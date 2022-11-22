  • Home
  Metropolitan Grill Holiday Catering (E3 Catering) - 814 2nd Ave. Suite 300
Metropolitan Grill Holiday Catering (E3 Catering) 814 2nd Ave. Suite 300

814 2nd Ave. Suite 300

Catering Kitchen

Seattle, WA 98104

Thanksgiving Meal (Serves 4 People)

Prime Rib with au jus and horseradish

Prime Rib with au jus and horseradish

$250.00

Sides- Garlic mashed potatoes, roasted root vegetables, traditional stuffing, gravy and brussels sprouts. Dessert- Apple and pumpkin pies with whipped cream and caramel sauce.

Herb Roasted Turkey with homemade gravy and cranberry preserves

Herb Roasted Turkey with homemade gravy and cranberry preserves

$195.00

Sides- Garlic mashed potatoes, roasted root vegetables, traditional stuffing, gravy and brussels sprouts. Dessert- Apple and pumpkin pies with whipped cream and caramel sauce.

Kurobuta Ham with citrus-honey ginger glaze

Kurobuta Ham with citrus-honey ginger glaze

$195.00

Sides- Garlic mashed potatoes, roasted root vegetables, traditional stuffing, gravy and brussels sprouts. Dessert- Apple and pumpkin pies with whipped cream and caramel sauce.

Wine

Stags' Leap Petite Sirah

Stags' Leap Petite Sirah

$40.00

Stag's Leap, Petite Sirah, Napa Valley, CA

Metropolitan Grill Cabernet, Walla Walla, WA

Metropolitan Grill Cabernet, Walla Walla, WA

$40.00

Polished, silky and absolutely delicious wine that blends seductive red and black fruits with clove, spice and vanilla

Add more sides and desserts?

Pumpkin and Apple Pie

Pumpkin and Apple Pie

$60.00

Add another round of Pumpkin and Apple Pie, with whipped cream and caramel sauce.

More Sides

More Sides

$80.00

Add another round of Sides- Garlic mashed potatoes, roasted root vegetables, traditional stuffing, gravy and brussels sprouts.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Metropolitan Grill Catering

814 2nd Ave. Suite 300, Catering Kitchen, Seattle, WA 98104

