American
Bars & Lounges

Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill

575 Reviews

$$

109 Green View Rd

Moyock, NC 27958

Popular Items

Traditional
All American
Build Your Own Pizza

FOOD

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.95

Lightly fried and breaded with panko. Served with sriracha ranch. Try them tossed in a Sriracha dry rub!

Loaded Totchos

Loaded Totchos

$10.35

Crispy tater tots covered in beer cheese, jack cheese, bacon crumbles, & pickled jalapeños.

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$9.95

Stuffed with Buffalo chicken, jack and cheddar blend, cream cheese & served with ranch.

Southwest Eggrolls

Southwest Eggrolls

$9.95

chicken, black beans, corn, served with teriyaki sauce

Onion Petals

Onion Petals

$8.95

fried Texas style, served with petal sauce

Beef Lumpia

Beef Lumpia

$10.35

7 hand rolled beef lumpia. Served with a sweet thai chili sauce.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.95

Hand breaded and lightly fried, served with ranch

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$12.95

Tender filet bites cooked medium & served on a bed of onion tanglers with a side of chipotle aioli.

Bavarian Pub Pretzels

Bavarian Pub Pretzels

$8.95

3 oven baked bavarian pretzel sticks. Served with beer cheese and pub mustard.

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.95

A dozen tempura battered shrimp, lightly fried, and tossed in our house bang bang sauce. Served with ranch.

Brisket Sliders

Brisket Sliders

$10.35

3 Sweet Hawaiian rolls filled with chopped brisket, pickles & crispy onions.

Wings

Boneless

$7.95+

6 or 12 hand breaded wings, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Traditional

Traditional

$9.95+

6 or 12 jumbo wings, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Salads

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$8.85

Romaine, parmesan, croutons with classic caesar dressing. Add Chicken +4 or Shrimp +6

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.35

Fried or grilled chicken, spring greens, boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, blue cheese crumbles, red onion

Steak Tip Salad

Steak Tip Salad

$8.95+

Tender steak bites, spring greens, roasted red peppers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, feta, cheddar cheese, onion petals

Firehouse Salad

Firehouse Salad

$11.65

Romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, blended cheeses, fried or grilled chicken tossed in choice of sauce or plain.

Greek Salad

$9.35

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, black olives, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber & Greek dressing. Add chicken +5 or shrimp +7

Dinner Spring Salad

$7.95

A large version of our house side salad.

Burgers & Speciality Sandwiches

All American

All American

$11.65

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, american cheese

Flatline

Flatline

$12.85

Bacon, over easy egg, mayo, pepperjack cheese

Smokehouse

Smokehouse

$13.65

Bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, fried onion straws

Beyond

$14.35

Plant based patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Cheese available upon request.

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$14.65

Cheddar, bacon, grilled onions, pub mustard & beer cheese. Served on a pretzel bun.

Double Smash Burger

Double Smash Burger

$14.65

Two 4oz. patties, pimento cheese, bacon, spring mix, onion tanglers, & bacon aioli. *This burger is served Medium Well only*

The Cowboy Burger

The Cowboy Burger

$14.95

Our 8oz. burger topped with brisket, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, crispy onions, & BBQ sauce.

Club House Melt

Club House Melt

$12.65

Grilled turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, & BBQ sauce on grilled sourdough.

Quesadillas

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$12.95

Stuffed with sliced filet pieces, tomatoes, onions, peppers, jalepenos and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream & pico on the side.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.65

Stuffed with grilled chicken, onions, peppers, jalepenos and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream & pico on the side.

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.35

Stuffed with onions, peppers, tomatoes, jalapeños, & cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream & pico on the side.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.95

Stuffed with grilled shrimp, tomatoes, onions, peppers, jalapeños, & cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, & pico.

Handhelds

Eagle Creek Club

Eagle Creek Club

$13.95

Turkey, ham, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, swiss, american, three slices of toast. Also available in a wrap.

Reuben

Reuben

$11.65

Corned beef, onion, sauerkraut, swiss, & thousand island served on marble rye

Firehouse Wrap

Firehouse Wrap

$11.85

Fried or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce or plain, with lettuce, tomato, and blended cheeses.

Turkey Avocado Wrap

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$12.65

Smoked turkey, blended cheeses, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle aioli.

EC Chicken Club

$11.85

Choice of grilled, blackened, or fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.85

Fried chicken breast tossed in Nashville hot sauce with pickles.

Pecan Chicken Salad

Pecan Chicken Salad

$11.35

Roasted chicken, pecans, cranberries, lettuce, tomato, on your choice of bread. *Sorry no modifications*

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.35

Topped with sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions, provolone, on a toasted roll. Substitute for chicken at no charge.

Fried Shrimp Po' Boy

$13.35

Fried shrimp on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, & lemon-garlic aioli.

Chicken Philly

$12.35

Topped with sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions, provolone, on a toasted roll.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Add croutons by request.

Entrees

Seafood Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$19.85

Scallops, shrimp, lobster, buttery cream sauce served with bread sticks.

Blackened Chicken & Shrimp Linguine

Blackened Chicken & Shrimp Linguine

$18.65

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, creole cream sauce, served with bread sticks.

Tuscan Chicken Pasta

Tuscan Chicken Pasta

$18.35

Blackened chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, & cavatappi noodles in a pesto cream sauce. Served with breadsticks.

Fettucine Alfredo

Fettucine Alfredo

$11.95

A local favorite! Served with bread sticks. Add Chicken +4, Shrimp +7, Steak +6, Scallops +6, and/or Broccoli +2.

Build Your Own Mac & Cheese

Build Your Own Mac & Cheese

$10.35

Large portion of our house made mac & cheese. Many add ins to choose from.

Chicken Tender Platter

Chicken Tender Platter

$14.65

6 Buttermilk fried tenders or grilled, served with fries and coleslaw

Pizzas & Stromboli

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.35

Topped with mozzarella & garlic oil. Served with marinara.

Wagon Wheels

Wagon Wheels

$11.95

6 pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella cheese pinwheels served with marinara.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.95

BYO Stromboli

$8.00

Our hand tossed dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese and your choice of add ins.

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Hand Tossed 10" or 16"

Large Deep Dish

$11.35

Pan style rectangular deep dish.

Meat Lovers

$18.95

16" hand tossed. Topped with pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon.

Hawaiian

$14.95

16" hand tossed with pineapple and Canadian bacon.

Supreme

$20.95

16" hand tossed. Topped with pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and olives.

16" Mac & Cheese Pizza (POTW)

$14.95Out of stock

10" Mac & Cheese Pizza(POTW)

$11.95Out of stock

10" Hawaiian

$11.95

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.59

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.97

Grilled Cheese

$6.59

Hot Dog

$6.59

Personal Pizza

$6.59

Kid Mac And Fries

$6.59

Kid Alfredo

$7.69

Corn Dog Nuggets w/Fries

$7.95Out of stock

Sides/Extras

Side Fries

$3.50

Basket Fries

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Waffle Sweet Potato Fries

Side House Chips

$3.50

Tater Tots

$4.50

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Broccoli

$3.50

Side Green Beans

$3.50

Baked Potato

$3.25

Side Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Breadsticks

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Extra Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Davids Hot Sauce

$0.75

Side BBQ

$0.75

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Boom Boom Sauce

$0.75

2 Oz Beer Cheese

$1.00

4oz Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side Butter

$0.75

Extra Pub Mustard

$0.50

Extra Sweet Thai Chili

$0.75

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Extra Salsa

$0.75

Extra Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Extra Petal Sauce

$0.75

Extra Sour Cream

$0.75

Extra Santa Fe

$0.75

Extra Chipolte Lime Aioli

$0.75

Extra Sriracha Ranch

$0.75

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.75

Extra Caesar

$0.75

Extra Garlic Parm

$0.75

Extra Side Hot

$0.75

Extra Balsamic

$0.75

Extra A1

$0.75

Extra Tarter

$0.75

Extra Cocktail

$0.75

Extra Mango Habanero

$0.75

Kickin Bourbon

$0.75

Asparagus

$4.50

1000

$0.75

Desserts

Banana Caramel Fried Cheesecake

$7.99

Salted Caramel & Vanilla Lava Cake

$7.95

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake

$7.50

Chocolate Thunder Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Marshmallow Cookie Cake

$7.95Out of stock

DRINKS

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Mist Twist

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Mtn Dew

$2.79

Pink Lemonade

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.79

Red Bull

$3.28

Gingerale

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.79

Bottled water

$1.87

Tonic Water

$2.25

Club Soda

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Gatorade

$2.58

Hot Tea

$2.50

Cup Of Ice

$0.50

Juice Bottle

$2.34

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon Bottle

$4.50

Bold Rock Bottle

$4.50

Bud Light Bottle

$3.25

Bud Light Lime Bottle

$3.25

Budweiser Bottle

$3.25

Coors Light Bottle

$3.25

Corona Bottle

$4.50

Corona Light Bottle

$4.50

Mich Ultra Bottle

$3.25

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.25

Stella Bottle

$4.50

Yuengling Bottle

$3.25

Canned Beer

Bud Light Can

$2.50

Bud Light Lime Can

$2.50

Budweiser Can

$2.50

Coors Light Can

$2.50

Mich Ultra Can

$2.50

Guinness

$5.00

Miller Lite Can

$2.50

Yuengling Can

$2.50

White Claw

$3.95

757 Lager

$3.50

Leishman Lager

$3.50

Oktoberfest Marzen

$5.15

Smartmouth Safety Dance

$3.28

NODA Lager Days 16oz.

$6.50

El Guapo 16oz

$5.62

Sycamore Juicy IPA

$5.62

Pernicious IPA 16oz.

$5.62

Tropical Beer Hug IPA 19.2 oz.

$6.50

Wine

Bottle House Cabernet

$17.00

Bottle House Merlot

$17.00

Glass House Sangria

$7.00

Bottle Sangria

$17.00

Bottle House Chardonnay

$17.00

Bottle House Moscato

$17.00

Bottle House Pinot Grigio

$17.00

Bottle House White Zinfandel

$17.00

Glass House Zin

$5.00

Bottle House Champagne

$17.00

Food Specials

Saturday Specials

Tuscan Ravioli App

$10.00

Bloomin Steak Sliders

$10.00

Carolina Brisket Melt

$15.00

Blackened Tuna Tacos

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Bar and Grill is not your average Moyock restaurant. In fact, if you are close by or traveling to or from Virginia Beach or the Outer Banks, the Eagle Creek Bar and Grill is one stop you don’t want to miss. Our Executive Chef, David Bessey made his career in fine dining a lifelong pursuit. His focus at Eagle Creek is to provide locally sourced, fresh, and simple southern coastal fare, with a twist, aka Southern Fusion. He believes fine dining doesn’t have to be expensive, and sometimes, when it comes to cooking, less is better! The Eagle Creek Bar and Grill is not only a great place to eat, but we always have something going on. We have live entertainment, sports nights, trivia nights, keno, food specials, contests, community events & more!

Website

Location

109 Green View Rd, Moyock, NC 27958

Directions

Gallery
Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill image
Banner pic
Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill image
Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill image

