Barbeque
Burgers
American

Earl's Rib Palace Bricktown

review star

No reviews yet

216 Johnny Bench Drive

Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

BIG EARL'S GIRL
SUPER LOADED POTATO
#1/2 LB. CHEDDAR BURGER

MUNCHIES

6 bacon wrapped jalapeños stuffed with mozzarella cheese and served with our BBQ ranch.

WINGS

$12.00

One pound of wings served with celery sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese.

EARLAPEÑOS

$9.00

6 Bacon wrapped jalapeños stuffed with mozzarella cheese and fried.

DEVILED EGGS (6)

DEVILED EGGS (6)

$5.00

CURLY BASKET

$6.00
OKRA BASKET

OKRA BASKET

$6.00

Served with ranch dressing

CHICKEN STRIPS

$11.00

Served with curly fries and your choice of dipping sauces

HOUSE MADE CHIP BASKET

$5.00

BURNIN LOVE CURLY BASKET(LIMITED TIME!)

$6.00

BURNIN LOVE CHIP BASKET(LIMITED TIME!)

$5.00

FAMILY PACKS

RIB PACK

$38.00

1 Slab of Ribs! Feeds 3-4 people. Served with 2 pints of our famous sides, toast, pickles & onion.

PIG PACK

$40.00

One and a half pounds of Meat! Feeds 3-4 people. Can split 3 ways for half pound of each meat. Served with 2 pints of our famous sides, toast, pickles & onion. Additional charge for ribs or brisket.

BIG PIG PACK

$76.00

1 Slab of Ribs & One and half pounds of Meat! Feeds 4-6 people. Can split 3 ways for half pound of each meat. Served with 2 quarts of our famous sides, toast, pickles & onion. Additional charge for ribs or brisket.

MEATS BY THE POUND

All of our meats are gluten free!
SLAB OF RIBS

SLAB OF RIBS

$26.00

1/2 SLAB OF RIBS

$16.00

SLICED BRISKET

$24.00

CHOPPED BRISKET

$24.00

PULLED PORK

$18.00

SMOKED TURKEY BREAST

$18.00

SMOKED CHICKEN BREAST

$18.00

Boneless

POLISH SAUSAGE

$16.00

JALAPEÑO SAUSAGE

$16.00

HOT LINKS

$16.00

SMOKED BOLOGNA

$10.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST(each)

$6.50

1/2 LB HAMBURGER PATTY

$6.50

1/2 lb. flame grilled hamburger patty only.

1/2 LB HAMBURGER PATTY W/CHEESE

$7.50

1/2 lb. flame grilled hamburger patty with cheese only.

PORK TENDERLOIN

$18.00

DINNERS

Served with your choice of 2 sides,"Okie" toast, & something green. Most dinners available in light portions for $2 less.

BINGE

$19.00

Ribs, chopped brisket, hot link, and smoked bologna.

BIG EARL

$19.00

Two-meat combo

LIGHT BIG EARL

$17.00

Two-meat combo

RIB DINNER

$18.00

5 Dry-rubbed & slow hickory smoked ribs and 2 sides

LIGHT RIB DINNER

$16.00

Dry-rubbed & slow hickory smoked

SLICED BRISKET

$19.00

LIGHT SLICED BRISKET

$17.00

CHOPPED BRISKET

$19.00

LIGHT CHOPPED BRISKET

$17.00

PULLED PORK

$17.00

LIGHT PULLED PORK

$15.00

SMOKED TURKEY BREAST

$17.00

LIGHT SMOKED TURKEY BREAST

$15.00

SMOKED CHICKEN BREAST

$17.00

LIGHT SMOKED CHICKEN BREAST

$15.00

POLISH SAUSAGE

$16.00

LIGHT POLISH SAUSAGE

$14.00

JALAPEÑO SAUSAGE

$16.00

LIGHT JALAPEÑO SAUSAGE

$14.00

HOT LINK

$16.00

LIGHT HOT LINK

$14.00

SMOKED BOLOGNA

$11.00

LIGHT SMOKED BOLOGNA

$9.00

SANDWICHES

Slow hickory smoked and piled high. Served with one side, a pickle, & red onion.

THE "BIG EARL" SANDWICH

$13.00

Two meat combo.

THE "SMOKESTACK"

THE "SMOKESTACK"

$13.00

Chopped brisket & hot link, topped with cole slaw.

SLICED BRISKET

$12.00
CHOPPED BRISKET

CHOPPED BRISKET

$12.00

PULLED PORK

$12.00

SMOKED TURKEY BREAST

$12.00

SMOKED CHICKEN BREAST

$12.00

POLISH SAUSAGE

$11.00

JALAPEÑO SAUSAGE

$11.00

HOT LINK

$11.00

SMOKED BOLOGNA

$7.00

THE "PORKSTACK" SANDWICH

$12.00

Pulled pork & jalapeño sausage, topped with cole slaw.

GRILL

Served with lettuce , tomato, red onion, a pickle, and curly fries.

1/2 LB. HAMBURGER

$12.00

#1/2 LB. CHEDDAR BURGER

$13.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

GRILLED CHICKEN DINNER

$14.00

Marinated char-grilled chicken breast, served with 2 sides.

THE "TCB" BURGER

$14.00

The "Taking Care of Business" burger. If you're in the "know" you know, if you don't - call us!

EARLAPEÑO BURGER

$15.00

Our cheddar burger stabbed with a skewer of 3 Earlapeños.

POTATOES AND SALADS

LOADED POTATO

$6.00

1 pound potato, loaded with butter, sour cream, & cheddar cheese.

SUPER LOADED POTATO

$12.00

Loaded, topped with your choice of meat.

THE KING

$13.00

Loaded, topped with chopped brisket, a hot link, & baked beans.

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

Mixed greens, red onion, tomato, & cheddar cheese.

EARL'S GIRL

$7.00

Larger salad with mixed greens, red onion, tomato, & cheddar cheese.

BIG EARL'S GIRL

$12.00

Larger salad with mixed greens, red onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, & topped with your choice of meat.

SIDES

$3 each, $6 pint, $11 quart

SIDES

Individual Sides

PINT

Serves 3-4

QUART

Serves 6-8

KID’S

Age 12 and under only! Comes with a pickle, side, and a drink.

KIDS HAMBURGER

$6.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$6.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS SANDWICH (1 MEAT)

$6.00

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$6.00

KIDS RIB DINNER

$6.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

DRINKS

SMALL SOFT DRINK

$2.75

LARGE SOFT DRINK

$3.00

WATER

GALLON TEA

$7.00

GALLON SWEET TEA

$7.00

GALLON LEMONADE

$7.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

OKC ORANGE CREAM SODA

$2.50Out of stock

OKC ROOT BEER SODA

$2.50Out of stock

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

DESSERTS

PEACH COBBLER

$6.00Out of stock

PEACH A LA MODE

$8.00Out of stock

BLACKBERRY COBBLER

$6.00

BLACKBERRY A LA MODE

$8.00Out of stock

APPLE COBBLER ALA MODE

$8.00Out of stock

APPLE COBBLER

$6.00Out of stock

"THE" BROWNIE

$6.00

"THE" BROWNIE ALA MODE

$8.00Out of stock

ICE CREAM

$2.00Out of stock

ADD-ONS!

Add these to any menu item!

WING SAUCE

$1.00

2oz CHEESE

$1.00

BACON

$2.00

GRILLED ONIONS

$0.50

GRILLED JALAPEÑOS

$0.50

1 RIB

$3.00

1 SAUSAGE LINK

$3.00

1 EARLAPEÑO

$1.50

1 DEVILED EGG

$0.90

1 BUN

$0.50

TO GO SAUCE

NO SAUCE

MILD SAUCE

HOT SAUCE

HOT & MILD SAUCE

RANCH

KETCHUP

BURNIN LOVE(LIMITED TIME!)

Out of stock

Burnin’ Love 2.0! Our hottest to date - NOT recommended for children. Prove yourself.

PINT OF MILD

$6.00

PINT OF HOT

$6.00

PINT OF RANCH DRESSING

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Oklahoma BBQ is about the passion, the process, and the people. Born and bred right here in OKC, Earl’s Rib Palace has been the definition of Oklahoma BBQ since 1996. Earl’s is owned and operated by life-long friends who grew up right here in OKC. Their passion was, and will always be to create BBQ and a welcoming destination for anyone wanting affordable, authentic BBQ.

216 Johnny Bench Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73104

