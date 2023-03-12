- Home
- /
- Saint Paul
- /
- Eagan Arms Public House
Eagan Arms Public House
333 Reviews
$$
4250 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Family Meals & Take N' Bake Pies
Citrus Vinaigrette & Marinade Bottle
Get yourself your own bottle of our fresh Citrus Vinaigrette, filled with fresh fruit and herb. Perfect for salads or as a marinade. share your adventures in cooking with us! www.eaganarms@gmail.com
10pc Family Fish & Chips - Yankee Style
10 pieces of beer battered pollock cooked to a golden brown, enough chips (french fries) to satisfy 3-5 people along with our pub sauce, malt vinegar and lemon wedges
Pint of Coleslaw
perfect addition to the family sized fish and chips or any meal - a little creamy and a lot tangy!
Family Mac & Cheese
Who doesn't love mac and cheese - Our cheese sauce is made daily and then we add the fancy noodles
Family Mac & Cheese w/Add In Options
Best Mac and Cheese besides the one you make!! This Cheesy goodness is filled with your choice of meats!! Feeds a whole family or just one...no judgement here!!!
Take & Bake Cornish Pasty
Regarded as the national dish of Cornwall and a favorite among their tin miners, this pasty is made with traditional short crust pastry wrapped around prime beef, potatoes & veggies.
Take & Bake Cheese, Potato & Onion Pasty
A HEARTY house made vegetarian pasty filled with potatoes, onion & Irish sharp cheddar.
Steak and Stilton Pie (COLD)
Prime steak, mushrooms and shallots that have been braised in Fullers Porter for 24 hours. We send home the cheesy top served cold and with no sides please plan accordingly
Mushroom, Leek & Bean Pie (COLD)
this pie is filled with leeks, mushrooms, white beans and seasoning. served cold
Mashed Potatoes by Quart
Roasted Brussels by Quart
Sausage Roll Platter (10-15ppl)
Traditional Scotch Egg Platter (10-15 ppl)
enough beautiful morsels for about 10 of your favorite people - we even send some HP sauce for the perfect dipper
6 pack of sweet Mince Pies
Enjoy this "anytime" sweet treat filled with raisins, currants, other dried fruit in a melt in your mouth buttery crust
Freezer Pie SPECIAL
Cheesy Chicken and Spinach (Frozen)
Thai Shrimp (frozen)
Cheesy Beef and Bacon (Frozen)
Chicken Goodness (Frozen)
Beef Taco Pie (Frozen)
One of our favorite pies - this one is filled with grass fed minced beef, taco seasoning, black beans and onions
Cashew Chicken (Frozen)
Think Chinese takeout. Chicken, rice, broccoli, carrots and edamame in a sweet chili sauce
Chicken Enchilada (Frozen)
Pulled chicken in a red enchilada sauce with cheese and just a kick of spice!
Pub Classics
10pc Family Fish & Chips - Yankee Style
10 pieces of beer battered pollock cooked to a golden brown, enough chips (french fries) to satisfy 3-5 people along with our pub sauce, malt vinegar and lemon wedges
Yankee Fish & Chips
3 Golden brown and crispy pollock served over a bed of chips (french fries) served with our pub sauce (like tartar), malt vinegar and a lemon wedge
Bangers & Mash
Three pork bangers (sausages) made exclusively for Eagan Arms Public House, served on a bed of house mashed potatoes, onion gravy & peas
Irish Stew
Hearty portions of stewed premium beef, potatoes, carrots, and rutabaga in a rich beefy gravy
Steak and Mushroom Pie
A perfectly crispy buttery puff gingerly placed on top of braised beef, mushrooms, carrots, onion, gravy and a layer of seasoned mashed potatoes
Cottage Pie
A secret recipe from years ago, this beef deep dish will satisfy your taste buds. We top it off with house mashed potatoes & melted sharp cheddar cheese.
Cornish Pasty
Regarded as the national dish of Cornwall and a favorite among their tin miners, this pasty is made with traditional short crust pastry wrapped around prime beef, potatoes & veggies.
Cheese, Potato & Onion Pasty
A HEARTY house made vegetarian pasty filled with potatoes, onion & Irish sharp cheddar.
Speyside
this vegetarian pie is filled with white beans, leeks, mushrooms and vegetables in a fontina cheese sauce
Steak & Stilton
We have been working on this recipe for years and think it may be perfect. Prime beef marinated in porter overnight then braised for 3 hours. We fill our pastries with this delicious beef and add English Stilton Blue Cheese. served with Blue Cheese melted over the pastry
Pub Wings
Classic wings coated with your choice of hour made sauce or rub | Laphroaig Scotch BBQ | Buffalo | Garlic Parmesan | Naked
Mac & Cheese
Creamy, cheesy goodness with the fancy noodles
Killarney Meat POW
Burgers
The Burger
Premium beef, then cook it to a perfect medium rare, topped with lettuce, tomato & seasoned aioli.
Vegetarian Smokey Bean Burger
Crispy beer battered black bean patty with seasoned aioli, smoked Gouda, lettuce & tomato.
Irish Burger
Hand pressed premium beef patty topped with Connemara Irish Whiskey bacon jam, ale cheese sauce & crispy onion strings.
English Burger
We do love our English Stilton Cheese! This premium beef burger is cooked to medium rare, topped with English Stilton, grilled tomato, caramelized onion, mixed greens & HP sauce.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Premium beef, cooked to medium rare, topped with porcini mushroom gravy, brown butter mushrooms & Swiss cheese.
Highlander Burger
1/3 pound premium beef cooked to medium rare, crispy bacon, Laphroaig whisky BBQ, cheddar cheese, crispy onions straws, burger aioli & tomato
Smash ChzBrgr
1/4 pound grass fed SMASHED burger on a toasted bun with American cheese, burger aioli and Smasher Sauce (no sides)
Smash DblChzBrgr
Double the fun! With two 1/4 pound grass fed SMASHED burgers on a toasted bun with American cheese, burger aioli and Smasher Sauce (no sides)
#Excaliburger
This photographic feast has 2 hand pattied premium beef patties cooked to a perfect medium rare, our own British bacon, seasoned aioli, American cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, tomato.
Buttys & Wraps
Reuben
A pub specialty! We slow braise our corned beef brisket over 8 hours in Fullers London Porter. We hand pull the meat & top it with fresh sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & Russian dressing on toasted marble rye bread.
Vegetarian Reuben
We love a reuben and we love being vegetarian - so we created this beautiful sandwich - toasted marble rye filled with brown butter mushrooms, caramelized onions, fresh sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Russian dressing
Chicken Earl Of Sandwich
Seasoned & grilled chicken breast, Provolone cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise on grilled whole wheat
Steak Sandwich
Thinly sliced London broil sauted with brown butter mushroom & caramelized onions topped with provolone cheese on a toasted ciabatta.
Piri Piri Chicken Wrap
Roasted chicken seasoned with spiced chili & cheese combined with celery & blue cheese slaw, lettuce & tomato in an herb wrap.
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Blue Ribbon Champion ham, Conemara Irish whiskey bacon jam, tomatoes & melted sharp cheddar cheese on toasted croissant.
Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli and our sweet heat sauce
Veggie Griller
Brown butter mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, caramelized onions, carrots and zucchini with pepper jack cheese & shredded cheddar as a quesadilla in an herb wrap with a side of green goddess dressing. Does not come with a side
Salads
Ploughmans
Exclusive to Eagan Arms, English Stilton Blue Cheese, Irish sharp cheddar, mixed greens dressed in citrus vinaigrette, apple, tomato, cucumber, croquette, rhubarb chutney & crusty bread
Autumn Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, crispy bacon, Irish cheddar, craisins, Granny Smith apples and pumpkin seeds. Served with our honey mustard dressing
The London Broil Steak Salad
Marinated flank steak cooked to medium rare on a bed of mixed greens, red onion, tomato, crispy bacon, house croutons & English Stilton Blue cheese. Served with house blue cheese dressing & thick cut bread
Grilled Chicken Cobb
Seasoned & grilled chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, crispy bacon, red onion, blue cheese crumbles & hard boiled egg. Served with house blue cheese dressing & croutons
Big A@# Salad Club
Welcome to the Big A@# Salad Club - we love our summer salads and there's nothing better when it is in a big A@# bowl. filled with an extra large amount of mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, celery, radish, red onion, hard boiled egg, avocado and a side of our citrus vinaigrette
The Salad
A great starter salad! Tomato & cucumber on a bed of mixed greens. Served with MRP citrus vinaigrette
Bites & Nibbles
Reuben Tots
Crispy tater tots topped with ale cheese sauce, corned beef & scallions
Deluxe Reuben Tots
Our favorite Reuben Tots but better because it is topped with fresh sauerkraut and our Russian Dressing making it true Irish Nachos
The Big Celtic Knot
Bakery fresh pretzel paired with our ale cheese sauce & English deli mustard
The Three Dips
house-made garlic hummous, spicy feta spread, and pimento cheese, served with Tajin seasoned pub made pita chips
Roasted Sprouts
These beauties are tossed in parmesan garlic sauce & topped with balsamic glaze
Roasted Sprouts & Bacon
These beauties are tossed in parmesan garlic sauce, crispy bacon & topped with balsamic glaze
Sausage Rolls
Made in house with sage and thyme seasoned sausage wrapped in puff pastry, baked until golden brown & served with HP sauce
BP Scotch Egg (HOT)
Hard boiled egg wrapped in seasoned sausage & black pudding. Served with HP sauce *Served hot*
Scotch Egg (COLD)
A scotch egg was first created as a picnic food and was served cold - try it the traditional way. Hard boiled Egg wrapped in seasoned sausage, coated & fried to golden brown. Served with Colmans mustard *Served cold*
Pot Of Gold
A pub favorite, deep fried chick peas tossed in Indian spices
Cauliflower bites
Battered Cauliflower with your choice of sauce or get them naked - always delicious and a perfect vegetarian option
Cheesey Chips & Gravy
A mound of chips smothered in melted English Stilton blue cheese & sharp cheddar, seasoned sausage & onion gravy
Bowl of Soup
Daily house made soup
Chicken Tenders
Four golden brown tenders served with chips & BBQ sauce
Chips Basket
Chips (french fries) served with our cajun aioli dipping sauce
Chips & Gravy Basket
Chips (french Fries) served with your choice of gravy
Crisp Basket
Crisps are potato chips and we make ours in house served with cajun aioli
Tater Tots Basket
Crispy tater tots with cajun ailoi
Tater Tots & Gravy Basket
Crispy tater tots with your choice of gravy
Dessert
Nana Tay Tays Classic Mince Pie (6 pk)
these morsels are jammed with delicious sweet mince marinated for over 3 months in Makers 46 sauce in a buttery crust. Start a new tradition
Classic Mince Pie (1)
Perfect for one or to share. One may not be enough ... fair warning!
English Toffee Cake
An Eagan Arms Public House staple! A traditional spiced steam cake topped with warm Birds custard and toffee sauce
Molten Chocolate Cake
A warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center and a dusting of powdered sugar
Irish Apple Cake
Small Plate Menu
Cheese Quesadilla
a standard cheese quesadilla with american and cheddar cheeses
Plain Burger (no pink) W/ Chips
A special blend of prime cuts, hand pattied. Served with chips & pickle
Small Chicken Tenders
2 battered tenders served with chips (french fries) & BBQ sauce
Small Mac & Cheese
A smaller portion of creamy, cheesy goodness with the fancy noodles.
Small Yankee Fish & Chips
2 pieces of beer battered pollock, deep fried to a golden color, served with chips (french fries), a side of malt, pub sauce (like tartar but better) and a lemon wedge
Small Banger and Mash
Grilled Cheese and Tots
MERCHANDISE
Misc
Logo Drinkware
Logo Hats
Logo Shirts
Logo Sweatshirts/Coats
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Your Premier Irish Whiskey Pub specializing in British cuisine with exceptional service
4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN 55123