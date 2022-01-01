- Home
Earls G Dumplins
1707 Old Gallatin Rd
Scottsville, KY 42164
Popular Items
Fried Apps
Mozzarella Sticks
8 fried cheesy mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce.
Breaded Mushrooms
15-18 Breaded Mushrooms comes with choice of Ranch or Creamy Horseradish
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Hand breaded white cheddar cheese curds from Wisconsin. Comes with marinara or ranch.
Jalapeno Cheese Curds
Hand Breaded cheese curds with a side of ranch.
Garlic Cheese Curds
Kids Menu
Grilled Cheese
Hamburger
Kids Cheeseburger
Mini Corndog Plate
Kids Nuggets
Chicken Tenders
Comes with your choice grilled, grilled marinated, fried or fried plain flour. Choose one side.
Kid's Vegetable Plate
Hot Dog
Kids Catfsh
Smaller portion of the regular fish plate around 5oz-6oz of breaded strips. Comes with one size.
Kids Shrimp
Kids Livers
Kids Meatloaf(SUN+MON Only)
KidsSpaghetti(Thur Only)
Kids Spag W. 1 Meatball
Chicken Entrees
Chicken Tenders Plate(5)
Strips of white chicken meat lightly breaded in our house-recipe seasoning
Chicken Tenders Plate (6)
Strips of white chicken meat lightly breaded in our house-recipe seasoning
Chicken Fried Chicken
Just like our Fried Steak Dinner but for chicken fans. Coumes with your choice of 2 side
BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce. Comes with your choice of 2 sides
Chicken Livers
Perfectly fried chicken livers. Comes with your choice of 3 sides
Grilled Chicken Breast
Our juicy 6oz breast is grilled & comes with your choice of 2 sides
Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce & grilled pineapple
Blackened Chicken
An 8oz juicy chicken breast with blacken seasonings
Add Shrimp skewer
5 Chicken Tenders no side
6 Chicken Tenders no side
Earl G Nuggets(10)
Sandwiches, Burgers & Wraps
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
5.3oz fresh beef burger dressed with choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, and pickle.
Bacon Cheeseburger
5.3oz fresh burger with your choice of cheese, bacon mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle.
BLT
Simple yet satisfying classic. Bacon Lettuce Tomato and Mayonnaise on you choice of bread.
Scottsville Cheesesteak
Far from Philly but our version comes with thin sliced sirloin steak sautéed pepper and onions with melty swiss cheese.
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Wrap
Sun Dried Tomato and Basil wrap with choice chicken tenders and sauce. Also includes bacon, lettuce and Tomato.
Chicken Wrap with Side
Sun Dried Tomato and Basil wrap with choice chicken tenders and sauce. Also includes bacon, lettuce and Tomato.
Chuckwagon Sandwich
Simliar to a pork tenderloin sandwich but made with beef, this 4oz fried sandwich comes with mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a bun.
Country Fried Steak Sandwich
Earl's Club
Sourdough Toast, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Fish Sandwich
Whole Filet Fish Sandwich
Whole Filet fish sandwich on hoagie bun.
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
You choose the 2 pieces of cheese and the 2 pieces of bread will make nice and cheesy yes pleasey...
Hot Honey Sandwich
5 oz chicken breast fried in our chicken breader then topped with honey infused with chilies. Dressed on a bun with Dijon mustard and lettuce.
INDIANA TENDERLOIN
Pimento cheese
Reuben
Scram
Our version of a sloppy joe with cheese and pickle!
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast marinated in buttermilk and then fried in special breading. Made with Pickles and put in foil pack.
Tenderloin Sandwich
Country Ham Sandwich
Incogmeato Veggie Burger
Incogmeato Burger w side
Rachel Sandwich
LunchBox Hoagie
Beef & Pork and Steak Entrees
Topped Hamburger Steak
8oz Hamburger Steak cooked to order. Comes with any of the following topping: Grilled Peppers, Grilled Onions, Grilled mushrooms, gravy choice and or Cheese choose..
Hamburger Steak
An 8oz patty marinated & seasoned to perfection
Topped Incogmeato "Steak"
Country Fried Steak, Jr
5.3oz country steak comes with 2 sides
Ribeye Steak 10-12oz
This well marbled, tendered and juicy ribeye is hand cut & grilled to your choice temp. Comes with your choice of 2 sides
Sirloin Steak
Earl didn't want to work in a steakhouse, but the way this cut of sirloin was marinated & seasoned, he did it just right! Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
Pork Tenderloin
Comes with your choice of 2 sides
Pork Ribeye
8oz Pork Steak cut thick and marinated like a steak!
Country Fried Steak
Fish & Seafood Entrees
Catfish plate
These tenders hand breaded pieces of fried fish comes with hushpuppies or your choice of bread & 2 sides
Jumbo Shrimp
Large butterfly fried shrimp. Choice of 2 sides.
Stuffed Crab Dinner
Platter comes with 5 stuffed crabs. Choice of 2 sides
Captain's Platter
Earl was hungry when he came up with this platter! Comes with fried fish, clam strips, fried shrimp, grilled shrimp skewer, stuffed crabs, hushpuppies & 2 side items of your choice.
Clam Strips
Choice of 2 sides.
Grilled Shrimp Plate
Comes with 2 grilled shrimp skewers. Choice of 2 sides
Popcorn Shrimp
Plate comes with about 1/2 pound of golden brown popcorn shrimp and your choice of 2 sides.
Add Shrimp skewer
Combo Plates
Regular Sides
Vegetables Sides
Baked Apples
Carrots
Cole Slaw
Corn
Corn Nuggets
Cottage Cheese
Fried Orka
Fruit
Greens Beans
Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Pinto Beans
Potato Salad
Tomato
Turnip Greens
Dressing
Baked Beans
Dumplins
Home Fries
White Beans
Tomato
Vegetarian & Other Entrees
Salads and Soups
Protein sides
Side of Catfish
Side of Chicken Livers
Side of Clams
Side of Stuff Crab(3)
Grilled Shrimp Skewer
Side of Jumbo Shrimp(3)
Side of Hushpuppies(5)
Side of Meatloaf
Side of Salmon Patty
Side of Pork Tenderloin
Pint Pulled Pork
Catfish By the pound
Side Of Crab Salad
Topped Hamburger Steak no sides
Hamburger Steak no sides
An 8oz patty marinated & seasoned to perfection
Country Fried Steak, Jr no sides
5.3oz country steak comes with 2 sides
Country Fried Steak no sides
12oz of hand breaded steak comes with 2 sides.
Pork Tenderloin (Copy)
Comes with your choice of 2 sides
Breakfast Classics
Bacon & Egg
Comes with choice of Toast or Biscuit & Gravy
Sausage & Egg
Comes with choice of Toast or Biscuit & Gravy
Tenderloin(1pc) & Egg
Comes with choice of Toast or Biscuit & Gravy
Pancakes with Choice of Meat
3 Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes with Sausage, Bacon or 1/2 Country Hamm
Half Country Ham & Egg
Comes with choice of Toast or Biscuit & Gravy
Whole Country Ham & Egg
Comes with choice of Toast or Biscuit & Gravy
French Toast with Choice Of Meat
Choice of Sausage or Bacon
Chicken Livers & Egg
Comes with choice of Toast or Biscuit & Gravy
Pork Tenderloin(2) and Egg
Pancakes no meat
French Toast no meat
Buffet
Omelets
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Ham & Cheese
Western Omelet
Ham, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes & Green Peppers
Italian Omelet
Italian Sausage, Sauteed Onions & Green Peppers & Cheese
Bacon & Cheese Omelet
Bacon & Cheese
Vegetable Omelet
Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Cheese
Cheese Omelet
3 Eggs with choice of Cheddar, American, Swiss or Pepper Jack Cheese
Sausage & Cheese Omelet
Sausage & Cheese
Cheesesteak Omelet
Create Your Own Omelet
Add any ingredients to a 3 Egg Omelet
3 Liitle Piggies in Omelet
Local Egg Favorites
Steak & Eggs(1)
Steak (6oz) with one egg
Pork Chops(1) with Egg(1)
Chicken Fried Chicken with egg
Three Chicken Tenders with Egg
Three Chicken Tenders
2 Chicken Tenders with Egg
Two Chicken Tenders
5 Chicken Tenders with Egg
Five Chicken Tenders
Country Fried Steak Jr and Egg
Country Fried Steak and Egg
Sunrise Sandwiches
Country Ham Biscuit
Tenderloin Biscuit
Sausage Biscuit
Fresh Sausage patty on Biscuit.
Bacon Biscuit
Chicken Biscuit
Fried chicken on a biscuit
Egg Sandwich
Sausage & Egg Sandwich
Bacon & Egg Biscuit
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
B.E.L.T. Sandwich
Sausage & Egg Biscuit
Sausage Sandwhich
AM Sides
1/2 Biscuit & Gravy
One Egg
Pancake(1)
Hashbrown
Side of Bacon
Biscuits & Gravy
Two Eggs
3 Pancakes
Cubed Potatoes
Side of Sausage
We use fresh sausage from Kirby and Poe.
Hashbrown Casserole
OATMEAL & BISCUIT
Oatmeal with Toast
French Toast(1)
Pork Chop
Home Fries
Cinnamon Raisin Bread
Pork Tenderloin
1/2 Country Ham
Side of Gravy
Bread Choice
Side of Grits
Side of Oatmeal
Whole Country Ham
One Biscuit
Star Hashbrowns
Togo Vegetables
Togo Meats
Togo Sauces and Such
Family Meals
Pies
Cake
Cheesecake
Candy Bars
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:02 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:02 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:02 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:02 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1707 Old Gallatin Rd, Scottsville, KY 42164