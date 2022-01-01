Restaurant header imageView gallery

Earl's 377 Pizza

427 U S 377 S

Argyle, TX 76226

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pepperoni
LG Italian Cob
LG Caesar

Antipastas

Cheese Bread

$9.00

Meatballs

$10.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

GF Dough

$6.00

Lg Dough Ball

$8.00

MB Bread

Qt Sauce

$8.00

SD Sauce

Sm Dough Ball

$6.00

SP Bread

Insalatas

SM Caesar

$7.00

LG Caesar

$12.00

SM Italian Cob

$8.00

LG Italian Cob

$14.00

HALF Cob

$35.00

HALF Caesar

$30.00

Pasta

Lasagna

$14.00

Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

Polpetto

$13.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$9.00

Nutella Pie

$9.00

Kids

Kids Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni

$8.00

Can of Worms

$5.00

Spaghetti

Kid Dough

Baby pumpkin

$4.00

Small Pizzas

Cheese

$14.00

Pepperoni

$16.00

Amore La Carne

$18.00

BBQ Arezzo

$16.00

Bianca

$15.00

Chick Choke

$16.00

Giardino

$16.00
Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic Oil, Topped with Parmesan

Padre Island

$16.00

Pesto

$16.00

Spirit of a Hero

$18.00

Uncle Carmens

$16.00

Forager

$16.00

Small Half/Half Pizza

$16.00

Large Pizzas

Large Cheese

$19.00

Large Pepperoni

$21.00

Large Amore La Carne

$22.00

Large BBQ Arezo

$21.00

Large Bianca

$20.00

Large Giardino

$21.00

Large Margherita

$19.00

Large Padre Island

$21.00

Large Pesto

$21.00

Large Spirit of a Hero

$23.00

Large Uncle Carmens

$21.00

Large Half/Half Pizza

Large Chick Choke

$21.00

Large Forager

$21.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.75

Cola

$2.75

Diet

$2.75

Doctor

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange

$2.75

Orange juice

$2.75

Red

$2.75

Root

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Topo Chico

$2.75

Water

Kids Drinks

Kids Cola

$1.50

Kids Diet

$1.50

Kids Dr Dr

$1.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Mandarina

$1.50

Kids Rojo

$1.50

Kids Root Beer

$1.50

Kids Spritz

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

427 U S 377 S, Argyle, TX 76226

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

