Eagle Park Brewing Company - Hamilton St.

MKE Louie's 12 Pack

$17.00

5.5% Our flagship brand; this medium bodied amber ale starts with a rich malt flourish thatʼs kept in perfect balance by a smooth hop finish. This MBC original is similar to a German style alt beer. A portion of the malt bill is honey malt from Garnbrinus Malting Co. It adds that sour and honey aroma to the ale. Since the malt is really the highlight of this brew we kept it simple on the hops and the yeast. The yeast strain we use produces a subtle dried fruit flavor.