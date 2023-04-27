Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eagleville Taphouse

3300 ridge pike

norristown, PA 19403

Food

Starters

Fried Wings

$14.00

10 wings served with blue cheese, celery, and choice of sauce

Boneless Wings

$12.00

House made served with blue cheese, celery, and choice of sauce

Taphouse Dip

$14.00

Buffalo dip, Greek guacamole, crab dip served with chips and pita

Loaded Tricolor Nachos

$12.00

Loyal lager cheese sauce, bacon, scallions, cilantro, pico De gallo

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Drizzled with sweet chili sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Served with a mango habanero chili sauce

Roasted Cauliflower Taco

$14.00

Seasoned cauliflower, jalapeño slaw, pico De gallo, avocado lime sauce

Short Rib Tacos

$14.00

Slow cook corned beef, beans, Russian dressing, cheddar cheese

Burrata

$15.00

Heirloom tomato and cucumber salad, served with crostinis and a balsamic reduction

Homemade Meatballs

$14.00

Three large meatballs with a marinara sauce, served with garlic bread

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$12.00

3 cheesesteak egg rolls with house made lager sauce

Truffle Fries

$8.00

French fries, truffle oil, parmesan cheese

Humus

$12.00

Kalamata olives, pickles, pita

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

$13.00

House made tomato soup

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Pretzels

$9.00

Pork Belly

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.00

Tomato Soup

$8.00

French Onion

$8.00

Soupl of the Day

$8.00

Salads

Shrimp Seasonal Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens, arugula, roasted cauliflower, pickled red onion, walnuts, goat cheese, balsamic dressing

Fried Chicken Cobb

$15.00

Mixed greens, romaine, tomato, bacon, hard boiled egg, cheddar, ranch dressing

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Romaine hearts, parmesan, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing

Hearty Greens Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, farro, cranberries, apples, manchego, apple cider vinaigrette

Handhelds

Chicken Caprese Melt

$17.00

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, basil

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Choice of fried or grilled chicken breast, pickle and onion, boom boom sauce served on a potato bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Two fried chicken breast, mild sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing served on a potato bun

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, vegan cheese, tzatziki sauce

Salmon Wrap

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, herbed old bay aioli served in a spinach wrap

Italian Pulled Pork

$17.00

House made slow cooked Italian pulled pork, provolone cheese, broccoli rabe

Grilled Cheese Short Rib

$15.00

Short rib, barbeque sauce, 3 cheese

Corned Beef Special

$18.00

Hour slow cooked corned beef, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, house made Russian dressing served on rye bread

Cheesesteak

$17.00

Loyal lager cheese sauce, fried onion