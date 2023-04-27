- Home
Eagleville Taphouse
3300 ridge pike
norristown, PA 19403
Food
Starters
Fried Wings
10 wings served with blue cheese, celery, and choice of sauce
Boneless Wings
House made served with blue cheese, celery, and choice of sauce
Taphouse Dip
Buffalo dip, Greek guacamole, crab dip served with chips and pita
Loaded Tricolor Nachos
Loyal lager cheese sauce, bacon, scallions, cilantro, pico De gallo
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Drizzled with sweet chili sauce
Coconut Shrimp
Served with a mango habanero chili sauce
Roasted Cauliflower Taco
Seasoned cauliflower, jalapeño slaw, pico De gallo, avocado lime sauce
Short Rib Tacos
Slow cook corned beef, beans, Russian dressing, cheddar cheese
Burrata
Heirloom tomato and cucumber salad, served with crostinis and a balsamic reduction
Homemade Meatballs
Three large meatballs with a marinara sauce, served with garlic bread
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
3 cheesesteak egg rolls with house made lager sauce
Truffle Fries
French fries, truffle oil, parmesan cheese
Humus
Kalamata olives, pickles, pita
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup
House made tomato soup
Soup of the Day
Pretzels
Pork Belly
Chicken Quesadilla
Salads
Shrimp Seasonal Salad
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted cauliflower, pickled red onion, walnuts, goat cheese, balsamic dressing
Fried Chicken Cobb
Mixed greens, romaine, tomato, bacon, hard boiled egg, cheddar, ranch dressing
Classic Caesar
Romaine hearts, parmesan, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing
Hearty Greens Salad
Mixed greens, farro, cranberries, apples, manchego, apple cider vinaigrette
Handhelds
Chicken Caprese Melt
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, basil
Chicken Sandwich
Choice of fried or grilled chicken breast, pickle and onion, boom boom sauce served on a potato bun
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Two fried chicken breast, mild sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing served on a potato bun
Impossible Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, vegan cheese, tzatziki sauce
Salmon Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, herbed old bay aioli served in a spinach wrap
Italian Pulled Pork
House made slow cooked Italian pulled pork, provolone cheese, broccoli rabe
Grilled Cheese Short Rib
Short rib, barbeque sauce, 3 cheese
Corned Beef Special
Hour slow cooked corned beef, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, house made Russian dressing served on rye bread
Cheesesteak
Loyal lager cheese sauce, fried onion