Fabiano's Eagle Inn
13490 W Grand River Hwy
Eagle, MI 48822
Popular Items
Appetizers
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Served with our homemade tangy sauce
Breaded Portobello Mushrooms
Slices of portobello mushrooms coated in a seasoned breading and fried. Served with ranch
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Grilled Quesadilla with Marinated Grilled Chicken, Bacon and our homemade ranch. Topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Eagle Balls
Basket of fried dough balls dipped in butter and garlic. Served with homemade marinara sauce
French Fries
Full basket of French Fries
Fried Cauliflower
Fresh Cut and Battered in our house batter, served with ranch
Half Order Gizzards
Battered or Naked, served plain or with your choice of Sweet Chili or Black Pepper Lime
Full Order Gizzards
Battered or Naked, served plain or with your choice of Sweet Chili or Black Pepper Lime
Homemade Cheesy Mozzarella Garlic Bread
Our homemade dough baked with cheese and topped with butter and garlic seasoning. Served with our homemade marinara
Homemade Pickle Spears
Beer battered in our own secret recipe. Served with ranch
Jalapeno Cheese Balls
Served with ranch for dipping
Loaded Potato Skins
Five baked skins made with ham, bacon, and onions, topped with cheddar cheese and chives. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Pretzel Bites
Basket of pretzel bites served with sharp melted cheddar cheese sauce
Smoked Gouda & Bacon Mac N Cheese Bites
Served with ranch for dipping
Spicy Battered Green Beans
Served with ranch for dipping
Sweet Potato Fries
Full basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Bag of Chips
Nacho Cheese Ravioli
Wings
Salads
Blackened BBQ Salmon Salad
Fresh mixed greens, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans and tortilla strips mixed with ranch
Chef Salad
Fresh mixed greens, ham, turkey, egg slices, tomato, red onion, cucumber, green pepper, feta or cheddar cheese
Chicken Cobb Salad
Fresh mixed greens, crumbled bacon, feta cheese, tomato, red onion, egg slices and marinated grilled chicken
Taco Salad
Flour tortilla fried and filled with our season ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, black olives and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of Sour Cream and Salsa
The Eagle Salad
Fresh mixed greens, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, green pepper, cucumber, tomato, red onion and fresh diced marinated grilled chicken
Tossed Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomato, cucumber and cheddar cheese
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon (4 slices) lettuce, tomato and mayo served on Texas Toast
California Reuben
Turkey, swiss cheese, coleslaw and 1000 island dressing served on fresh grilled rye
Corned Beef Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing served on fresh grilled rye
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
4oz deep fried breaded chicken served with lettuce, mayo and tomato
Grilled Cheese
Served on Texas Toast
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Served on Texas Toast
Kickin Chicken Sandwich
Deep fried breaded chicken, red onion, pepperjack cheese, pickle slices and special tangy sauce
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy diced chicken smothered in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Crispy diced chicken, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and homemade ranch
Michigan Wrap
Fresh diced chicken, dried cranberries, walnuts, lettuce, tomato and raspberry vinaigrette
Philly Steak and Cheese Wrap
Marinated philly meat, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mayo and provolone cheese
Southwest Wrap
Crispy diced chicken, crispy chips, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and homemade tangy sauce
Baskets
3 piece Chicken Finger
3 chicken fingers served with french fries and coleslaw
5 piece Chicken Finger
5 chicken fingers served with french fries and coleslaw
4 piece Chicken Dinner
Leg, Thigh, Wing and 1/2 Breast lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with french fries and coleslaw
10 piece Shrimp Basket
10 pieces lightly battered butterfly shrimp served with french fries and coleslaw
Kids
Soups and Sides
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2 Pound Premium Ground Beef Burger with Bacon, Cheese and choice of toppings
Eagle Burger
1/2 Pound Premium Ground Beef Burger with mushrooms, bacon, and cheese
Freddie Burger
1/2 Pound Premium Beef Burger with your choice of toppings.
Olive Burger
1/2 Pound Premium Beef Burger with our Homemade Olive Sauce
Patty Melt
1/2 Pound Premium Ground Beef Burger with Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese, and 1000 Island Dressing served on Rye Bread.
Mexican
All Meat Burrito
Made with Fabiano's famous homemade burrito sauce, extra season ground beef, lettuce, tomato and onion
Cheese Nachos
Plain cheese nachos
Hard Shell Taco
Seasoned ground beef on a hard taco shell with tomato, cheddar cheese and lettuce
Meat and Cheese Nachos
Seasoned ground beef and cheddar cheese
Nacho Deluxe
Seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
Soft Shell Taco
Seasoned ground beef on soft shell, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato
Wet Burrito
Made with Fabiano's famous homemade burrito sauce, refried beans, season ground beef, lettuce, tomato and onion
1/2 Order Tortilla Chips
Chips and Salsa
Fresh Baked Grinders
Ham and Turkey Grinder
Ham, Turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Ham Club Grinder
Ham, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Ham Grinder
Ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Italian Grinder
Ham, Salami, grilled onion and green pepper, mushroom, lettuce, tomato and mayo on fresh baked bread
Philly Steak Grinder
Marinated philly meat, onion, green pepper, mushroom and provolone cheese on fresh baked bread
Turkey Club Grinder
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Turkey Grinder
Turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Steak
Calzone
Specialty Pizza
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef and Bacon
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Fresh diced chicken, ranch sauced, applewood smoked bacon and mozzarella cheese
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Fresh diced chicken, bbq sauced, onion and combo cheddar/mozzarella cheese
House Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom
Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, Green Olive
Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Ground Beef, onion, tomato and combo cheddar/mozzarella cheese
Mexican Pizza
Seasoned Ground Beef, tomato, onion, sauced with salsa and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Sauces and Dressings
Side Ranch
Side Bleu Cheese
Side Honey Mustard
Side Sweet Chili
Side Mayo
Side BBQ
Side Garlic Parmesan
Side Pizza Sauce
Side Cocktail Sauce
Side Red Hot
Side Mango Habanero
Side Teriyaki
Side Onion Ring Sauce
Side Sour Cream
Side Salsa
Side Tartar
Side Jalapenos
Side Onions
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Welcome to Fabiano's Eagle Inn. "Friendliest Place on Old-16 since 1971" Family owned and operated, our motto has been and always remained since 1979 "Satisfy the customer"
13490 W Grand River Hwy, Eagle, MI 48822