Top Shelf Tavern 2920 Sheyenne St ste 120

review star

No reviews yet

2920 Sheyenne St ste 120

West Fargo, ND 58078

Food

Apps

Mas Tequila Chips and Salsa

$9.00

Mas Tequila Chips and Guac

$14.00

Mas Tequila Guac and Salsa

$16.00

Drinks

N/A

Soda

$2.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Heineken 0. 0

$5.00

Cocktails

Martini

$9.00

Smoked Manhattan

$8.00

Blueberry Mojito

$8.00

Old Fashion

$8.00

Feature Cocktail

$8.00

Mocktails

Featured Mocktails

$8.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Vodka

Wheatly

$6.00

Tito's

$6.00

Ketal One

$6.00

Chopin

$6.00

Reyka

$7.00

Stoli Razz

$7.00

Rum

Captian Morgan PVT Stock

$6.00

Plantation White

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Bumbu

$7.00

Bumbu XO

$10.00

Mount Gay

$14.00

Plantation Single Cask

$14.00

Whiskey

Gentlemen Jack

$6.00

Crowne Royal Reserve

$6.00

Jameson Black

$6.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Whistlepig

$10.00

Bourbon

Bulleit

$6.00

Bulleit Rye

$6.00

Bulleit 10yr

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Whistle Pig 6 yr

$12.00

Whistle Pig Rye 6 yr

$12.00

Crooked Furrow

$14.00

Glen Fargo

$14.00

Blanton's

$17.00

Jefferson Ocean Aged

$19.00

Redemption 9yr

$21.00

Michter's 10yr

$24.00

Lil Guero Reserve

$25.00

Lil Guero Reserve Rye

$25.00

Tequila

Herradura

$6.00

El Jimador

$6.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Reporado

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00

Casa Migos Anejo

$12.00

Cancion

$21.00

Avion 44

$30.00

Revel Avila Anejo

$37.00

Don Julio Rosado

$29.00

Don Julio Primavera

$34.00

Don Julio 1942

$43.00

Herradura Reserva

$75.00

Patsch Extra Anejo

$75.00

Codigo 1530

$75.00

Congac/Brandy

Martell

$9.00

Hennessy VSOP

$15.00

Remi Martin XO

$50.00

Cordial

Kahlua

$6.00

Chambord

$6.00

Chase Elderflower

$6.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Galliano

$7.00

Camparo Extra Dry

$2.00

Camparo Blanco

$2.00

Camaro Rosso

$2.00

Camparo Antica

$2.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Campari

Borgetti Espresso

$6.00

ND Sweet Crude

$6.00

ND Sweet Orange

$6.00

Gin

Hendricks

$6.00

Tangueray

$6.00

Grey Whale

$8.00

Monkey 47

$15.00

Scotch

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Mortlach 12yr

$14.00

Talisker 10yr

$14.00

Glenfiddich

$15.00

Highland Park

$15.00

Macallan 12yr

$19.00

Macallan 12yr Dbl Cask

$19.00

Oben 14yr

$20.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$21.00

Mezcal

Nucano Joven

$10.00

Nucano Reposado

$12.00

Nucano Anejo

$14.00

Off Sale

Beer

Swing Barrel

$14.00

Junkyard

Drekker

$14.00

Fargo Brewing

Half Brothers

$15.00

Icewind Brewing

$14.00

Wine

Silver Oak Alexander Cab

$120.00

2018 Hall Cab

$60.00

Dollarhide Sauv Blanc

$50.00

Daou Reserve

$40.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Come Pour yourself a top shelf experience!

2920 Sheyenne St ste 120, West Fargo, ND 58078

