Eagan Arms Public House

333 Reviews

$$

4250 Lexington Ave S

Eagan, MN 55123

Popular Items

Yankee Fish & Chips
Plain Burger (no pink) W/ Chips
Bangers & Mash

FOOD

Family Meals & Take N' Bake Pies

A great selection of our special creations, From made from scratch savory pies to build your own LoveJoy Bloody Mary Kit and a bake at home cookie!!
Citrus Vinaigrette & Marinade Bottle

Citrus Vinaigrette & Marinade Bottle

$8.99

Get yourself your own bottle of our fresh Citrus Vinaigrette, filled with fresh fruit and herb. Perfect for salads or as a marinade. share your adventures in cooking with us! www.eaganarms@gmail.com

10pc Family Fish & Chips - Yankee Style

10pc Family Fish & Chips - Yankee Style

$43.50

10 pieces of beer battered pollock cooked to a golden brown, enough chips (french fries) to satisfy 3-5 people along with our pub sauce, malt vinegar and lemon wedges

Pint of Coleslaw

$8.50

perfect addition to the family sized fish and chips or any meal - a little creamy and a lot tangy!

Family Mac & Cheese

$25.00

Who doesn't love mac and cheese - Our cheese sauce is made daily and then we add the fancy noodles

Family Mac & Cheese w/Add In Options

$26.00

Best Mac and Cheese besides the one you make!! This Cheesy goodness is filled with your choice of meats!! Feeds a whole family or just one...no judgement here!!!

Take & Bake Cornish Pasty

Take & Bake Cornish Pasty

$10.50

Regarded as the national dish of Cornwall and a favorite among their tin miners, this pasty is made with traditional short crust pastry wrapped around prime beef, potatoes & veggies.

Take & Bake Cheese, Potato & Onion Pasty

Take & Bake Cheese, Potato & Onion Pasty

$10.50

A HEARTY house made vegetarian pasty filled with potatoes, onion & Irish sharp cheddar.

Steak and Stilton Pie (COLD)

Steak and Stilton Pie (COLD)

$9.50

Prime steak, mushrooms and shallots that have been braised in Fullers Porter for 24 hours. We send home the cheesy top served cold and with no sides please plan accordingly

Mushroom, Leek & Bean Pie (COLD)

Mushroom, Leek & Bean Pie (COLD)

$9.00

this pie is filled with leeks, mushrooms, white beans and seasoning. served cold

Mashed Potatoes by Quart

$13.00

Roasted Brussels by Quart

$15.00

Sausage Roll Platter (10-15ppl)

$23.00
Traditional Scotch Egg Platter (10-15 ppl)

Traditional Scotch Egg Platter (10-15 ppl)

$23.00

enough beautiful morsels for about 10 of your favorite people - we even send some HP sauce for the perfect dipper

6 pack of sweet Mince Pies

6 pack of sweet Mince Pies

$12.00

Enjoy this "anytime" sweet treat filled with raisins, currants, other dried fruit in a melt in your mouth buttery crust

Freezer Pie SPECIAL

Cheesy Chicken and Spinach (Frozen)

$6.00

Thai Shrimp (frozen)

$6.00

Cheesy Beef and Bacon (Frozen)

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken Goodness (Frozen)

$6.00

Beef Taco Pie (Frozen)

$6.00

One of our favorite pies - this one is filled with grass fed minced beef, taco seasoning, black beans and onions

Cashew Chicken (Frozen)

$6.00

Think Chinese takeout. Chicken, rice, broccoli, carrots and edamame in a sweet chili sauce

Chicken Enchilada (Frozen)

$6.00

Pulled chicken in a red enchilada sauce with cheese and just a kick of spice!

Pub Classics

Yankee Fish & Chips

Yankee Fish & Chips

$14.50+

3 Golden brown and crispy pollock served over a bed of chips (french fries) served with our pub sauce (like tartar), malt vinegar and a lemon wedge

Bangers & Mash

Bangers & Mash

$16.75

Three pork bangers (sausages) made exclusively for Eagan Arms Public House, served on a bed of house mashed potatoes, onion gravy & peas

Irish Stew

$14.00

Hearty portions of stewed premium beef, potatoes, carrots, and rutabaga in a rich beefy gravy

Steak and Mushroom Pie

Steak and Mushroom Pie

$16.00

A perfectly crispy buttery puff gingerly placed on top of braised beef, mushrooms, carrots, onion, gravy and a layer of seasoned mashed potatoes

Cottage Pie

$14.00

A secret recipe from years ago, this beef deep dish will satisfy your taste buds. We top it off with house mashed potatoes & melted sharp cheddar cheese.

Cornish Pasty

Cornish Pasty

$16.75

Regarded as the national dish of Cornwall and a favorite among their tin miners, this pasty is made with traditional short crust pastry wrapped around prime beef, potatoes & veggies.

Cheese, Potato & Onion Pasty

Cheese, Potato & Onion Pasty

$16.75

A HEARTY house made vegetarian pasty filled with potatoes, onion & Irish sharp cheddar.

Speyside

Speyside

$15.00

this vegetarian pie is filled with white beans, leeks, mushrooms and vegetables in a fontina cheese sauce

Steak & Stilton

Steak & Stilton

$15.50

We have been working on this recipe for years and think it may be perfect. Prime beef marinated in porter overnight then braised for 3 hours. We fill our pastries with this delicious beef and add English Stilton Blue Cheese. served with Blue Cheese melted over the pastry

Pub Wings

Pub Wings

$15.00+

Classic wings coated with your choice of hour made sauce or rub | Laphroaig Scotch BBQ | Buffalo | Garlic Parmesan | Naked

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Creamy, cheesy goodness with the fancy noodles

Killarney Meat POW

$15.00

Burgers

The Burger

The Burger

$16.00

Premium beef, then cook it to a perfect medium rare, topped with lettuce, tomato & seasoned aioli.

Vegetarian Smokey Bean Burger

Vegetarian Smokey Bean Burger

$16.00

Crispy beer battered black bean patty with seasoned aioli, smoked Gouda, lettuce & tomato.

Irish Burger

Irish Burger

$16.50

Hand pressed premium beef patty topped with Connemara Irish Whiskey bacon jam, ale cheese sauce & crispy onion strings.

English Burger

English Burger

$16.50

We do love our English Stilton Cheese! This premium beef burger is cooked to medium rare, topped with English Stilton, grilled tomato, caramelized onion, mixed greens & HP sauce.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$16.50

Premium beef, cooked to medium rare, topped with porcini mushroom gravy, brown butter mushrooms & Swiss cheese.

Highlander Burger

Highlander Burger

$16.50

1/3 pound premium beef cooked to medium rare, crispy bacon, Laphroaig whisky BBQ, cheddar cheese, crispy onions straws, burger aioli & tomato

Smash ChzBrgr

$7.50

1/4 pound grass fed SMASHED burger on a toasted bun with American cheese, burger aioli and Smasher Sauce (no sides)

Smash DblChzBrgr

$9.50

Double the fun! With two 1/4 pound grass fed SMASHED burgers on a toasted bun with American cheese, burger aioli and Smasher Sauce (no sides)

#Excaliburger

#Excaliburger

$24.75

This photographic feast has 2 hand pattied premium beef patties cooked to a perfect medium rare, our own British bacon, seasoned aioli, American cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, tomato.

Buttys & Wraps

Reuben

Reuben

$18.00

A pub specialty! We slow braise our corned beef brisket over 8 hours in Fullers London Porter. We hand pull the meat & top it with fresh sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & Russian dressing on toasted marble rye bread.

Vegetarian Reuben

$16.75

We love a reuben and we love being vegetarian - so we created this beautiful sandwich - toasted marble rye filled with brown butter mushrooms, caramelized onions, fresh sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Russian dressing

Chicken Earl Of Sandwich

$16.50

Seasoned & grilled chicken breast, Provolone cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise on grilled whole wheat

Steak Sandwich

$17.75

Thinly sliced London broil sauted with brown butter mushroom & caramelized onions topped with provolone cheese on a toasted ciabatta.

Piri Piri Chicken Wrap

Piri Piri Chicken Wrap

$15.50

Roasted chicken seasoned with spiced chili & cheese combined with celery & blue cheese slaw, lettuce & tomato in an herb wrap.

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$15.25

Blue Ribbon Champion ham, Conemara Irish whiskey bacon jam, tomatoes & melted sharp cheddar cheese on toasted croissant.

Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli and our sweet heat sauce

Veggie Griller

Veggie Griller

$14.00

Brown butter mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, caramelized onions, carrots and zucchini with pepper jack cheese & shredded cheddar as a quesadilla in an herb wrap with a side of green goddess dressing. Does not come with a side

Salads

Ploughmans

Ploughmans

$15.00

Exclusive to Eagan Arms, English Stilton Blue Cheese, Irish sharp cheddar, mixed greens dressed in citrus vinaigrette, apple, tomato, cucumber, croquette, rhubarb chutney & crusty bread

Autumn Chicken Salad

$17.25

Crispy chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, crispy bacon, Irish cheddar, craisins, Granny Smith apples and pumpkin seeds. Served with our honey mustard dressing

The London Broil Steak Salad

The London Broil Steak Salad

$17.25

Marinated flank steak cooked to medium rare on a bed of mixed greens, red onion, tomato, crispy bacon, house croutons & English Stilton Blue cheese. Served with house blue cheese dressing & thick cut bread

Grilled Chicken Cobb

Grilled Chicken Cobb

$16.25

Seasoned & grilled chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, crispy bacon, red onion, blue cheese crumbles & hard boiled egg. Served with house blue cheese dressing & croutons

Big A@# Salad Club

$15.00

Welcome to the Big A@# Salad Club - we love our summer salads and there's nothing better when it is in a big A@# bowl. filled with an extra large amount of mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, celery, radish, red onion, hard boiled egg, avocado and a side of our citrus vinaigrette

The Salad

$5.50

A great starter salad! Tomato & cucumber on a bed of mixed greens. Served with MRP citrus vinaigrette

Bites & Nibbles

Reuben Tots

$18.00

Crispy tater tots topped with ale cheese sauce, corned beef & scallions

Deluxe Reuben Tots

$20.00

Our favorite Reuben Tots but better because it is topped with fresh sauerkraut and our Russian Dressing making it true Irish Nachos

The Big Celtic Knot

The Big Celtic Knot

$9.00

Bakery fresh pretzel paired with our ale cheese sauce & English deli mustard

The Three Dips

$13.00

house-made garlic hummous, spicy feta spread, and pimento cheese, served with Tajin seasoned pub made pita chips

Roasted Sprouts

Roasted Sprouts

$12.50+

These beauties are tossed in parmesan garlic sauce & topped with balsamic glaze

Roasted Sprouts & Bacon

Roasted Sprouts & Bacon

$16.50+

These beauties are tossed in parmesan garlic sauce, crispy bacon & topped with balsamic glaze

Sausage Rolls

Sausage Rolls

$10.50

Made in house with sage and thyme seasoned sausage wrapped in puff pastry, baked until golden brown & served with HP sauce

BP Scotch Egg (HOT)

BP Scotch Egg (HOT)

$7.00

Hard boiled egg wrapped in seasoned sausage & black pudding. Served with HP sauce *Served hot*

Scotch Egg (COLD)

Scotch Egg (COLD)

$6.00

A scotch egg was first created as a picnic food and was served cold - try it the traditional way. Hard boiled Egg wrapped in seasoned sausage, coated & fried to golden brown. Served with Colmans mustard *Served cold*

Pot Of Gold

Pot Of Gold

$6.00

A pub favorite, deep fried chick peas tossed in Indian spices

Cauliflower bites

$13.75

Battered Cauliflower with your choice of sauce or get them naked - always delicious and a perfect vegetarian option

Cheesey Chips & Gravy

Cheesey Chips & Gravy

$11.50

A mound of chips smothered in melted English Stilton blue cheese & sharp cheddar, seasoned sausage & onion gravy

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Daily house made soup

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$17.25+

Four golden brown tenders served with chips & BBQ sauce

Chips Basket

$7.50+

Chips (french fries) served with our cajun aioli dipping sauce

Chips & Gravy Basket

$10.00

Chips (french Fries) served with your choice of gravy

Crisp Basket

$3.50

Crisps are potato chips and we make ours in house served with cajun aioli

Tater Tots Basket

Tater Tots Basket

$9.50+

Crispy tater tots with cajun ailoi

Tater Tots & Gravy Basket

$11.50

Crispy tater tots with your choice of gravy

Dessert

Nana Tay Tays Classic Mince Pie (6 pk)

Nana Tay Tays Classic Mince Pie (6 pk)

$12.00

these morsels are jammed with delicious sweet mince marinated for over 3 months in Makers 46 sauce in a buttery crust. Start a new tradition

Classic Mince Pie (1)

Classic Mince Pie (1)

$2.25

Perfect for one or to share. One may not be enough ... fair warning!

English Toffee Cake

$9.00

An Eagan Arms Public House staple! A traditional spiced steam cake topped with warm Birds custard and toffee sauce

Molten Chocolate Cake

$8.50

A warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center and a dusting of powdered sugar

Irish Apple Cake

$9.00

Small Plate Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

a standard cheese quesadilla with american and cheddar cheeses

Plain Burger (no pink) W/ Chips

$8.50

A special blend of prime cuts, hand pattied. Served with chips & pickle

Small Chicken Tenders

$9.00

2 battered tenders served with chips (french fries) & BBQ sauce

Small Mac & Cheese

$7.00

A smaller portion of creamy, cheesy goodness with the fancy noodles.

Small Yankee Fish & Chips

Small Yankee Fish & Chips

$9.50

2 pieces of beer battered pollock, deep fried to a golden color, served with chips (french fries), a side of malt, pub sauce (like tartar but better) and a lemon wedge

Small Banger and Mash

$10.50

Grilled Cheese and Tots

$8.00

MERCHANDISE

Misc

Scotch Map

$12.00

Thermal Carry Out Bag

$5.00

Carry Out Bag

$1.00

Bill Watkins Book

$20.00

Merlins Water Pitcher

$45.00

Koosie

$2.00

Logo Drinkware

Baseball Cap

$18.00

Logo Hats

Baseball Cap

$18.00Out of stock

Logo Shirts

Dark Green Golf (Womens)

$55.00

Light Green Golf

$55.00

Dark Blue Golf

$55.00

Light Blue Golf

$55.00

Royal Blue Golf

$55.00

Black Whiskey Crew Neck

$25.00

Black Shamrock Crew Neck

$25.00

Dark Blue Logo V-Neck

$25.00

Black Logo Crew Neck

$25.00

Logo Sweatshirts/Coats

Grey Hoodie

$55.00

Dark Blue Hoodie

$55.00

Royal Blue Hoodie

$55.00

Tan Hoodie

$55.00

Dark Blue Track Coat

$55.00

Limited Brunch Menu

Food

Veggie Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Ham and Egg Sandwich

$10.00

Sausage and Egg Sandwich

$10.00

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$2.50

Blueberry Scone

$2.50

Cranberry Scone

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your Premier Irish Whiskey Pub specializing in British cuisine with exceptional service

Website

Location

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN 55123

Directions

