Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

E&D Pizza Company

207 Reviews

$$

200 W Main Street

Avon, CT 06001

14" Small Pizza

NO SUBSTITUTIONS ONLINE for Specialty Pizzas. Please CALL our restaurant to place your order for specific modifications. Thank you
Sm Cheese Pizza

Sm Cheese Pizza

$15.95

Sm Bbq Chicken

$20.50

Grilled chicken, Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce & red onion

Sm Bianco

$15.95

(White) Fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano, oregano, EVOO

Sm Calabrese

$20.50

Italian sausage, hot capicola, provolone, red onion and oregano

Sm Caprese

$20.50

(White) Vine ripened sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO & balsamic glaze

Sm Carnivoro

$21.95

Spicy pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon & meatball

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.50

Buttermilk ranch covered crust with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon & red onion

Sm Chicken Florentine

$20.50

(White) Grilled chicken, fresh baby spinach, fresh garlic, onion & EVOO

Sm E & D Special

$21.95

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, fresh mushroom, onion & pepper

Sm Hawaiian

$19.95

Ham and sweet chunked pineapple

Sm Margherita

$19.95

Fresh mozzarella & fresh basil

Sm Neapolitan Tomato Pie

$15.50

Crushed tomato sauce, Pecorino Romano, oregano & EVOO (no mozzarella)

Sm Philly Cheese Steak

$20.50

(White) House-roasted shaved beef, sautéed onion & peppers with American and mozzarella cheese.

Sm Piccante Pepe

$20.50

Cherry peppers, hot capicola & chili honey drizzle

Sm Pollo Diavolo

$20.50

Grilled chicken, cayenne pepper sauce & gorgonzola

Sm Positano

Sm Positano

$21.95

(White) Black mission fig, goat cheese, red onion,& chili honey drizzle

Sm Quattro Formaggi Red

$20.95

(Red) Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, gorgonzola & ricotta

Sm Quattro Formaggi White

$20.95

(White) Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, gorgonzola & ricotta

Sm Speziato

$20.50

Meatball, hot capicola, fire roasted red peppers & cayenne pepper aioli

Sm Thai Chili Chicken

$20.50

(White) Olive oil brushed crust, sweet Thai chili chicken, red onion & roasted red peppers.

Sm Verdura Red

$20.95

(Red) Fresh baby spinach, onion, broccoli, fresh mushrooms & roasted red peppers

Sm Verdura White

$20.95

(White) Fresh baby spinach, onion, broccoli, fresh mushrooms & roasted red peppers

Sm Vesuvius

$20.50

Fresh mozzarella, chopped basil, hot Italian sopressata & chopped Italian long hot peppers

18" Large Pizza

NO SUBSTITUTIONS ONLINE for Specialty Pizzas. Please CALL our restaurant to place your order for specific modifications. Thank you
Lg Cheese Pizza

Lg Cheese Pizza

$19.95

Lg Bbq Chicken

$26.50

Grilled chicken, Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce & red onion

Lg Bianco

$19.95

(White) Fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano, oregano, EVOO

Lg Calabrese

$26.50

Italian sausage, hot capicola, provolone, red onion and oregano

Lg Caprese

$25.50

(White) Vine ripened sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO & balsamic glaze

Lg Carnivoro

$27.95

Spicy pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon & meatball

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.50

Buttermilk ranch covered crust with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon & red onion

Lg Chicken Florentine

$26.50

(White) Grilled chicken, fresh baby spinach, fresh garlic, onion & EVOO

Lg E & D Special

$27.95

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, fresh mushroom, onion & pepper

Lg Hawaiian

$24.95

Ham and sweet chunked pineapple

Lg Margherita

$23.95

Fresh mozzarella & fresh basil

Lg Neapolitan Tomato Pie

$18.95

Crushed tomato sauce, Pecorino Romano, oregano & EVOO (no mozzarella)

Lg Philly Cheese Steak

$26.50

(White) House-roasted shaved beef, sautéed onion & peppers with American and mozzarella cheese.

Lg Piccante Pepe

$26.50

Cherry peppers, hot capicola & chili honey drizzle

Lg Pollo Diavolo

$26.50

Grilled chicken, cayenne pepper sauce & gorgonzola

Lg Positano

Lg Positano

$26.95

(White) Black mission fig, goat cheese, red onion,& chili honey drizzle

Lg Quattro Formaggi Red

$24.95

(Red) Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, gorgonzola & ricotta

Lg Quattro Formaggi White

$24.95

(White) Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, gorgonzola & ricotta

Lg Speziato

$26.50

Meatball, hot capicola, fire roasted red peppers & cayenne pepper aioli

Lg Thai Chili Chicken

$26.50

(White) Olive oil brushed crust, sweet Thai chili chicken, red onion & roasted red peppers.

Lg Verdura Red

$27.95

(Red) Fresh baby spinach, onion, broccoli, fresh mushrooms & roasted red peppers

Lg Verdura White

$27.95

(White) Fresh baby spinach, onion, broccoli, fresh mushrooms & roasted red peppers

Lg Vesuvius

$26.50

Fresh mozzarella, chopped basil, hot Italian sopressata & chopped Italian long hot peppers

Calzones

Ricotta & mozzarella stuffed dough with marinara dipping sauce
Calzone

Calzone

$14.50

Ricotta & mozzarella stuffed dough with marinara dipping sauce

Grinders

Available in Half 6" and Whole 12" sizes!

Meatball Grinder

$7.50+

Meatball, marinara, roasted red peppers & provolone cheese

Sausage & Peppers Grinder

$7.50+

Italian sausage, marinara, roasted red peppers & provolone cheese

Chicken Parm Grinder

$7.50+

Grilled or breaded chicken breast, marinara, roasted red peppers & mozzarella

Eggplant Parm Grinder

$7.50+

Breaded eggplant, marinara, roasted red peppers & mozzarella

Combo Italiano Grinder

$8.25+

Ham, genoa, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, roasted red peppers & balsamic vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$7.50+

Grilled chicken breast, cayenne pepper sauce & crumbled gorgonzola

Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$7.50+

Breaded chicken cutlet, mayo, American cheese, lettuce & tomato

Grilled Chicken Grinder

$7.50+

Grilled chicken breast, mayo, American cheese, lettuce & tomato

Bbq Chicken Grinder

$7.50+

Grilled chicken breast, Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce, American cheese & red onion

The Chief Grinder

$7.50+

Grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, oil & vinegar

The Captain Grinder

$7.50+

Roast turkey breast, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomato, lettuce & basil pesto mayo

Roast Beef Grinder

$7.50+

House made Italian roast beef, American cheese, horseradish aioli, red onion and sautéed peppers

Vegetarian Grinder

$7.50+

Roasted red peppers, red onion, roasted mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, baby spinach, oil & vinegar

Deli Grinder

$7.50+

Choice of one: imported ham, hot capicola, genoa salami, roast turkey breast, or tuna. Served with provolone, lettuce & tomato

Starters

Wings (6)

Wings (6)

$10.50

Wings tossed in your choice of one flavor: Buffalo, Honey Hot, Honey BBQ, Sweet Chili or Mango Habanero. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing

Wings (10)

Wings (10)

$14.50

Wings tossed in your choice of one flavor: Buffalo, Honey Hot, Honey BBQ, Sweet Chili or Mango Habanero. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing

Wings (20)

Wings (20)

$26.50

Wings tossed in your choice of one flavor: Buffalo, Honey Hot, Honey BBQ, Sweet Chili or Mango Habanero. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$13.50

Boneless Panko crusted tenders in your choice of one flavor: Buffalo, Honey Hot, Honey BBQ, Sweet Chili or Mango Habanero. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$7.50

Dough knots baked and smothered with garlic, Romano & EVOO. Served with marinara

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$8.50

Lightly breaded mozzarella served with marinara

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$8.95

Genzano toast, garlic, EVOO, diced tomato, red onion & gorgonzola with a balsamic drizzle

Eggplant Rollatini

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.95

Ricotta stuffed eggplant rolls topped with marinara & mozzarella

Salads

House Salad

$8.50+

Mixed greens, grape tomato, fresh mozzarella, kalamata olives, red onion, roasted red peppers & balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.50+

Crispy romaine hearts, house Caesar dressing, croutons & shaved Pecorino Romano

Gorgonzola Salad

$8.95+

Mixed greens, pear, dried cranberries, glazed walnuts, gorgonzola & balsamic vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

$8.95+

Baby arugula, goat cheese, sliced strawberries & glazed walnuts tossed in a strawberry champagne vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$8.95+

Baby spinach, roasted mushrooms, crispy bacon & balsamic vinaigrette topped with shaved Pecorino Romano

Wedge Salad

$9.50

Iceberg, warm crumbled bacon & grape tomato with a creamy gorgonzola dressing

Caprese Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens, vine ripened sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic glaze & EVOO

Insalata Pie Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens, grape tomato, fresh mozzarella, kalamata olives, red onion, roasted red peppers & balsamic vinaigrette on a garlic herb pie crust

Pasta

Pasta & Meatballs

Pasta & Meatballs

$15.95

Rigatoni or Linguini tossed in our house made marinara with meatballs

Cheese Ravioli

$16.95

Cheese pasta pillows in our house made marinara

Rigatoni Bolognese

$18.95

Rigatoni served with our hearty house made bolognese sauce & ricotta

Sausage & Peppers

$17.95

Italian sausage, peppers, onions, house made marinara served over linguini

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.95

Breaded chicken cutlet, house made marinara, mozzarella, served with linguini

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.95

Breaded eggplant, house made marinara, mozzarella, served with linguini

Kids

Kids Linguini & Meatballs

$8.00

Served with butter or our house made marinara

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$8.00

Cheese pasta pillows in our house made marinara

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

100% all natural chicken breast tenders served with fries & choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce

Dessert

Coppa Spagnola

Coppa Spagnola

$6.95

Vanilla & Amarena cherry gelato swirled together, topped with real Amarena cherries

Sides

Half Loaf Garlic Bread

$3.00

Full Loaf Garlic Bread

$6.00

Half Loaf Garlic Bread w/Mozzarella

$4.00

Full Loaf Garlic Bread w/Mozzarella

$8.00

Steak Fries

$5.00

Meatballs (3)

$4.50

three per order

Sausage

$3.50

two per order

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.25

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Wing Sauce

$0.25
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Enjoy the pizza that has been named #1 in the region by: Connecticut Magazine, Hartford Magazine, and CTNow

200 W Main Street, Avon, CT 06001

E&D Pizza Company image
E&D Pizza Company image

