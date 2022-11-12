Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fabiano's Eagle Inn

review star

No reviews yet

13490 W Grand River Hwy

Eagle, MI 48822





Appetizers

Cheese Pizza
Eagle Balls
Eagle Burger

Appetizers

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.99

Served with our homemade tangy sauce

Breaded Portobello Mushrooms

$10.99

Slices of portobello mushrooms coated in a seasoned breading and fried. Served with ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled Quesadilla with Marinated Grilled Chicken, Bacon and our homemade ranch. Topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Eagle Balls

Eagle Balls

$5.99

Basket of fried dough balls dipped in butter and garlic. Served with homemade marinara sauce

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

Full basket of French Fries

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$8.99

Fresh Cut and Battered in our house batter, served with ranch

Half Order Gizzards

Half Order Gizzards

$5.99

Battered or Naked, served plain or with your choice of Sweet Chili or Black Pepper Lime

Full Order Gizzards

Full Order Gizzards

$7.99

Battered or Naked, served plain or with your choice of Sweet Chili or Black Pepper Lime

Homemade Cheesy Mozzarella Garlic Bread

Homemade Cheesy Mozzarella Garlic Bread

$14.99

Our homemade dough baked with cheese and topped with butter and garlic seasoning. Served with our homemade marinara

Homemade Pickle Spears

Homemade Pickle Spears

$7.99

Beer battered in our own secret recipe. Served with ranch

Jalapeno Cheese Balls

Jalapeno Cheese Balls

$8.99

Served with ranch for dipping

Loaded Potato Skins

Loaded Potato Skins

$7.99

Five baked skins made with ham, bacon, and onions, topped with cheddar cheese and chives. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Basket of pretzel bites served with sharp melted cheddar cheese sauce

Smoked Gouda & Bacon Mac N Cheese Bites

$10.99

Served with ranch for dipping

Spicy Battered Green Beans

Spicy Battered Green Beans

$8.99

Served with ranch for dipping

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Full basket of Sweet Potato Fries

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Nacho Cheese Ravioli

$7.99

Wings

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.99

10 piece deep fried boneless wings, served with a side of celery and your choice of sauce. Add Fries for $2.00

Traditional Battered Wings

Traditional Battered Wings

$14.99

8 piece extra large, deep fried wings, served with a side of celery and your choice of sauce. Extra sauce .75 each. Add fries for $2.00

Salads

Blackened BBQ Salmon Salad

Blackened BBQ Salmon Salad

$13.99

Fresh mixed greens, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans and tortilla strips mixed with ranch

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.99

Fresh mixed greens, ham, turkey, egg slices, tomato, red onion, cucumber, green pepper, feta or cheddar cheese

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.99

Fresh mixed greens, crumbled bacon, feta cheese, tomato, red onion, egg slices and marinated grilled chicken

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.99

Flour tortilla fried and filled with our season ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, black olives and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of Sour Cream and Salsa

The Eagle Salad

The Eagle Salad

$12.99

Fresh mixed greens, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, green pepper, cucumber, tomato, red onion and fresh diced marinated grilled chicken

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$4.49

Fresh mixed greens, tomato, cucumber and cheddar cheese

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$9.99

Bacon (4 slices) lettuce, tomato and mayo served on Texas Toast

California Reuben

California Reuben

$10.99

Turkey, swiss cheese, coleslaw and 1000 island dressing served on fresh grilled rye

Corned Beef Reuben

Corned Beef Reuben

$10.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing served on fresh grilled rye

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

4oz deep fried breaded chicken served with lettuce, mayo and tomato

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Served on Texas Toast

Grilled Ham and Cheese

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.49

Served on Texas Toast

Kickin Chicken Sandwich

Kickin Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Deep fried breaded chicken, red onion, pepperjack cheese, pickle slices and special tangy sauce

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Crispy diced chicken smothered in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Crispy diced chicken, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and homemade ranch

Michigan Wrap

Michigan Wrap

$10.99

Fresh diced chicken, dried cranberries, walnuts, lettuce, tomato and raspberry vinaigrette

Philly Steak and Cheese Wrap

$12.99

Marinated philly meat, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mayo and provolone cheese

Southwest Wrap

Southwest Wrap

$10.99

Crispy diced chicken, crispy chips, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and homemade tangy sauce

Baskets

3 piece Chicken Finger

3 piece Chicken Finger

$8.99

3 chicken fingers served with french fries and coleslaw

5 piece Chicken Finger

5 piece Chicken Finger

$12.99

5 chicken fingers served with french fries and coleslaw

4 piece Chicken Dinner

4 piece Chicken Dinner

$14.99

Leg, Thigh, Wing and 1/2 Breast lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with french fries and coleslaw

10 piece Shrimp Basket

10 piece Shrimp Basket

$13.99

10 pieces lightly battered butterfly shrimp served with french fries and coleslaw

Kids

Kids Corn Dog and Fries

$3.99

Kids Hot Dog and Fries

$3.99

Kids Chicken Tender Basket

$5.99

2 chicken fingers served with french fries

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$3.99

1/2 grilled cheese served with french fries

Kraft Mac and Cheese and Fries

Kraft Mac and Cheese and Fries

$3.99

Soups and Sides

Coleslaw

$2.79

Cottage Cheese

$2.79

Fabiano's Homemade Chili (Cup)

$3.49

Fabiano's Homemade Chili (Bowl)

$4.99

Soup of the Day (Cup)

$2.99

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$4.49

French Onion Bowl

$4.99

French Onion Cup

$3.49

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

1/2 Pound Premium Ground Beef Burger with Bacon, Cheese and choice of toppings

Eagle Burger

Eagle Burger

$13.99

1/2 Pound Premium Ground Beef Burger with mushrooms, bacon, and cheese

Freddie Burger

Freddie Burger

$10.99

1/2 Pound Premium Beef Burger with your choice of toppings.

Olive Burger

Olive Burger

$11.99

1/2 Pound Premium Beef Burger with our Homemade Olive Sauce

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.99

1/2 Pound Premium Ground Beef Burger with Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese, and 1000 Island Dressing served on Rye Bread.

Mexican

All Meat Burrito

All Meat Burrito

$12.99

Made with Fabiano's famous homemade burrito sauce, extra season ground beef, lettuce, tomato and onion

Cheese Nachos

$5.50

Plain cheese nachos

Hard Shell Taco

$3.00

Seasoned ground beef on a hard taco shell with tomato, cheddar cheese and lettuce

Meat and Cheese Nachos

$9.99

Seasoned ground beef and cheddar cheese

Nacho Deluxe

Nacho Deluxe

$11.99

Seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion

Soft Shell Taco

$3.00

Seasoned ground beef on soft shell, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$11.99

Made with Fabiano's famous homemade burrito sauce, refried beans, season ground beef, lettuce, tomato and onion

1/2 Order Tortilla Chips

$3.99

Chips and Salsa

$5.50

Fresh Baked Grinders

Ham and Turkey Grinder

$10.99

Ham, Turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Ham Club Grinder

Ham Club Grinder

$10.99

Ham, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Ham Grinder

$10.99

Ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Italian Grinder

Italian Grinder

$12.99

Ham, Salami, grilled onion and green pepper, mushroom, lettuce, tomato and mayo on fresh baked bread

Philly Steak Grinder

Philly Steak Grinder

$12.99

Marinated philly meat, onion, green pepper, mushroom and provolone cheese on fresh baked bread

Turkey Club Grinder

Turkey Club Grinder

$10.99

Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Turkey Grinder

$10.99

Turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Steak

10oz New York Strip Dinner

10oz New York Strip Dinner

$18.99

10 oz. New York Strip cooked to your liking, served choice of baked potato or french fries and coleslaw, cottage cheese or tossed salad

Calzone

Fabiano's famous sauce with your choice of toppings served on garlic seasoned crust
Calzone

Calzone

$6.99

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$6.99+

8" - 4 pieces 12" - 8 pieces 14" Deep Dish - 8 pieces 16" - 12 pieces

Specialty Pizza

Fabiano's famous pizza!
Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef and Bacon

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$22.99

Fresh diced chicken, ranch sauced, applewood smoked bacon and mozzarella cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Fresh diced chicken, bbq sauced, onion and combo cheddar/mozzarella cheese

House Pizza

House Pizza

$22.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom

Veggie Pizza

$22.99

Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, Green Olive

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$22.99

Ground Beef, onion, tomato and combo cheddar/mozzarella cheese

Mexican Pizza

$22.99

Seasoned Ground Beef, tomato, onion, sauced with salsa and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Sauces and Dressings

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Sweet Chili

$0.75

Side Mayo

$0.75

Side BBQ

$0.75

Side Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Side Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Side Red Hot

Side Mango Habanero

$0.75

Side Teriyaki

$0.75

Side Onion Ring Sauce

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Salsa

$0.75

Side Tartar

$0.75

Side Jalapenos

$0.75

Side Onions

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Fabiano's Eagle Inn. "Friendliest Place on Old-16 since 1971" Family owned and operated, our motto has been and always remained since 1979 "Satisfy the customer"

Location

13490 W Grand River Hwy, Eagle, MI 48822



Map
