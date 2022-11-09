Restaurant header imageView gallery

Early Bird 287 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

287 Main Street

Kingston, MA 02364

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kingston Sandwich
The Lumberjack
3 Pcs Bacon

Combos

The Lumberjack

$14.00

3 eggs, 3 strips of bacon, 3 sausage links, homefries, toast

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

2 poached eggs with grilled ham served on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce served with HF.

Hash Benedict

$14.00

2 poached eggs with homemade corn beef hash served on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce served with HF.

Avocado Benedict

$12.00

2 poached eggs with grilled tomatoes and sliced avocado. Served on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce served with HF.

Famous Combo

$10.00

Bacon, ham, or sausage, 2 eggs your way, served with HF and toast.

Eggs Blackstone

$12.00

2 poached eggs with bacon served on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce served with HF.

Hungry Guy

$11.00

Home fries, onions, sliced peppers, mushrooms, and blanket of blended cheese. Served with 2 eggs your way and an english muffin.

New England Breakfast

$13.00

2 pancakes or french toast, 2 eggs your way, 3 strips of bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with HF.

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$12.00

2 eggs your way served with toast and home fries.

Steak Tips

$16.00

Breakfast Bowl

$10.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

BLT Club

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, 2 eggs your way with 2 slices of American cheese on your choice of bread.

Kingston Sandwich

$6.00

Bacon, sausage, or ham, egg and your choice of cheese. Served on a bagel or english muffin with HF.

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

3 Scrambled Eggs, black beans, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Avocado, four cheese blend, salsa & sour cream on the side

Pastrami & Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Omelettes

Early Bird

$13.00

Bacon, sausage, ham, onion, tomato, green pepper with your choice of cheese.

Western

$12.00

Grilled ham, pepper, and onion with american cheese.

Hawaiian

$12.00

Grilled ham, pineapple, and cheddar cheese.

Hashlet

$13.00

Homemade corned beef hash, onions, and your choice of cheese.

Cheesy Bacon

$12.00

Veggie Together

$12.00

Tomato, broccoli, spinach, mushroom, green peppers, onions, topped with avocado and your choice of cheese.

Meat Lovers

$13.00

Linguica, bacon, sausage, and ham with american cheese.

California

$12.00

Route 106

$12.00

The Mexican

$12.00

Spinach, chorizo, onions, peppers, cheddar cheese, salsa, and topped with sour cream.

Build Your Own Omelette

$9.00

Classics

French Toast 3

$9.00

3 slices of french toast topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar.

Crunchy French Toast

$11.00

2 slices of thick Texas toast with a crunch. Kingston Favorite!

3-Pancakes

$9.00

3 large pancakes with butter and syrup.

2-Pancakes

$6.00

1-Pancake

$3.00

Belgian Waffle

$8.00

1 fresh Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar, butter, and syrup.

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Your choice of toast with fresh smashed avocado. Served with home fries.

Kids

Kids Mickey Mouse Pancake

$6.00

1 large Mickey Mouse pancake with butter and syrup.

Kids French Toast

$6.00

1 slice french toast topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar.

Kids Classic Combo

$7.00

1 egg your way, home fries, and your choice of toast.

Breakfast Sides

Ham Steak

$4.00

3 Pcs Bacon

$4.00

3 Pcs Sausage

$4.00

Sausage Patties - 2

$4.00

Chicken Sausage

$4.00

Egg

$1.50

Homemade Muffins

$3.00

Homemade Corn Beef Hash

$6.00

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Onion Bagel

$3.00

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

2 Fruit Cups

$9.00

Hollandaise Sauce

$1.25

Cream Cheese

$0.95

Home Fries

$3.00

Homemade Cornbread

$3.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Toast (On Side)

$2.00

Toast (1 Slice)

$1.00

French Toast (1 Slice)

$2.75

Cold Sandwiches

Tuna Salad

$6.00

lettuce tomato

BLT

$7.00

Served on choice of bread, thick cut bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, mayo.

Caprese Sandwich

$8.00

Sourdough Bread, toasted, mayo heirloom tomatoes, thinly sliced sweet onion, basil, fresh mozzarella, cheese,

Hot Sandwiches

Smoked Pulled Pork

$10.00

BBQ Smoked Pork, on a baguette

Steak & Cheese

$9.00

peppers, onions, mushroom, your choice of cheese.

Pastrami Loaded

$9.00

served on bulki melted cheese & mustard

Hot Dog

$6.00

Grilled in a nice grilled roll.

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

On your choice of bread, add tomato, bacon, or extra cheese for $.95 each

Burgers/Chicken

Hamburger

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Lettuce Tomato, choice of condiment

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fried chicken breast, toasted Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese or ranch

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken breast, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, choice of condiment.

California Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast with guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, on your choice of a grilled roll.

Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$11.00

BBQ sauce, Onion rings, bacon, american cheese

Mushroom Burger

$9.00

Kids Lunch

Hot Dog w/Fries

$7.00

Hamburger w/Fries

$7.00

Grilled Cheese w/Fries

$7.00

Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Desserts

Cookie

$3.75

Two Cookies

$7.00

Blueberry Bread

$4.50

Two Blueberry Cakes

$8.50

Soups & Apps

Homemade Chicken Soup

$6.00

Homemade Tomato Soup

$4.00

Chicken Wings (6)

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Lunch Sides

Regular Fries

$2.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.95

Curley Fries

$2.95

Onion Rings

$2.95

Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Expresso

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice SMALL

$2.00

Orange Juice LARGE

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Milk Small

$2.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

287 Main Street, Kingston, MA 02364

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

A3 Pizza - Neighborhood Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
65 Summer St Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurantnext
Solstice Restaurant - Kingston, MA
orange starNo Reviews
63 Summer street Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 1081 - Kingston Dual
orange starNo Reviews
182 Summer Street Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurantnext
The Blueberry Muffin - Kingston
orange star4.6 • 577
164 Summer St Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurantnext
Cancun Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,548
145 Main St Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurantnext
Mamma Mia's Kingston
orange starNo Reviews
134 Main Street Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kingston

Cancun Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,548
145 Main St Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurantnext
The Blueberry Muffin - Kingston
orange star4.6 • 577
164 Summer St Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kingston
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Duxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Marshfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Norwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Scituate
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Brockton
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Cohasset
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Raynham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston