E&D Pizza Company
200 W Main Street
Avon, CT 06001
14" Small Pizza
Sm Cheese Pizza
Sm Bbq Chicken
Grilled chicken, Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce & red onion
Sm Bianco
(White) Fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano, oregano, EVOO
Sm Calabrese
Italian sausage, hot capicola, provolone, red onion and oregano
Sm Caprese
(White) Vine ripened sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO & balsamic glaze
Sm Carnivoro
Spicy pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon & meatball
Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch
Buttermilk ranch covered crust with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon & red onion
Sm Chicken Florentine
(White) Grilled chicken, fresh baby spinach, fresh garlic, onion & EVOO
Sm E & D Special
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, fresh mushroom, onion & pepper
Sm Hawaiian
Ham and sweet chunked pineapple
Sm Margherita
Fresh mozzarella & fresh basil
Sm Neapolitan Tomato Pie
Crushed tomato sauce, Pecorino Romano, oregano & EVOO (no mozzarella)
Sm Philly Cheese Steak
(White) House-roasted shaved beef, sautéed onion & peppers with American and mozzarella cheese.
Sm Piccante Pepe
Cherry peppers, hot capicola & chili honey drizzle
Sm Pollo Diavolo
Grilled chicken, cayenne pepper sauce & gorgonzola
Sm Positano
(White) Black mission fig, goat cheese, red onion,& chili honey drizzle
Sm Quattro Formaggi Red
(Red) Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, gorgonzola & ricotta
Sm Quattro Formaggi White
(White) Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, gorgonzola & ricotta
Sm Speziato
Meatball, hot capicola, fire roasted red peppers & cayenne pepper aioli
Sm Thai Chili Chicken
(White) Olive oil brushed crust, sweet Thai chili chicken, red onion & roasted red peppers.
Sm Verdura Red
(Red) Fresh baby spinach, onion, broccoli, fresh mushrooms & roasted red peppers
Sm Verdura White
(White) Fresh baby spinach, onion, broccoli, fresh mushrooms & roasted red peppers
Sm Vesuvius
Fresh mozzarella, chopped basil, hot Italian sopressata & chopped Italian long hot peppers
18" Large Pizza
Lg Cheese Pizza
Lg Bbq Chicken
Grilled chicken, Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce & red onion
Lg Bianco
(White) Fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano, oregano, EVOO
Lg Calabrese
Italian sausage, hot capicola, provolone, red onion and oregano
Lg Caprese
(White) Vine ripened sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO & balsamic glaze
Lg Carnivoro
Spicy pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon & meatball
Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch
Buttermilk ranch covered crust with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon & red onion
Lg Chicken Florentine
(White) Grilled chicken, fresh baby spinach, fresh garlic, onion & EVOO
Lg E & D Special
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, fresh mushroom, onion & pepper
Lg Hawaiian
Ham and sweet chunked pineapple
Lg Margherita
Fresh mozzarella & fresh basil
Lg Neapolitan Tomato Pie
Crushed tomato sauce, Pecorino Romano, oregano & EVOO (no mozzarella)
Lg Philly Cheese Steak
(White) House-roasted shaved beef, sautéed onion & peppers with American and mozzarella cheese.
Lg Piccante Pepe
Cherry peppers, hot capicola & chili honey drizzle
Lg Pollo Diavolo
Grilled chicken, cayenne pepper sauce & gorgonzola
Lg Positano
(White) Black mission fig, goat cheese, red onion,& chili honey drizzle
Lg Quattro Formaggi Red
(Red) Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, gorgonzola & ricotta
Lg Quattro Formaggi White
(White) Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, gorgonzola & ricotta
Lg Speziato
Meatball, hot capicola, fire roasted red peppers & cayenne pepper aioli
Lg Thai Chili Chicken
(White) Olive oil brushed crust, sweet Thai chili chicken, red onion & roasted red peppers.
Lg Verdura Red
(Red) Fresh baby spinach, onion, broccoli, fresh mushrooms & roasted red peppers
Lg Verdura White
(White) Fresh baby spinach, onion, broccoli, fresh mushrooms & roasted red peppers
Lg Vesuvius
Fresh mozzarella, chopped basil, hot Italian sopressata & chopped Italian long hot peppers
Calzones
Grinders
Meatball Grinder
Meatball, marinara, roasted red peppers & provolone cheese
Sausage & Peppers Grinder
Italian sausage, marinara, roasted red peppers & provolone cheese
Chicken Parm Grinder
Grilled or breaded chicken breast, marinara, roasted red peppers & mozzarella
Eggplant Parm Grinder
Breaded eggplant, marinara, roasted red peppers & mozzarella
Combo Italiano Grinder
Ham, genoa, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, roasted red peppers & balsamic vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Grinder
Grilled chicken breast, cayenne pepper sauce & crumbled gorgonzola
Chicken Cutlet Grinder
Breaded chicken cutlet, mayo, American cheese, lettuce & tomato
Grilled Chicken Grinder
Grilled chicken breast, mayo, American cheese, lettuce & tomato
Bbq Chicken Grinder
Grilled chicken breast, Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce, American cheese & red onion
The Chief Grinder
Grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, oil & vinegar
The Captain Grinder
Roast turkey breast, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomato, lettuce & basil pesto mayo
Roast Beef Grinder
House made Italian roast beef, American cheese, horseradish aioli, red onion and sautéed peppers
Vegetarian Grinder
Roasted red peppers, red onion, roasted mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, baby spinach, oil & vinegar
Deli Grinder
Choice of one: imported ham, hot capicola, genoa salami, roast turkey breast, or tuna. Served with provolone, lettuce & tomato
Starters
Wings (6)
Wings tossed in your choice of one flavor: Buffalo, Honey Hot, Honey BBQ, Sweet Chili or Mango Habanero. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Wings (10)
Wings tossed in your choice of one flavor: Buffalo, Honey Hot, Honey BBQ, Sweet Chili or Mango Habanero. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Wings (20)
Wings tossed in your choice of one flavor: Buffalo, Honey Hot, Honey BBQ, Sweet Chili or Mango Habanero. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Chicken Tenders
Boneless Panko crusted tenders in your choice of one flavor: Buffalo, Honey Hot, Honey BBQ, Sweet Chili or Mango Habanero. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Garlic Knots
Dough knots baked and smothered with garlic, Romano & EVOO. Served with marinara
Fried Mozzarella
Lightly breaded mozzarella served with marinara
Bruschetta
Genzano toast, garlic, EVOO, diced tomato, red onion & gorgonzola with a balsamic drizzle
Eggplant Rollatini
Ricotta stuffed eggplant rolls topped with marinara & mozzarella
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomato, fresh mozzarella, kalamata olives, red onion, roasted red peppers & balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine hearts, house Caesar dressing, croutons & shaved Pecorino Romano
Gorgonzola Salad
Mixed greens, pear, dried cranberries, glazed walnuts, gorgonzola & balsamic vinaigrette
Arugula Salad
Baby arugula, goat cheese, sliced strawberries & glazed walnuts tossed in a strawberry champagne vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, roasted mushrooms, crispy bacon & balsamic vinaigrette topped with shaved Pecorino Romano
Wedge Salad
Iceberg, warm crumbled bacon & grape tomato with a creamy gorgonzola dressing
Caprese Salad
Mixed greens, vine ripened sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic glaze & EVOO
Insalata Pie Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomato, fresh mozzarella, kalamata olives, red onion, roasted red peppers & balsamic vinaigrette on a garlic herb pie crust
Pasta
Pasta & Meatballs
Rigatoni or Linguini tossed in our house made marinara with meatballs
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese pasta pillows in our house made marinara
Rigatoni Bolognese
Rigatoni served with our hearty house made bolognese sauce & ricotta
Sausage & Peppers
Italian sausage, peppers, onions, house made marinara served over linguini
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken cutlet, house made marinara, mozzarella, served with linguini
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant, house made marinara, mozzarella, served with linguini
Kids
Dessert
Sides
Half Loaf Garlic Bread
Full Loaf Garlic Bread
Half Loaf Garlic Bread w/Mozzarella
Full Loaf Garlic Bread w/Mozzarella
Steak Fries
Meatballs (3)
three per order
Sausage
two per order
Grilled Chicken Breast
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of Ranch
Side of Wing Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Enjoy the pizza that has been named #1 in the region by: Connecticut Magazine, Hartford Magazine, and CTNow
