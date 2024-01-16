- Home
Early Owl Cafe
155 E 900 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Entrees
- Shakshouka
One of our flavorful warm dish to spice up your day originated from the Middle-Eastern with adaptation to our unique taste. The freshness from local plum tomatoes, onion, red bell pepper, paprika, herbs, an egg and Parmesan cheese on top has created the eg$18.00
- Saucy Avo
Boost your avocado to the tastier version by adding hollandaise sauce and salsa sauce on the side along$16.00
- SS Benedict
An all-time favorite stack of toasted whole wheat bread, a poached egg, mushrooms, grilled vegetables served with our homemade hollandaise sauce$15.00
- Chicken Avo
Juicy and lean grilled chicken tenderloin fillet on top of toasted whole wheat bread, avocado, fresh rocket, cherry tomatoes served with sassy salsa sauce, heavy healthy light meal!$16.00
- Salmon Scramble
This super light and easy dish is a real bliss for "Not too much carb day, but I need the energy to live on." Scrambled eggs, grilled mix vegetables and mushrooms with protein of smoked salmon, avocado and sweet fresh cherry tomatoes. No carbs, no probs! T$17.00
- The Omelet
Homemade spiced omelet, red onions, spring onions, fresh basil, capsicums, and cherry tomatoes. An extra-ordinary version of omelet experience$16.00
- Philly Beef Sandwich
A quick grilled oyster blade slices with red onion and garlic, tossed over with onion chutney and a thick sourdough toast. Fullfill the rest of the dish with seasoning mayonnaise, fresh salad and coriander$15.00
- Big Boy Brekkie
Crispy smoked bacon, mozzarella cheese and 2 eggs on top of whole wheat toast$16.00
- Chili Scramble
Our one and only recipe mixed herb scramble, topped with dried chili and Parmesan cheese, what a taste for new type of egg meal. Great for chili lover!$16.00
- Caesar Salad
Fresh seasonal green salad, baby cos, grilled whole wheat croutons, smoked bacon, poached egg and top with generous amount of Parmesan cheese$15.00
- Potato Hash
Stir-fried potato, capsicum, red onion, spring onion with paprika, chili, served together with fresh salad topped with refreshing salsa sauce and avocado on top$15.00
- Salmon Salad
Different version of smoked salmon salad mixed with avocado, grains, fresh green salad and served with black sesame dressing$17.00
- Chicken Salad
Light and lean grilled chicken tenderloin fresh seasonal salad, baby cos, mixed vegetables and mushrooms, and mixed grains served with sesame dressing$16.00
- Cheesy Sassy
Grilled whole wheat toast stuffed with mozzarella cheese topped with fried egg and fresh cherry tomatoes, homemade salsa sauce and balsamic vinegar$15.00
- Omelet Burrito
The 'no carb' lover is calling for this; omelet stuffed with avocado and grilled vegetable and fresh it up with cherry tomatoes, sweet basil and balsamic vinegar$16.00
- Massaman Beef Sandwich
Granny's recipe massaman beef curry with toasted whole wheat bread come with a good size of poached egg sided with cherry tomatoes$18.00
- Fruity French Toast
Cinnamon infused whole wheat bread topped with seasonal fresh tropical fruits, toasted almond slices and maple syrup!$17.00
- Salmon Bagel
Nice slice of smoked salmons, red onions, poached egg, pickle cucumber and squeeze of lemon on toasted bagel, and tangy and softy cream cheese$17.00
- Avo Smash
Fresh and creamy avocado smashed, top with a poached egg, mix grains and feta cheese on toasted whole wheat bread$16.00
- Rice Bowl Salad
Black rice, 3 color quinoa topped with grilled mushroom, grilled mix vegetables, avocado and poached egg and served with sesame dressing$17.00
- Croissant Cheese
Fresh croissant stuffed with mozzarella cheese along with touch of fresh salad in the middle$15.00
- Mango Toast
Whole wheat toast served with fresh mango, roasted coconut, honey and almond$15.00
- Banana French Toast
Cinnamon infused whole wheat bread topped with caramelized banana, seasonal fruits, coconut flakes and roasted almond$15.00
- Banana Toast
Whole wheat toast with peanut butter, banana, grapes, seasonal fruits and almond$15.00
- Sally Avo
Our new version of salmon avo, mixed cream cheese with onion and herbs spread on a thick slice of sourdough toast, layover with smoked salmon, avocado, pickle cucumber and top with fresh salad$18.00
- Co-Yo-Thie
Mixed berries blended with coconut milk and almond milk, coconut flakes and coconut sugar, topped with grains, nuts, seeds and selected red fruits$14.00
- Mini Pancake
Our signature with maple butter bananas, fresh berries and powdered sugar$14.00
- Cinnamon Roll Fruit Salad
Cinnamon rolled served along with mixed fruits salad$15.00
- Super Bowl
Homemade blueberries blended yogurt and banana topped with seasonal fresh fruits, coconut and dried fruits and nuts$14.00
- Granola Yogurt Fruit
Homemade yogurt served with freshly toasted granola packed with grains, nuts, seeds and dried fruits. Pack of goodness!$14.00
Fruit Juice
Blend It Fresh
- Booster Banana
Banana, soy milk, peanut butter, sesame, syrup, and flax seed$8.00
- Classic Banana
Banana, honey, yogurt, and cinnamon$8.00
- Lemon Banana
Banana, yogurt, and lime juice$8.00
- Lemon Watermelon
Watermelon and lime juice$8.00
- Sunny Me
Mango, pineapple, and orange$8.00
- Berry Red
Strawberries, cranberries, blackberries, raspberries, and blueberries$8.00
- Banana Berry
Banana, strawberries, cranberries, blackberries, raspberries, and blueberries$8.00
- Sebastien
Green apple, passion fruit, and lime juice$8.00
- Ginger Green
Green apple and lime juice$8.00
- Honey Lemon Avo
Avocado, yogurt, honey, and lemon$8.00
- Avo Banana
Avocado and banana$8.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
