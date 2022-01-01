Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Southern
American

Earls G Dumplins

review star

No reviews yet

1707 Old Gallatin Rd

Scottsville, KY 42164

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders Plate(5)
Catfish plate
Chicken Tenders

Fried Apps

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

8 fried cheesy mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce.

Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.99

15-18 Breaded Mushrooms comes with choice of Ranch or Creamy Horseradish

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$5.99Out of stock

Hand breaded white cheddar cheese curds from Wisconsin. Comes with marinara or ranch.

Jalapeno Cheese Curds

Jalapeno Cheese Curds

$5.99

Hand Breaded cheese curds with a side of ranch.

Garlic Cheese Curds

$5.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.19
Hamburger

Hamburger

$4.19
Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.59

Mini Corndog Plate

$4.19

Kids Nuggets

$4.19
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$4.49+

Comes with your choice grilled, grilled marinated, fried or fried plain flour. Choose one side.

Kid's Vegetable Plate

$4.19
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.19
Kids Catfsh

Kids Catfsh

$6.29

Smaller portion of the regular fish plate around 5oz-6oz of breaded strips. Comes with one size.

Kids Shrimp

$5.29

Kids Livers

$5.19

Kids Meatloaf(SUN+MON Only)

$3.99
KidsSpaghetti(Thur Only)

KidsSpaghetti(Thur Only)

$3.99

Kids Spag W. 1 Meatball

$4.59

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Tenders Plate(5)

Chicken Tenders Plate(5)

$9.29

Strips of white chicken meat lightly breaded in our house-recipe seasoning

Chicken Tenders Plate (6)

Chicken Tenders Plate (6)

$10.29

Strips of white chicken meat lightly breaded in our house-recipe seasoning

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$9.79

Just like our Fried Steak Dinner but for chicken fans. Coumes with your choice of 2 side

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$9.79

Grilled chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce. Comes with your choice of 2 sides

Chicken Livers

Chicken Livers

$7.99

Perfectly fried chicken livers. Comes with your choice of 3 sides

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.79

Our juicy 6oz breast is grilled & comes with your choice of 2 sides

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$9.79

Grilled chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce & grilled pineapple

Blackened Chicken

Blackened Chicken

$9.79

An 8oz juicy chicken breast with blacken seasonings

Add Shrimp skewer

Add Shrimp skewer

$3.69
5 Chicken Tenders no side

5 Chicken Tenders no side

$6.29
6 Chicken Tenders no side

6 Chicken Tenders no side

$7.29
Earl G Nuggets(10)

Earl G Nuggets(10)

$6.99

Sandwiches, Burgers & Wraps

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.39+
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$5.99+

5.3oz fresh beef burger dressed with choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, and pickle.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.09+

5.3oz fresh burger with your choice of cheese, bacon mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle.

BLT

BLT

$4.29+

Simple yet satisfying classic. Bacon Lettuce Tomato and Mayonnaise on you choice of bread.

Scottsville Cheesesteak

Scottsville Cheesesteak

$6.99

Far from Philly but our version comes with thin sliced sirloin steak sautéed pepper and onions with melty swiss cheese.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$4.19
Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$4.99

Sun Dried Tomato and Basil wrap with choice chicken tenders and sauce. Also includes bacon, lettuce and Tomato.

Chicken Wrap with Side

Chicken Wrap with Side

$5.99

Sun Dried Tomato and Basil wrap with choice chicken tenders and sauce. Also includes bacon, lettuce and Tomato.

Chuckwagon Sandwich

Chuckwagon Sandwich

$3.79

Simliar to a pork tenderloin sandwich but made with beef, this 4oz fried sandwich comes with mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a bun.

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$5.69
Earl's Club

Earl's Club

$7.39

Sourdough Toast, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Fish Sandwich

$4.29
Whole Filet Fish Sandwich

Whole Filet Fish Sandwich

$4.99

Whole Filet fish sandwich on hoagie bun.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$4.59
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$2.49

You choose the 2 pieces of cheese and the 2 pieces of bread will make nice and cheesy yes pleasey...

Hot Honey Sandwich

Hot Honey Sandwich

$5.99

5 oz chicken breast fried in our chicken breader then topped with honey infused with chilies. Dressed on a bun with Dijon mustard and lettuce.

INDIANA TENDERLOIN

INDIANA TENDERLOIN

$5.89

Pimento cheese

$2.29Out of stock
Reuben

Reuben

$6.99
Scram

Scram

$2.89+

Our version of a sloppy joe with cheese and pickle!

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$3.99

Chicken breast marinated in buttermilk and then fried in special breading. Made with Pickles and put in foil pack.

Tenderloin Sandwich

Tenderloin Sandwich

$5.39

Country Ham Sandwich

$4.99
Incogmeato Veggie Burger

Incogmeato Veggie Burger

$6.99Out of stock
Incogmeato Burger w side

Incogmeato Burger w side

$7.89Out of stock

Rachel Sandwich

$6.99

LunchBox Hoagie

$7.99

Beef & Pork and Steak Entrees

Topped Hamburger Steak

Topped Hamburger Steak

$10.39

8oz Hamburger Steak cooked to order. Comes with any of the following topping: Grilled Peppers, Grilled Onions, Grilled mushrooms, gravy choice and or Cheese choose..

Hamburger Steak

Hamburger Steak

$9.79

An 8oz patty marinated & seasoned to perfection

Topped Incogmeato "Steak"

Topped Incogmeato "Steak"

$10.29Out of stock
Country Fried Steak, Jr

Country Fried Steak, Jr

$9.69

5.3oz country steak comes with 2 sides

Ribeye Steak 10-12oz

Ribeye Steak 10-12oz

$19.99Out of stock

This well marbled, tendered and juicy ribeye is hand cut & grilled to your choice temp. Comes with your choice of 2 sides

Sirloin Steak

Sirloin Steak

$12.59+

Earl didn't want to work in a steakhouse, but the way this cut of sirloin was marinated & seasoned, he did it just right! Comes with your choice of 2 sides.

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$8.19+

Comes with your choice of 2 sides

Pork Ribeye

Pork Ribeye

$11.99

8oz Pork Steak cut thick and marinated like a steak!

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$11.99

Fish & Seafood Entrees

Catfish plate

Catfish plate

$10.79

These tenders hand breaded pieces of fried fish comes with hushpuppies or your choice of bread & 2 sides

Jumbo Shrimp

Jumbo Shrimp

$10.99

Large butterfly fried shrimp. Choice of 2 sides.

Stuffed Crab Dinner

Stuffed Crab Dinner

$14.99

Platter comes with 5 stuffed crabs. Choice of 2 sides

Captain's Platter

Captain's Platter

$19.99

Earl was hungry when he came up with this platter! Comes with fried fish, clam strips, fried shrimp, grilled shrimp skewer, stuffed crabs, hushpuppies & 2 side items of your choice.

Clam Strips

Clam Strips

$10.99

Choice of 2 sides.

Grilled Shrimp Plate

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$9.99

Comes with 2 grilled shrimp skewers. Choice of 2 sides

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.89

Plate comes with about 1/2 pound of golden brown popcorn shrimp and your choice of 2 sides.

Add Shrimp skewer

Add Shrimp skewer

$3.69

Combo Plates

STEAK | SEAFOOD COMBO

STEAK | SEAFOOD COMBO

$15.99+

STEAK | CHICKEN COMBO

$15.99+

CHICKEN | SEAFOOD COMBO

$15.99

CATFISH | SEAFOOD COMBO

$15.99

Regular Sides

Baby Bakers

$2.59+

Baked Potato

$2.99

Buffalo Chips

$2.69

Home Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.79

Straight Cut Fries

$2.09

Sweet Potato Tots

$2.29

Waffle Fries

$2.29

Side of Hushpuppies(5)

$2.29

Potato Rounds

$2.09

Sweet Potato Casserole

$2.29

Vegetables Sides

Baked Apples

$2.09+

Carrots

$2.09+

Cole Slaw

$2.09+

Corn

$2.09+

Corn Nuggets

$2.39+

Cottage Cheese

$2.09+

Fried Orka

$1.99+

Fruit

$1.95

Greens Beans

$1.95+

Mac & Cheese

$2.39+

Mashed Potatoes

$1.95+

Pinto Beans

$1.99+

Potato Salad

$1.95+

Tomato

$1.95

Turnip Greens

$2.09+

Dressing

$2.39

Baked Beans

$1.99Out of stock

Dumplins

$2.99Out of stock

Home Fries

$2.99

White Beans

$1.89Out of stock

Tomato

$1.99

Vegetarian & Other Entrees

Vegetable Plate

$7.78

Half Country Ham Plate

$9.79
Whole Country Ham Plate

Whole Country Ham Plate

$12.99

Salads and Soups

3 Chicken Tender Salad

$7.89

5 Chicken Tender Salad

$9.59

6 Chicken Tender Salad

$10.29

Bowl of Soup

$4.99
Salad Bar

Salad Bar

$7.29

Salad Bar and Side Item

$7.99

Salad Bar with Kids Meal

$4.29

Salad Bar with Sandwich

$4.29

Soup and Salad

$7.99

Soup and sandwich

$7.99

Protein sides

Side of Catfish

$6.99

Side of Chicken Livers

$3.99

Side of Clams

$5.99

Side of Stuff Crab(3)

$5.19

Grilled Shrimp Skewer

$3.69

Side of Jumbo Shrimp(3)

$4.99

Side of Hushpuppies(5)

$2.29

Side of Meatloaf

$4.99

Side of Salmon Patty

$2.26+

Side of Pork Tenderloin

$2.75+

Pint Pulled Pork

$8.99

Catfish By the pound

$9.99+

Side Of Crab Salad

$3.99

Topped Hamburger Steak no sides

$7.59

Hamburger Steak no sides

$7.19

An 8oz patty marinated & seasoned to perfection

Country Fried Steak, Jr no sides

$7.19

5.3oz country steak comes with 2 sides

Country Fried Steak no sides

$8.19

12oz of hand breaded steak comes with 2 sides.

Pork Tenderloin (Copy)

$7.69+

Comes with your choice of 2 sides

Breakfast Classics

Bacon & Egg

Bacon & Egg

$5.19+

Comes with choice of Toast or Biscuit & Gravy

Sausage & Egg

Sausage & Egg

$5.19+

Comes with choice of Toast or Biscuit & Gravy

Tenderloin(1pc) & Egg

Tenderloin(1pc) & Egg

$7.19+

Comes with choice of Toast or Biscuit & Gravy

Pancakes with Choice of Meat

Pancakes with Choice of Meat

$6.29

3 Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes with Sausage, Bacon or 1/2 Country Hamm

Half Country Ham & Egg

Half Country Ham & Egg

$8.79+

Comes with choice of Toast or Biscuit & Gravy

Whole Country Ham & Egg

$11.09+

Comes with choice of Toast or Biscuit & Gravy

French Toast with Choice Of Meat

French Toast with Choice Of Meat

$6.29

Choice of Sausage or Bacon

Chicken Livers & Egg

Chicken Livers & Egg

$6.59

Comes with choice of Toast or Biscuit & Gravy

Pork Tenderloin(2) and Egg

Pork Tenderloin(2) and Egg

$9.69+
Pancakes no meat

Pancakes no meat

$3.99
French Toast no meat

French Toast no meat

$3.99

Buffet

$7.99

Omelets

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$5.99

Ham & Cheese

Western Omelet

Western Omelet

$6.79

Ham, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes & Green Peppers

Italian Omelet

Italian Omelet

$7.79

Italian Sausage, Sauteed Onions & Green Peppers & Cheese

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$6.49

Bacon & Cheese

Vegetable Omelet

$5.99

Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Cheese

Cheese Omelet

$4.99

3 Eggs with choice of Cheddar, American, Swiss or Pepper Jack Cheese

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$6.49

Sausage & Cheese

Cheesesteak Omelet

Cheesesteak Omelet

$7.79

Create Your Own Omelet

$7.99

Add any ingredients to a 3 Egg Omelet

3 Liitle Piggies in Omelet

$8.99

Local Egg Favorites

Steak & Eggs(1)

Steak & Eggs(1)

$11.19+

Steak (6oz) with one egg

Pork Chops(1) with Egg(1)

$9.29+

Chicken Fried Chicken with egg

$10.69+

Three Chicken Tenders with Egg

$5.89+

Three Chicken Tenders

2 Chicken Tenders with Egg

2 Chicken Tenders with Egg

$4.29+

Two Chicken Tenders

5 Chicken Tenders with Egg

$8.49+

Five Chicken Tenders

Country Fried Steak Jr and Egg

Country Fried Steak Jr and Egg

$8.79+

Country Fried Steak and Egg

$9.99+

Sunrise Sandwiches

Country Ham Biscuit

Country Ham Biscuit

$2.29
Tenderloin Biscuit

Tenderloin Biscuit

$2.29
Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

$2.19

Fresh Sausage patty on Biscuit.

Bacon Biscuit

Bacon Biscuit

$2.19
Chicken Biscuit

Chicken Biscuit

$2.19

Fried chicken on a biscuit

Egg Sandwich

$2.09

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$4.59

Bacon & Egg Biscuit

$2.49

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$4.59

B.E.L.T. Sandwich

$4.99

Sausage & Egg Biscuit

$2.49

Sausage Sandwhich

$3.19

AM Sides

1/2 Biscuit & Gravy

$1.79

One Egg

$0.69

Pancake(1)

$2.09

Hashbrown

$2.49

Side of Bacon

$3.09
Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$2.49

Two Eggs

$1.38
3 Pancakes

3 Pancakes

$3.99

Cubed Potatoes

$2.49
Side of Sausage

Side of Sausage

$1.54+

We use fresh sausage from Kirby and Poe.

Hashbrown Casserole

$2.49

OATMEAL & BISCUIT

$3.09

Oatmeal with Toast

$3.09
French Toast(1)

French Toast(1)

$2.09

Pork Chop

$3.99

Home Fries

$2.99

Cinnamon Raisin Bread

$1.79

Pork Tenderloin

$3.75

1/2 Country Ham

$4.99

Side of Gravy

$0.99

Bread Choice

$1.09

Side of Grits

$1.09

Side of Oatmeal

$0.99

Whole Country Ham

$9.19

One Biscuit

$0.69

Star Hashbrowns

$1.89

Beverage

1 Gallon Fresh Brewed Tea

$3.29

Coke

$2.19

Diet Coke

$2.19

Dr. Pepper

$2.19

Sprite

$2.19

Barq's Root Beer

$2.19

Pink Lemonade Hi-C

$2.19

Cherry Coke

$2.19

Mello Yellow

$2.19

Sweet Tea

$2.19

Unsweet Tea

$2.19

OJ

$1.59+

Coffee

$1.29+

Milk 2 %

$1.49+

Chocolate Milk

$1.49+

TM DRINK

$0.94

Water

Bottle Drinks

$1.89

Wednesday

Sirloin Tips

Sirloin Tips

$8.99

6oz hand cut sirloin tips. Comes with 2 sides.

1pc Battered Dipped Fish

1pc Battered Dipped Fish

$6.29
2 pc Battered Dipped Fish

2 pc Battered Dipped Fish

$7.89

3pc Battered Dipped Fish

$9.59

Chicken Salad on Sourdough

$7.99Out of stock
Salisbury Steak

Salisbury Steak

$8.99Out of stock

Togo Vegetables

Baby Bakers

$2.59+

Baked Apples

$2.09+

Carrots

$2.09+

Cole Slaw

$2.09+

Corn

$2.09+

Corn Nuggets

$2.39+

Fried Orka

$1.99+

Greens Beans

$1.95+

Mac & Cheese

$2.39+

Macaroni Salad

$2.29+

Mashed Potatoes

$1.95+

Pinto Beans

$1.95+

Potato Salad

$1.95+

Turnip Greens

$2.09+

Crab Salad

$3.99+

Togo Meats

10 Chicken Tenders

$12.51

20 Chicken Tenders

$24.99

40 Chicken Tenders

$49.98

60 Chicken Tenders

$69.99

100 Chicken Tenders

$126.99
5 Chicken Tenders

5 Chicken Tenders

$6.45
6 Chicken Tenders

6 Chicken Tenders

$7.74

Togo Sauces and Such

Sauce

$0.25+

Pint of Sauce

$4.00

Family Meals

Family Pack 20 Tenders

$29.99+

Mini Pack

$14.99

2lbs Fish and 12 Tenders Family Pack

$39.99

6 Pulled Pork Sliders and 12 Chicken Tenders Pack

$29.99Out of stock

Bread TOGO

Roll

$0.50

Cornbread

$0.50

Hoecake(1)

$0.75

Half Dozen

$2.99

Dozen

$5.99

Pies

Coconut Pie

$3.50+

Chocolate

$3.50+

Butterscotch

$3.50+

Chocolate Chess Pie

$2.50Out of stock

Pecan Pie Slice

$3.75Out of stock

Strawberry Cream Fried Pie

$1.39Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$3.00

Peach Cobbler

$3.29Out of stock

Peach Cobbler W Ice Cream

$3.99Out of stock

Cake

Banana Cake

$2.75Out of stock

Coca Cola Cake

$2.75

Carrot Cake

$1.00Out of stock

Starwberry Shortcake

$3.00Out of stock

Scones

Blueberry

$2.19Out of stock

Raspberry White Choclate

$2.59

Cheesecake

Chocolate Explosion

Chocolate Explosion

$2.99Out of stock

Blue Monday

$0.99

Lemon mascarpone

$2.99Out of stock

Red Velvet

$3.99Out of stock

Candy Bars

Blue Monday

$0.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:02 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:02 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:02 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:02 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
1707 Old Gallatin Rd, Scottsville, KY 42164

Earls G Dumplins image
Earls G Dumplins image
Earls G Dumplins image

