Earl's Sandwiches 2605 Wilson Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

2605 Wilson Blvd

Arlington, VA 22201

Order Again

Popular Items

Hand-Cut French Fries
Turkey Cranberry
Sweet Potato Fries

Monthly Specials

Early Thanksgiving

Early Thanksgiving

$11.99+

Freshly roasted turkey with homemade stuffing and gravy on grilled brioche. Served with a side of cranberry relish.

Roast Beef & Artichoke

$12.99+

Medium-rare roast beef on grilled sourdough with provolone and our homemade artichoke spread.

Avocado BLT

$10.99+

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and chipotle mayo on grilled sourdough.

Sriracha Pork

$11.99+

Roasted pork loin topped with 2 fried eggs, green onions and creamy sriracha sauce on grilled ciabatta.

Roasted Turkey

Turkey Cranberry

Turkey Cranberry

$9.99+

Turkey breast, cranberry relish, mayo and lettuce on grilled multigrain.

The Louie

$9.99+

White and dark turkey, lettuce, tomato and pesto mayo on grilled ciabatta.

Earl's Turkey Club

$12.99+

White and dark turkey, cranberry relish, mayo, bacon, lettuce and tomato stacked between three slices of grilled sourdough.

Turkey and Brie

$11.99+

Turkey breast, warm brie, cranberry relish and mixed greens on grilled multigrain.

Chipotle Turkey

$10.99+

White and dark turkey, chipotle mayo, bacon and mixed greens on grilled ciabatta.

Roasted Pork Loin

Pork and Fries

Pork and Fries

$10.99+

(Fries are served inside the sandwich) Pork loin, chipotle mayo, french fries, roasted red peppers, sweet pickles and chopped onions on grilled ciabatta.

Cuban Club

$12.99+

Pork loin, prosciutto, provolone, chipotle mayo, honey mustard and deep-fried sweet pickles stacked between three pieces of grilled sourdough.

Bay of Pigs

$11.99+

Pork loin, prosciutto, provolone, mayo, mustard and sweet pickles on grilled ciabatta.

Roasted Earl

$9.99+

Pork loin, roasted red peppers and oven-roasted garlic mayo on brioche.

Roasted Beef

Roast Beef and Cheddar

$10.99+

With horseradish mayo on grilled sourdough.

Steak and Brie

$10.99+

Grilled eye round of beef, onions and roasted red peppers with melted brie on grilled ciabatta.

Roast Beef and Barbecue Sauce

$9.99+

Medium-rare beef with mayo and chipotle barbecue sauce on grilled brioche.

Chicken Breast

Chipotle Chicken

$11.99+

Grilled chicken breast with bacon, cheddar and chipotle barbecue sauce on a grilled brioche roll.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.99+

With lettuce, tomato and mayo on a grilled brioche roll.

Garlic Chicken

$10.99+

Grilled chicken breast with roasted red peppers, provolone and oven-roasted garlic mayo on grilled ciabatta.

Fish

Pesto Salmon

$12.99+

Grilled salmon fillet with pesto mayo, roasted red peppers and mixed greens on grilled ciabatta.

Salmon BLT

$14.49+

Grilled salmon fillet with bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo on grilled multigrain.

Fish & Fries Sandwich

$10.99+

(Fries are served inside the sandwich) Deep-fried cod, french fries, chipotle mayo, sweet pickles and a splash of malt vinegar on grilled ciabatta.

Fish & Chips Basket

$13.99

Deep-fried cod served with a side of french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Vegetarian

The Mona Lisa

$9.99+

Grilled eggplant, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, provolone and mixed greens on grilled ciabatta with your choice of balsamic vinaigrette or pesto mayo.

Lightly Breaded Eggplant

$9.99+

With grilled tomatoes, roasted red peppers, provolone and balsamic vinaigrette on grilled ciabatta.

Grilled Brie

$9.99+

Warm brie, homemade cranberry relish and mixed greens on grilled sourdough.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Southwestern Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Scrambled eggs, home fries, roasted red peppers, onions, provolone and chipotle ketchup in a whole wheat tortilla.

The Wilson

The Wilson

$9.99+

Scrambled eggs, corned beef hash and cheddar on grilled sourdough.

The Clarendon

$9.99+

Scrambled eggs, steak, grilled peppers and onions, provolone and cheddar on grilled ciabatta.

The Route 66

$10.99

Medium-rare roast beef, cheddar and a fried egg on grilled brioche.

Egg and Cheese

$6.99+

Scrambled eggs and cheese on your choice of bread.

Meat and Egg

$7.99+

Scrambled eggs with bacon or sausage on your choice of bread.

Meat, Egg and Cheese

$8.99+

Scrambled eggs with cheese and bacon or sausage on your choice of bread.

Plain Egg Sandwich

$5.99+

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$2.49

3 slices of applewood-smoked bacon.

Corned Beef Hash

$3.49

8oz Portion of Corned Beef Hash

Home Fries

$3.29

8oz portion of home fries

Sausage

$2.49

2 links of maple sausage

For Kids (and Adults...)

All Beef Kosher Hot Dog

$3.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99+

Cheddar and provolone on grilled sourdough.

Soups, Salad and Sides

Hand-Cut French Fries

$4.29+
New Orleans-Style Turkey Gumbo

New Orleans-Style Turkey Gumbo

$4.99+

Made from scratch with freshly roasted turkey, andouille sausage, okra, green peppers and onions.

Coleslaw

$2.99+

Mixed Greens Salad

$6.49

Assorted greens with candied walnuts, green apple slices and white balsamic vinaigrette.

Potato Chips

$1.99

Preferred flavor can be selected upon pickup. Options include Smokehouse BBQ, Salt & Vinegar, Jalapeno, Dill Pickle, Sour Cream & Chive, Chesapeake Crab and Mama Zuma's Revenge (Habanero).

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.29+

Soup of The Day

$4.29+

Made from scratch. Soup(s) of the day are not run on a regular schedule; give us a call at (703)248-0150 to find out what is available or let us surprise you...!

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.79

Made from scratch and baked fresh daily. Quantities limited; please call ahead if you plan to purchase 4 or more.

Beverages

Can of Coca Cola

$1.79

12oz Can

Can of Diet Coke

$1.79

12oz Can

Can of Sprite

$1.79

12oz Can

Tropicana Pure Premium Orange Juice

$2.19

12oz Bottle

Bottled Water

$1.79

16.9oz Bottle

Iced Tea

$2.49

20 oz Cup of Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

Lemonade

$2.49

20 oz Cup

Puck's Fountain Soda

$2.49

20 oz Cup Self-Service Cane Cola, Diet Cola, Mandarin Orange, Black Cherry, Vanilla Cream, Ginger Ale or Birch Beer

Beer

Anchor Steam Beer

$6.00

Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA

$6.00

Founders Porter

$6.00

Heurich Senate Beer

$7.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$6.00

Right Proper Li'l Wit

$7.00

Belgian-Style White Ale

Right Proper Raised By Wolves

$7.00

American Pale Ale

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

An Arlington staple since 2005, we roast our meats in-house, top them off with fresh ingredients and serve it all up on locally baked bread. Check out our selection of signature sandwiches or try one of our monthly "Fab 4" specials.

Website

Location

2605 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201

Directions

Gallery
Earl's Sandwiches image
Banner pic
Earl's Sandwiches image

