauce and grilled vegetables$18.95
- Broiled Whitefish
Freshwater, sweet and mild flavor fish served with our home-made lemon- butter sauce and grilled vegetables$18.95
- Scallops
Breaded or broiled rich scallops served with our home-made lemon-butter sauce and grilled vegetables$17.95
- Breaded Walleye
Breaded flavorful fish served with our home-made lemon-butter sauce$16.95
- Orange Roughy
Deep-sea flavorful fish served with our home-made lemon-butter sauce and grilled vegetables$18.95
- Breaded Jumbo Shrimp
Large crisp fritter shrimp served with our home-made cocktail sauce and tartar$15.95
- Breaded Seafood Platter
Combination of breaded shrimp, scallops and lake perch served with our home-made cocktail sauce and tartar$18.95
- Breaded Lake Perch
Freshwater breaded mild flavor fish served with our home-made cocktail sauce and tartar$17.95
- Broiled Lake Trout
Freshwater breaded mild flavor fish served with our home-made lemon- butter sauce and grilled vegetables$18.95
- Stuffed Flounder
Coastal, delicate and mild flavor fish stuffed with imitation crabmeat stuffing, served with our home-made lemon-butter sauce and grilled vegetables$18.95
- 21 Shrimp Basket$14.95
Authentic Greek Dishes
- Athenian Lamb Chops
Broiled juicy lamb chops* covered in our delicious home-made Athenian sauce$20.95
- Gyro Plate
Sliced gyros topped with tomato and onions, feta cheese, black olives and Pepperoncini, served open on pita bread$20.95
- Spinach Pie*
Home-made spinach pie filling wrapped in phyllo dough$15.95
- Greek-Style Spaghetti (No Rice)
Sautéed with butter, and Romano cheese, topped with ground sirloin beef, seasoned with sun-dried tomatoes, onions, garlic, bay leaves, and oregano, sprinkled with Greek kefalotiri Greek cheese and served with crispy garlic bread$16.95
- Greek Pork Chops
Two juicy pork chops* covered in our home-made Athenian sauce$19.95
- Greek-Style Chicken Breast
Greek seasoned chicken breast, topped with our home-made Athenian sauce$17.95
- Athenian Chicken
1/2 Greek marinated chicken broiled with onions and potato covered in our home-made Athenian sauce$19.95
- Greek Pork Chop* and Spinach Pie$20.95
- Lamb Chops* and Spinach Pie$20.95
- Greek Chicken Breast* and Spinach Pie$20.95
- Gyros and Spinach Pie$20.95
- Pork Souvlaki* and Spinach Pie$20.95
- Chicken Souvlaki* and Spinach Pie$20.95
Dynasty's Dinner Combo
Pastas
- Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles tossed in our alfredo sauce$16.95
- Italian Ravioli
Cheese or meat ravioli covered in our home-made red sauce$14.95
- Spaghetti Aglio-E-Olio
Spaghetti tossed in olive oil, garlic, zucchini, onion, green and red peppers and carrots$17.95
- Gyro Parmesan
Sliced gyro covered in our home-made red sauce, topped with mozzarella served with spaghetti$16.95
- Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti noodles covered in our home-made red sauce$14.95
- Veal Parmesan
Breaded veal topped with mozzarella cheese served with spaghetti$16.95
- Chicken Parmesan
Grilled or breaded chicken topped with mozzarella cheese served with spaghetti covered in our home-made red sauce$16.95
- Lasagna
Layered wide flat pasta filled with ground meat, our home-made ricotta cheese and covered in our home-made red sauce$16.95
Stir Fry's
- Vegetable Stir Fry
Pre-mixed mushrooms, water chestnuts, onion, green and red peppers, celery, cauliflower, snow peas, broccoli and carrots tossed in our stir-fry sauce$15.95
- Chicken Stir Fry
Pre-mixed mushrooms, water chestnuts, onion, green and red peppers, celery, cauliflower, snow peas, broccoli and carrots tossed with chicken* in our stir fry sauce$16.95
- Chicken & Shrimp Stir Fry
Pre-mixed mushrooms, water chestnuts, onion, green and red peppers, celery, cauliflower, snow peas, broccoli and carrots tossed with chicken* and shrimp in our stir fry sauce$20.95
- Salmon Stir Fry
Pre-mixed mushrooms, water chestnuts, onion, green and red peppers, celery, cauliflower, snow peas, broccoli and carrots topped salmon in our stir fry sauce$18.95
- Filet Mignon Stir Fry
Pre-mixed mushrooms, water chestnuts, onion, green and red peppers, celery, cauliflower, snow peas, broccoli and carrots tossed with chunks of filet steak* in our stir fry sauce$18.95
- Shrimp Stir Fry
Pre-mixed mushrooms, water chestnuts, onion, green and red peppers, celery, cauliflower, snow peas, broccoli and carrots tossed with shrimp in our stir fry sauce$18.95
- Dynasty Combo Stir Fry
Pre-mixed mushrooms, water chestnuts, onion, green and red peppers, celery, cauliflower, snow peas, broccoli and carrots tossed with shrimp, chicken* and chunks of filet steak* in our stir fry sauce$26.95
Senior Citizens 60+
- Broiled Chopped Steak Senior Dinner
8 oz hamburger* covered in our home-made au jus covered with grilled onions$13.95
- Baby Beef Liver Senior Dinner
Sliced tender liver* covered in our home-made au jus covered with grilled onions or bacon$13.95
- Rotisserie Chicken Senior Dinner
1/4 of our home-made seasoned rotisserie chicken$13.95
- Baked Meatloaf Senior Dinner
Our home-made meatloaf sliced and covered in our beef gravy$13.95
- Spaghetti Senior Dinner
Spaghetti noodles covered in our home red sauce. Served with garlic toast$13.95
- Broiled Pink Salmon Senior Dinner
Rich flavor salmon served with our home-made lemon- butter sauce$14.95
- Ravioli Senior Dinner
Cheese or meat ravioli covered in our home-made red sauce$13.95
- Chicken Parmesan Senior Dinner
Grilled or breaded chicken topped with mozzarella cheese served with spaghetti. Served with garlic toast$14.95
- Roast Loin of Pork Senior Dinner
Lean carved pork served on our home-made dressing covered in our home-made beef gravy$13.95
- Broiled Icelandic Cod Senior Dinner
Seasoned tender cod, served with our home-made lemon-butter sauce$13.95
- Shrimp Basket Senior Dinner
Small crisp fritter shrimp served with our home-made cocktail sauce and tartar$13.95
- Broiled Thick-cut Pork Chop Senior Dinner
One broiled pork chop covered in our home-made au jus served with applesauce$14.95
- Roast Turkey Senior Dinner
Lean carved turkey served on our home-made dressing covered in our home-made poultry gravy$13.95
Desserts
- Cream Puff
Pastry filled with home-made whipped cream and custard cream dusted with powdered sugar$2.95
- Eclair
Pastry filled with custard cream covered with chocolate and a cherry on top$2.95
- Napoleon
Pastry filled with custard cream covered with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle$2.95
- Ice Cream
Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, butter pecan, peppermint, rainbow sherbet, and spumoni$2.95
- Pie
Two slices of apple or cherry or pumpkin or blueberry$4.00
- Cheesecake
Two slices of home-made cheesecake choice of strawberry, blueberry, or cherry topping$5.00
- Pudding
Tapioca, chocolate, rice, and bread$2.95
- Baklava$2.95
- Cakes
Chocolate mousse, chocolate or carrot$5.00
- Banana Split
Three scoops of ice cream, chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla. Covered in strawberry, pineapple, and chocolate sauce. Sprinkled with pecans and topped with whipped cream and cherries$10.95
- Chocolate Sundae
Vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup, nuts, and pineapple$8.45
- Strawberry Sundae
Vanilla ice cream with strawberry syrup, nuts, and pineapple$8.45
Specials
- Beer Battered Fish Fry$15.45
- Salmon Patties$14.95
- Beer Battered Ocean Perch$15.95
- Stuffed Flounder$17.95
- Breaded Walleye$15.95
- Seafood Platter$17.95
- Shrimp Scampi$15.95
- Chicken And Ribs$19.95
- 1/2 Rotisserie chicken$13.95
- 1/2 Slab Ribs$17.95
- Shrimp Stir Fry$17.95
- 2 Broiled Pork Chops$17.95
- Salmon Alfredo$17.95
- Fish Fry Tacos$14.95
- Cheese Ravioli$13.95
- Shrimp Spaghetti$17.95
- Salmon Fajitas$19.95
- Stuffed Flounder$17.95
- 21 Shrimp$13.95
Summer Specials/Drinks
Summer Specials
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 7:45 pm
Dynasty Family Restaurant strives for excellence in the preparation of our food with the quality and freshness of the ingredients that we prepare in our kitchen. We take a great deal of pride and satisfaction that your time spent with us is remembered with pleasure and enjoyment.
