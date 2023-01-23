Restaurant header imageView gallery

DZO Korean BBQ 2611 Ingersoll Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2611 Ingersoll Ave

Des Moines, IA 50312

Anju (Snacks)

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

blistered shishito peppers I tangy garlic soy

Boom Boom Bao

Boom Boom Bao

$14.00

(3) braised pork belly I cucumber kimchi I pickled daikon/carrots I house yum yum sauce

Korean Fried Chicken (KFC)

Korean Fried Chicken (KFC)

$10.00+

(8) Crispy Korean fried chicken I wings and thighs Comes with a side of chicken-mu (pickled daikon radish) Served naked, soy garlic glazed, or spicy gochujang glazed

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$10.00

crispy chicken thigh bites l house yum yum sauce I chicken mu (pickled diakon)

Kim's Egg Rolls

Kim's Egg Rolls

$5.00

(2) mama Kim's pork and veggie egg rolls I sweet chili sauce

Chick-charron

Chick-charron

$8.00

crispy chicken skin chips I garlic onion vinaigrette dip

K-Town Hot Fried Chicken Sliders

K-Town Hot Fried Chicken Sliders

$15.00

(3) spicy hot glazed fried chicken thigh I cucumber kimchi I cabbage slaw I brioche toast

Rice Entrée

Kim Chi Fried Rice

Kim Chi Fried Rice

$14.00

pork belly I fried rice I cabbage kimchi

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$14.00

Vegetarian option for fried rice with mushrooms I bell peppers I zucchinis

Bibimbap

Bibimbap

$15.00

grilled top sirloin I seasoned spinach I pickled cucumber I poached bean sprouts

Side Of Rice

$2.50

Calrose rice

Noodles

Japchae Noodles

Japchae Noodles

$14.00

Korean sweet potato noodles I tri tip sirloin I mixed veggies stir fry (vegetarian option available)

Creamy Gochujang Noodles

Creamy Gochujang Noodles

$14.00

spaghetti pasta I garlic gochujang cream I parmesan I minced pork belly I peas

Tacos

Gochujang Chicken Tacos

Gochujang Chicken Tacos

$15.00

(3) grilled gochujang glazed chicken thigh I pickled cabbage slaw I creamy house salsa verde sauce (spicy) I gochujang crème

Pork Belly Tacos

Pork Belly Tacos

$15.00

grilled pork belly I picked cabbage slaw I creamy house salsa verde sauce (spicy) I gochujang crème

Kalbi Steak Tacos

Kalbi Steak Tacos

$15.00

grilled top sirloin I picked cabbage slaw I creamy house salsa verde sauce (spicy) I gochujang crème

Dinners

Grilled Pork Belly Dinner

Grilled Pork Belly Dinner

$17.00

grilled pork belly I choice of 3 banchans I Calrose rice

Kalbi Short Rib Dinner

Kalbi Short Rib Dinner

$18.00

grilled short rib flanks I choice of 3 banchans I Calrose rice

Bulgogi Steak Dinner

Bulgogi Steak Dinner

$18.00

stir fry top sirloin I choice of 3 banchans I Calrose rice

Soups and Sides

Kimchi Jjigae (kimchi stew)

Kimchi Jjigae (kimchi stew)

$16.00

kimchi jjigae (kimchi stew) I pork belly I soft tofu I mushroom

Seafood Soft Tofu Stew (Haemul Sundubu Jjigae)

$18.00

sundubu jjigae (spicy soft tofu stew) I calamari I shrimp I mushroom I soft tofu (approx 4 servings)

Dessert

Macaron Cake

Macaron Cake

$9.00

macaron cookies layered in flavored ube buttercream I chocolate flowers I made by Rose-Chu.com

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

chocolate cake rounds I chocolate french buttercream I chocolate ganache I caramel filling I made by Rose-Chu.com

Cheesecake With Strawberry Topping

Cheesecake With Strawberry Topping

$10.00

Cheesecake with strawberry glaze topping I made by Rose-Chu.com

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Korean BBQ restaurant with table top grilling options.

Location

2611 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

