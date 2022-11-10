Restaurant header imageView gallery

Early Bird 917 Hunstonville Rd

No reviews yet

917 Hunstonville Rd

Danville, KY 40422

Order Again

Breakfast Classics

The Quicky

$9.25

2 eggs, 1 sausuge or ham, hasbrowns or fruit bowl

Steak Sandwich

$10.25

Cheddar Biscuit

$9.25

Benny

$9.99

Chipotle Grill Cheese

$9.49

Shrimp & Grits

$10.99

Steak & Eggs

$13.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$4.99

Chicken & Waffles

$9.99

Bis, Egg, Sausage, cheese, Sandwich

$4.49

Bis, Egg, Bacon, cheese, Sandwich

$4.49

1/2 Biscuit & Gravy

$2.79

South of the Border

Huevos Rancheros

$9.49

Ranchero salsa, black beans, queso fresco, avocado, eggs

Burrito El Chapo

$9.75

scrabbled eggs, jalapeno, tomato, onions, black beans, avocado

Chilaquiles

$9.49

2 eggs, black beans, avocado, tomatillo sauce, chicken or beef, queso fresco

Morning Torta

$9.49

egg, ham or sausage, black beans, tomato, queso fresco, mayo side of hashbrowns

Breakfast Nachos

$9.99

chicken or beef, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, crema mexicana, queso fresco, avocado, 2 eggs

True Blue Tacos

$9.99

Avocado Toast

$9.25

Omelets

Asada Omelet

$10.50

Carna Azada strips,sauted onions, jalapeno, queso fresco, topped with pico de gallo and avocado

The Garden Omelet

$9.25

Egg, spinach, mushrooms, onion, pepper, yellow cheese

Meat Lovers

$9.99

bacon, ham, sausuge, onion cheese

Bacon Burger Omelet

$9.49

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Western Omelet

$9.49

Lunch Time

Chef Salad

$6.49

L-Nachos Fajita

$7.99

L-Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.99

L-Cancun Salad

$8.99

L-Quesadilla Fajita

$8.99

L-2 Taco Meal

$7.99

L-Danville Special

$7.99

Burgers/Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Bluegrass Burger

$9.49

Mushroom Provolone Burger

$9.49

Jalapeno Burger

$9.49

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

BLT

$9.25

Club Sandwich

$9.49

Torta Milanesa

$9.99

Torta Cubana

$9.99

Sweet Life

Classic French Toast

$6.99

Churro French Toast

$8.99

Stuff French Toast

$8.99

Dulce de Leche Waffle

$8.99

Mazapan Waffle

$8.99

Triple Stack

$7.25

Chocolate Chip Pancakes (3)

$7.99

1/2 Churro French Toast

$6.99

1/2 Stuff French Toast

$6.99

1/2 Classic French Toast

$3.99

Pancakes DDL (3)

$8.25

Fried Banana Burrito

$7.99

DINNER

1/2 Danville Special

$9.99

1/2 Nachos Fajita

$8.99

Asada Fries

$8.99

Baked Potato Fajita

$8.99

Birria Tacos

$12.99

Burrito Fajita

$8.99

Chicken Tenders (4)

$7.99

Danville Special

$10.99

Fajitas

$13.49

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$12.99

Grilled Tacos

$11.99

Grilled Tilapia Dinner

$12.99

Nachos Fajita

$9.99

Quesadilla Fajita

$9.99

Sirloin Steak

$15.99

Spicy Chicken Finger

$7.99+

Surf & Turf Special

$12.99

Wings

$7.99+

SALADS

Fajita Salad Tacos

$8.99

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Chef Salad

$6.99

Cancun Salad

$9.99

Tossed Salad

$4.99

EXTRAS

1 Biscuit

$1.49

1 cheddar biscuit single

$1.99

1 Egg

$1.49

1 Pancake

$2.79

1 Slice Toast

$1.29

1 Waffle

$5.25

2 Biscuits

$2.99

2 Blueberry Panckes

$5.29

2 Chicken Tenders

$4.49

2 Eggs

$2.49

2 Pancakes

$4.99

2 Sausage Patties

$2.49

2 slices of Toast

$2.49

chile cup

3 Eggs

$3.49

4 Corn Tortillas

$1.29

Avocado Slices

$1.49

Bacon (2)

$3.39

Bacon (3)

$4.99

chicken soup

Black Beans

$1.79

Cheese Quesadilla 10"

$3.99

French Fries

$2.99

Fruit Bowl

$2.99

Grilled Quesadilla APP

$5.99

Grits

$1.99

Guacamole App

$5.49

Hashbrowns

$2.99

House Salad

$3.99

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.49

Pico

$0.99

Queso Dip App

$4.99

Shrimp Quesadilla APP

$6.99

Side Grill Chicken

$3.49

Side Grill Steak

$3.99

Side of Chorizo

$2.29

Side of Gravey

$1.79

Side Refried Beans

$2.99

Side Rice

$2.99

Side Rice & Beans

$3.29

Skillet Potatoes

$2.99

Skillet Potatos w/chorizo

$4.99

Sliced Ham

$3.49

Sliced Tomatoes

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Single Taco

$3.29

Bottomless chips/salsa

$2.99

sm side queso dip

$1.25

10 shrimp

$8.99

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Mt Dew

$2.79

Diet Mt Dew

$2.79

Sierra Mist

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Tea Unsweet

$2.79

Half And Half Tea

$2.79

Orange Juice

$2.79

Coffee

$2.79

DeCaf Coffee

$2.79

Water

Milk

$2.79

The Green Machine

$4.99

Almond Milk

$2.99

Kids Water

Coffee Mug

$6.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Hot Tea

$1.99

Apple Juice

$2.79

V. Daiquiri

$2.99

Kids Menu

Munchkin Cheese Omelette

$6.25

Kids Pancake Taco

$6.25

Kids Biscuit & Gravy

$4.99

Kids Chicken Tenders W/ Fries

$6.25

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$6.25

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.25

LIQUOR

Mimosa

$6.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$6.99

Paloma

$6.99

Premium Margarita

$7.99

House Margarita

$4.99

Grapefruit Mimosa

$6.00

House Tequila Shot

$4.00

Top Shelf Tequila Shot

$6.50

2x1 House Margarita

$4.99

2x1 flavor Margarita

$5.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.99

Prem Long Island Tea

$9.99

Pina Colada

$8.99

Daiquiri

$7.99

Top shelf mix drink

$8.29

Beer

16 oz Bud Lt

$3.49

16 oz Corona Premier

$3.79

16 oz Mich Ultra

$3.49

16 oz Pacifico

$3.79

Corona

$4.00

Coronita

$3.50

Michelada

$5.79

Bud Lt. Bottle

$3.79

Mich Ultra Bottle

$3.79

2x1 Draft import

$3.79

2x1 Domestic Draft

$3.49

32 Pacifico

$6.50

32 Corona Premium

$6.50

32 Mich Ultra

$6.00

32 Bud Light

$6.00

2x1 Import Draft

$6.50

2x1 Domestic Draft

$6.00

!!!Specials!!!

Burrito (Special)

$4.00+

Taco Bowl

$8.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

917 Hunstonville Rd, Danville, KY 40422

Directions

