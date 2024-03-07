- Home
Eagle Diner 3790 Hedgesville Road
3790 Hedgesville Road
Hedgesville, WV 25427
All Day Breakfast
two eggs meal
Omelettes
- Cheese Omelette$7.99
- Bacon Omelette$9.99
Ham, bacon or sausage
- Ham Omelette$9.99
- Sausage Omelette$9.99
- Western Omelette$10.50
Ham, onion, green pepper and cheese
- Mexican Omelette$10.50
Jalapeño pepper, tomato, onion, and Cheddar cheese
- Veggie Omelette$9.99
Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, and mushroom
- Crab Cheddar Omelette$12.99
Crab meat and Cheddar cheese
- Meat Lovers Omelette$10.50
Ham, bacon, sausage and cheese
- Italian Omelette$10.50
Sausage, tomato, and mozzarella cheese
- plain omelette$6.99
- philly omelet$10.50
- Country fries$9.99
- Mushroom Swiss omelet$10.50
- Irish omelet$9.99
- Florentine omelet$9.99
- Chili cheddar omelet$9.99
- Connie omelet$9.99
- Chef omelet$9.99
- Hercules omelet$10.99
Breakfast Side Orders
- Bacon$3.99
- Sausage$3.99
- Ham$3.99
- Scrapple$3.99
- Canadian Bacon$3.99
- Corned Beef Hash$3.99
- Side Chipped Beef$3.99
- Bagel$2.50
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$2.99
- Toast$1.99
- Side HF$3.25
- fruit cup$3.99
- English Muffin$1.99
- Croissant$2.50
- 2 Biscuits$2.50
- Cinnamon Roll$2.99
- Sausage Gravy Side$3.25
- Add extra egg$0.99
- Fruit cup$3.99
- Turkey bacon$3.99
- Turkey sausage$3.99
- Country ham$3.99
- Country sausage$3.99
- 1 egg$0.99
- 2 eggs$1.99
- 3 eggs$2.99
- 4 eggs$3.99
- Grits cup$1.99
- Grits bowl$2.99
- Oatmeal$2.99
- Muffins$2.99
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Wrap
Pancakes & French Toast
- 1 Pancake$2.99
- 2 Pancake$7.99
- 3 Pancake$9.99
- 1 BB Pancake$3.99
- 2 BB Pancake$7.99
- 3 BB Pancake$9.99
- 1 CC Pancake$3.99
- 2 CC Panckake$7.99
- 3 CC Pancake$9.99
- 1 Oreo Pancake$3.99
- 2 Oreo Pancake$7.20
- 3 Oreo Pancakes$9.26
- 1 French Toast$3.79
- 2 French Toast$7.99
- 3 French Toast$8.99
- Stuffed French Toast$8.99
2 pieces of French toast stuffed with sweetened cream cheese
- 2 fried french toast$6.99
- Nutella French toast with bacon$12.99
- Nutella pancakes with bacon$12.99
- 2 eggs$1.99
- Meat add on$3.99
- 1 egg$0.99
- Apple caramel pancakes$9.99
Waffles
Steak & Eggs
Oatmeal & Grits
Eggs Benedict
Gravy Meals
Everyday Breakfast special
Kids Breakfast
All day meals
App's
- Disco Fries$6.99
Served with American cheese & gravy
- Oring APP$7.99
- Chicken Fingers$7.50
Served with BBQ sauce or honey mustard
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Served with marinara sauce
- Chz Quesadillas$7.99
Served with salsa & sour cream
- Chk Quesadillas$10.99
Includes tomato, onion, and green peppers. Served with salsa & sour cream
- corn nuggets$7.99
- chili chz fries$6.99
- Bac chz fries$6.99
- chili over rice$16.99
- Potato skins$8.99
- Clam strips$9.99
Wings
- 6 Pieces Wings$8.99
All orders served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks
- 12 Pieces Wings$13.99
All orders served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks
- 18 Pieces Wings$18.99
All orders served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks
- 24 Pieces Wings$23.99
All orders served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks
- 36 Pieces Wings$34.99
All orders served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks
- 6 Boneless$8.99
- 12 Boneless$13.99
- 18 Boneless$18.99
- 24 Boneless$23.99
- 36 Boneless$34.99
Wraps
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.50
Romaine lettuce, tomato, and Caesar dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.50
Lettuce, tomato, and buffalo sauce
- Hub city wrap$12.50
Roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Thousand Island dressing
- Tuna Salad Wrap$12.50
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato
- Chicken Salad Wrap$12.50
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato
- Mexican Wrap$12.50
Grilled chicken, Cheddar cheese, jalapeño, rice, and served with sour cream
- Chicken ranch wrap$12.50
- Roast beef wrap$12.50
- Cheeseburger wrap$12.50
Clubs
Salads
- Sm. Salad$3.25
- Caesar Salad$7.99
Green lettuce, topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons served with Caesar dressing
- Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast on top of green lettuce, topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons served with Caesar dressing
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken on top of a garden salad with tomato, onion, pepper, and black olives with a choice of dressing
- Cobb Salad$11.99
Crispy greens topped with chopped bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, triple cheese, chicken and olives
- Chef's Salad$11.99
Ham, turkey, roast beef and American cheese rolled up and cut into slices on top of a mixed green salad with tomato, hard boiled egg and olives
- Taco salad$11.99
- Pittsburg salad$11.99
- Cordon blue Salad$11.99
- Spinach sald$10.99
- Trio salad$11.99
- Lg. Salad$4.50
- Chicken salad platter$11.99
- Egg salad Platter$11.99
- Tuna Salad Platter$11.99
- Greek Chicken Salad$11.99
Panini's
- Gyro Panini$12.50
Sliced gyro meat, feta cheese, and tomato with a side of tzatziki sauce
- Ruben Panini$12.50
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing
- Turkey Panini$12.50
Turkey, spinach, provolone cheese, and tomato
- French Dip Panini$12.50
Sliced roast beef and Swiss cheese served with au jus
- Chck Parm Panini$12.50
Crispy chicken, provolone cheese, and marinara
- Chck Cordon Bleu Panini$12.50
Grilled chicken, ham, and Swiss cheese
- Louisiana Panini$12.50
Cajun grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce, sautéed onion, and tomato
- NY Panini$12.50
Sliced roast beef, sautéed onion, Swiss cheese, tomato, and Thousand Island dressing
- Chix Gyro Panini$12.50
Burgers
- Hamburger$6.99
- Bacon Cheese Burger$8.99
- Pizza Burger$8.99
Topped with melted provolone cheese and tomato sauce
- Philadelphia Burger$8.99
Mushrooms, onions, and American cheese
- Black Forest Burger$8.99
Topped with ham and Swiss cheese
- Santa Fe Burger$8.99
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and onion rings
- Chesapeake Burger$10.99
Crab meat and Cheddar cheese
- Hungry Man Burger$12.99
Double burger with bacon, fried eggs, and American cheese
- cheese burger$7.99
- Smoke house burger$8.99
- Pepper jack burger$8.99
- Mushroom Swiss burger$8.99
Cold sandwich
- Plain Hot Dog$3.99
- BLT$6.99
With mayo
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.99
With lettuce
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.99
With lettuce
- Egg Salad Sandwich$6.99
With lettuce
- Cold Roast Beef Sandwich$6.99
- Cold Corned Beef Sandwich$6.99
- Cold Ham Sandwich$6.99
- Cold Meatloaf Sandwich$6.99
- Cold corned beef$6.99
- Hot dog with chili and onion$5.99
Subs
Specialty Sandwiches
- Monte Cristo$12.50
Ham, turkey, and Swiss cheese on sliced French toast
- Tuna Melt$12.50
Fresh tuna salad on rye bread topped with melted cheese and tomato
- Chk Salad Melt$12.50
Fresh chicken salad on rye bread topped with melted cheese and tomato
- Gyro$12.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce
- Chicken gyro$12.50
- Reuben$12.50
Slice of corned beef with melted Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on rye bread with Thousand Island dressing
- Rachel$12.50
Slice of turkey and melted Swiss cheese and coleslaw on rye bread with Thousand Island dressing
- Patty Melt$12.50
Hamburger with fried onion and melted American cheese on grilled rye bread
- Crab Swiss melt$13.50
- Fried chicken sandwich$11.99
- Fried fish sandwich$11.99
- Broiled crab cake sandwich$13.99
- Fried crab cake sandwich$13.99
- Grill chesse$7.99
- Grill ham chesse$8.99
- Grille bacon cheese$8.99
- Grilled chicken sandwich$12.50
- Kansas chicken sandwich$12.50
- Cordon blue sandwich$12.50
- Chix Phil sand.$12.50
Italian Specials
Stir-Fry
Entrées roasts&chicken
- Roast Turkey$14.99
Served with filling and chicken gravy
- Roast Beef$14.99
Served with filling and beef gravy
- Baked Meatloaf$14.99
With beef gravy
- Liver and Onion$14.99
With brown gravy
- chop stk$14.99
- Ham steak dinner$14.99
- Chicken finger diner$12.99
- Grill chicken breast$12.99
- Chicken cordon blue diner$14.99
- Chicken &shrimp$16.99
- Honey dip chicken$13.99
Steaks & Chops
Fried Seafood
Broiled Seafood
- Broiled Haddock$15.99
- Broiled Flounder$15.99
Stuffed with crab meat
- Broiled Crab Cake$20.99
- Broiled Salmon$16.99
- Broiled Seafood Platter$29.99
Sea scallops, fillet of haddock, one crab cake, and shrimp
- Broiled stuff shrimp$21.99
- Broiled Stuffed Flounder$20.99
- Broiled scallops$16.99
- Broiled shrimp$15.99
- Stuffed Salmon$18.99
Dinner Side Orders
Kids Menu
Desserts
Add-ons $$
Sautéed Dishes
Senior Menu
- SR Meatloaf$11.99
With brown gravy
- SR Pork Chops$11.99
- SR Chicken$11.99
- SR Chicken Tenders$11.99
- SR Liver & Onions$11.99
With brown gravy
- SR Spaghetti and Meatballs$11.99
- SR Chicken Parm$11.99
Over spaghetti
- SR Turkey$11.99
Over filling
- SR Crab Cake$11.99
- SR Broiled Haddock$11.99
- SR Ham Loaf$11.99
With pineapple sauce
- SR Chopped Steak$11.99
With fried onion, topped with brown gravy
- SR Ham Steak$11.99
- SR Fried Haddock$11.99
- SR Fried Flounder$11.99
- SR fried shrimp$11.99
Photos coming soon!