E’pa Burgers 3110 N Fry Rd Katy, Tx 77449

Specialty Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Frescolita

$2.50

Papelon con limon

$3.50

Malta

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Frescolita zero

$2.50

Coke zero

$2.00

Meat Burgers

E'pa Burger

$14.99

La clasica de carne

$11.99

E'pa Lomito

$14.99

Chicken Burgers

Crispy Chicken

$12.99

Clasica de pollo

$11.99

Pepitos

Pepito De Lomito

$13.99

Pepito De Pollo

$12.99

Pepito mixto

$13.99

Sombrero

Sombrero

$35.99

Sides

Papas fritas

$3.50

Tequeños (5)

$7.99

Panes

Pan con queso

$5.99

Pan con huevo

$4.99

Salchi queso

$6.99

Pan con lomito

$7.99

Pan con pollo

$6.99

Hot Dog

$5.99

Patacon

Patacon de lomito

$13.99

Patacon de pollo

$11.99

Patacon mixto

$14.99

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger carne with French fries

$8.50

Cheeseburger pollo with French fries

$8.50

Nuggets con papas

$6.50
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3110 North Fry Road, Katy, TX 77449

Directions

