Eagle Park Brewing Company - Hamilton St.

621 Reviews

$

823 E. Hamilton Street

Milwaukee, WI 53202

IPA Sampler Mixed 4-Pack

Specials

A-maiz-ing Luchador Burger

$15.00

Two smash patties seasoned with smoked paprika seasoning, queso fresco, corn salsa, garlic aioli, smoked jalapeno and a fried egg on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.

Sausage Stuffing Fritters

$10.00Out of stock

Four pork sausage stuffing fritters topped with cranberry sauce.

Turkey Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey meatloaf topped with mashed sweet potato, greens and brie on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.

Turkey Lemon Thyme Soup

Starters

(6) Chicken Wings

$9.00

Brined, Cooked And Fried To Crispy Perfection. Tossed In Your Choice of Sauce Or Dry Rub, And Served Choice Of Dipping Sauce.

Cheese Curds

$9.00

8oz Of Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds With Your Choice Of Sauce.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.00

A Half-Pound Of Crispy Shrimp Tossed In Sweet And Spicy Sauce Over A Bed Of Cabbage. Topped With Sesame Seeds And Scallion.*

Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

A Full Pound Of Fried Cauliflower Tossed In Your Choice Of Wing Sauce Or Dry Rub. Served With Your Choice Of Dipping Sauce.

EP Nachos

$9.00

Tortilla Chips Topped With Cheddar, Beer Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Red Onion, Scallion, and Cilantro. Served With A Side Of Sour Cream and Smoked Jalapeño Salsa.*

Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour Tortilla Filled With Cheddar, Beer Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Red Onion, Scallion, And Cilantro. Served With A Side Of Sour Cream And Smoked Jalapeño Sauce.

(3) Pretzel Sticks

$7.00

Salted German Style Pretzel Sticks Served With A Side Of Beer Cheese.

Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Seasoned Beer Battered Fries Topped With Grated Parmesan And Parsley. Served With Your Choice Of Sauce.

Mains

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

BBQ Pulled Pork Topped With Cheddar Cheese And Coleslaw On A Toasted Brioche Bun. Choice Of Side.*

Wisconsin Classic Burger

$12.00

Two Smashed Beef Patties Topped With Beer Braised Onions, Dijonaise, And White American Cheese On A Toasted Brioche Bun. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Traditional Fried, Breaded Chicken Thigh Topped With Garlic Aioli, Greens And Pickles On A Toasted Brioche Bun. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Your Choice Of Grilled Or Fried Chicken As A Jerk Or Buffalo Wrap. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Grilled Sourdough Bread Filled With Pesto, Sliced Tomato, Bacon, And Cheddar & Provolone Cheeses. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*

Sides

Side Fries

$2.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Side Green Salad

$4.00

Greens, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, And Cheddar Cheese With A Side Of Dressing.

Kids

If Your Child Has Any Allergies Or Dietary Restrictions, Please Let Us Know And We Will Be Happy to Modify Any Meal As Best We Can.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Served With Your Choice Of Sauce, Side, And A Juice Box.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served With Side And A Juice Box.

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Served With Fries And A Juice Box.

Sauces

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Mayo

$0.50

House BBQ

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Marinara

$1.00Out of stock

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.50

Peppercorn Ranch

$0.50

Smoked Jalapeno Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

$0.50

FEATURED MIXED PACKS

Barrel Aged Mixed 4 Pack

$38.00Out of stock

4 Way Mixed Slush 4-Pack

$22.00

Fruited Sampler Mixed 4-Pack

$13.25

This 4-Pack features some of our fruited sour beers. Ask Bartender for more info.

IPA Sampler Mixed 4-Pack

$17.00

This 4 Pack features some of our IPA beers. Ask Bartender for more info

Traditional Sampler Mixed 6-Pack

$8.25

This 6 Pack features some of our traditional beers. Ask Bartender for more info

Mixed Kooler 12-Pack

$17.00Out of stock

TO-GO BEER

Arabella 4 Pack

$18.00

8.5% Imperial hazy IPA with Citra, Citra Cryo, and Citra Incognito hops.

BA Last Christmas 12oz 4 Pack

$20.00Out of stock

14.1% Last year's batch of "This Christmas" Belgian Style Quadrupel with dark Belgian candi sugar and orange peel, was put into bourbon barrels for a full year to create "Last Christmas".

BA Last Christmas 19.2oz Crowler

$15.00

14.1% Last year's batch of "This Christmas" Belgian Style Quadrupel with dark Belgian candi sugar and orange peel, was put into bourbon barrels for a full year to create "Last Christmas".

Banana Milkshake IPA 4 Pack

$20.00

7.28% Milkshake style IPA with banana puree, citra hops, lactose and vanilla.

Citra on the Dock of the Bay 19.2oz Crowler

$9.00

DDH Bowie's Spacesuit: Cashmere 4 Pack

$20.00

8% New England IPA with Galaxy and Citra hops and double dry hopped with Cashmere hops.

DDH Goon Juice 4 Pack

$18.00

8% A double dry hopped version of our hazy IPA with Citra, Mosaic, Eureka, and Columbus hops.

DDH Tony Had Hair in the 90s 4 Pack

$20.00

8% An amped up version of our original collaboration with Tony from Champps in Brookfield, this hazy IPA is double dry hopped with Motueka & Citra hops.

Demo Track: Extra Big BOTM's 4 Pack

$20.00

7.85% Milkshake style IPA with extra tangerine, extra vanilla, blood orange, citra hops and lactose

Demo Track: Gose B1 4 Pack

$17.00

5.85% Sour Ale with yuzu and melon.

Demo Track: Short Set 6 Pack

$10.00

4.9% A session version of our flagship IPA, Set List, dry hopped with Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe hops.

Demo Track: West Coast IPA B2 4 Pack

$14.00

6.54% West coast style IPA with Mosaic, Chinook, and Talus Cryo Hops

Desert Noises 4 Pack

$12.00

4% A Gose with prickly pear and tangerine.

Double Blackberry Lemon Gose 4 Pack

$18.00

6% Gose style sour ale with blackberry purée, lemon juice, lemon peel, and sea salt.

Dragon Fruit, Mango, Guava Slush 4 Pack

$20.00

7% An overfruited sour ale with dragonfruit, mango and Brazilian guava.

Ekto Kooler 6 Pack

$12.00Out of stock

5% Hard seltzer with orange, tangerine, and green.

Fishing for Fishies 6 Pack

$10.00

4.5% Pilsner brewed with German barke pilsner malt and fermented with a traditional Danish lager yeast then lightly dry hopped with Australian Ella hops.

Fruit Punch Slush 4 Pack

$22.00

6% Fruit punch style sour ale with pineapple, guava, passionfruit, strawberry, blackberry, and tangerine.

Gene-O 6 Pack

$10.00

5.6% A well balanced amber with a slightly fruity nose and has notes of caramel, biscuit, and a touch rye for spice in the finish.

Heart It Races 19.2oz Crowler

$9.00

Immortal Soul 4 Pack

$14.00

8.2% Immortal Soul is an ever evolving double IPA, brewed to showcase the unique characteristics of various new and exciting hops. Every batch has the same malt bill, body, color, and bitterness but features a unique hop profile. Same Soul. Different Personality.

Jasmine Rice Lager 6 Pack

$10.00

4.5% Lager brewed with puffed jasmine rice.

Kolsch 6 Pack

$12.00

4.7% Brewed with Pilsen and wheat malts, and hopped with Northern Brewer and German Saaz hops.

Loop Station 6 Pack

$10.00

4.8% Brewed with hints of Agave Nectar, Lime Peel, and Sea Salt this refreshingly addictive beer is your jam. What makes Loop Station catchy? A smooth melody, bright aroma, and crisp drinkability. It’s a beer you’ll want to put on repeat.

Mimosa Hard Seltzer 6 Pack

$12.00

8% A mimosa inspired hard seltzer with orange purée and champagne flavor. It’s truly crazy how good this one turned out!

Mixed Berry Hard Seltzer 4 Pack

$10.00

5.0% Malt beverage with natural mixed berry flavors.

MKE BDO #1 Hazy IPA 19.2oz Crowler

$8.00

MKE BDO #2 West Coast IPA 19.2oz Crowler

$8.00

MKE Louie's 12 Pack

$17.00

5.5% Our flagship brand; this medium bodied amber ale starts with a rich malt flourish thatʼs kept in perfect balance by a smooth hop finish. This MBC original is similar to a German style alt beer. A portion of the malt bill is honey malt from Garnbrinus Malting Co. It adds that sour and honey aroma to the ale. Since the malt is really the highlight of this brew we kept it simple on the hops and the yeast. The yeast strain we use produces a subtle dried fruit flavor.

MKE MVP 4 Pack

$10.00

5.5% Introducing the, MKE MVP, a Hazy IPA in celebration of Wisconsin’s three recent MVP’s. Citra and Mosaic hops join forces for this hop-forward IPA. Bright, juicy and refreshing, the MKE MVP, is full of citrus and tropical notes.

MKE O-Gii 4 Pack

$10.00

9.2% O-Gii is a collaboration with Milwaukee’s own Rishi Tea, infusing Asian character to this monster wheat beer. The name is our nod to the brewing abbreviation OG, which defines the potential for alcohol level prior to fermentation.

MKE Outboard 6 Pack

$10.00

5% Outboard Cream Ale is brewed with a blend of malted barley and corn grits resulting in a light body and golden straw color. A slight hop presence balances out this simple, but extremely refreshing beer.

Mr. Boombastic 4 Pack

$18.00

4% Over fruited Berliner Weisse with passionfruit and Mango.

Muskego Light 12 Pack

$15.00

4.2% An American light lager. Pretty local. Pretty cheap. Pretty good.

Muskego Light 6 Pack

$7.00

4.2% An American light lager. Pretty local. Pretty cheap. Pretty good.

Orange Kooler 6 Pack

$12.00

5% - Hard Seltzer with orange.

Peach House Berliner 500ml

$6.00

4.5% Our house berliner weisse aged and refermented on peaches

Pink Houses 4 Pack

$14.00

4.6% Blackcurrant Berliner Weisse

Pomegranate Plum Raspberry Slush 4 Pack

$22.00

7.8% Fruited sour ale with pomegranate, plum, and raspberry purée.

Push Play 6 Pack

$10.00

5.6% Drinking great beer doesn't have to be challenging. Cue up this easy drinking American Pale Ale, sit back, relax, and Push Play.

Raspberry Mango Hard Smoothie 4 Pack

$18.00

5% A smoothie style hard seltzer loaded with raspberry and mango puree.

Raspberry Passionfruit Slush 4 Pack

$22.00

Overfruited sour ale with raspberry and passionfruit.

Raspberry Vanilla Cheesecake Incident 4 Pack

$20.00

6.36% Our second beer in a collaboration series with Mikerphone Brewing, this version is a berliner weisse with raspberry, vanilla, graham cracker & cheesecake flavoring.

Right in the Pils 4 Pack

$12.00

4.2% Dry hopped pilsner with Citra and Mosaic hops.

Rocket Pop Seltzer 4 Pack

$10.00Out of stock

5% A rocket pop-inspired hard seltzer with raspberry, lime, and sweet cherry.

Schwarzbier 6 Pack

$12.00

5% Brewed with 4 malts and 2 German hops, this dark lager is bursting with notes of toasty chocolate malt accompanied by a lighter body that finishes with a crisp, clean finish.

Set List 12 Pack

$20.00

6.5% Brewed to get you through your set in one piece, Set List IPA is liquid proof that big flavor and aroma can come in a sessionable, easy drinking, package. With three separate hop varietals and three malts, this beer has a hop forward flavor profile of citrus, tropical fruit, and hints of pine.

Strawberry Berliner 500ml

$6.00

3.3% Berliner style weisse aged for twelve months in a white oak foeder, then refermented on strawberry and rhubarb.

This Christmas 19.2oz Crowler

$13.00

11% Belgian Style Quadrupel with dark Belgian candi sugar and orange peel

Triple Raspberry Slush 4 Pack

$22.00Out of stock

8.6% A sour ale with hands down the most fruit we’ve ever added to a beer. Each sip is like chomping down on a mouthful of fresh raspberries.

Tropical Hard Seltzer 4 Pack

$10.00

5% Premium malt beverage made with passionfruit, orange, and guava natural flavoring.

Tropical Punch Kooler 4 Pack

$10.00

5% - Malt beverage with tropical punch flavors.

Watermelon Lime Seltzer 4 Pack

$10.00

5% Watermelon Lime Hard Seltzer

What did you do Ray? 12oz Can

$9.00

14% - Bourbon barrel aged imperial stout with marshmallows.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eagle Park Brewing was founded by two brothers who live to write music and drink beer. Like their band, the brewing started in the garage, and like their songs, the beer tells a story. It’s a story of dedication and commitment to the craft beer community that comes through in every pour, every toast, and every taste.

Website

Location

823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

