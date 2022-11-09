Earth Bistro - Temecula
477 Reviews
$$
40695 Winchester Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Popular Items
Starters (Copy)
Flatbread w/Dippers
Seasoned organic and vegan flatbread, brushed with garlic olive oil. Served w/ ALL three house made vegan dips, gluten free, soy free, and yeast free. Marinara, Hummus, & Spinach Artichoke
Chicken Wings
Gluten Free, Organic Chicken wings/drumettes. Baked never fried. Always fresh because we have no freezer !
Vegan Chicken Wings
Vegan, and Gluten Free ! Baked and never fried. Served w/ house made soy free vegan ranch!
Bacon Stfd Mushrooms
Gluten Free, stuffed with oven roasted potatoes, bacon, garlic, and goat cheese.
Vegan Stfd Mushrooms
Stuffed with artichokes , spinach, fresh garlic . Topped with zucchini and vegan Daiya cheese. Soy free.
Stfd Grape Leaves
Brined grape leaves stuffed with seasoned rice, garlic and herbs. Served with a side of house made hummus.
CUP Organic Soup
Ask your server which organic soup is available today Always vegan and free of gluten, soy , preservatives, & yeast.
BOWL Organic Soup
Ask your server which organic soup is available today Always vegan and free of gluten, soy , preservatives, & yeast.
Soup & Salad
Choice of any 1/2 salad and soup. sorry no can or instant soup, made fresh in house with GMO free ingredients, While supplies last!
Garlic & Herb Fries
Cut in house not at a factory! Organic red skin potatoes tossed in olive oil, fresh garlic and our EB seasonings. Then oven roasted to a light crisp. Served with house made ketchup. Our version of fries without the frying
HALF
Half EB Garden Salad
Spring mix , carrots, organic red onions, organic tomatoes.
Half Apple & Feta Salad
Spring mix seasonal hand cut organic apples, feta cheese, candied walnuts and choice of dressing.
Half Chicken & Fresh Mots
Spring mix, fresh mozzarella, organic red onions, fresh basil, roasted chicken, organic tomatoes.
Half Classic Caesar
Spring mix, real shaved parmesan, tossed in our organic caeser dressing and a twist of lemon juice.
Half Happy Greek
Spring mix, organic tomatoes, artichokes, organic red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese and choice of dressing add free range oven roasted chicken $1
Half Spinach Serenity
Organic baby spinach, spring mix, carrots, artichokes, organic red onions, organic tomatoes and choice of dressing
Half Fajita Salad
Spring leaf lettuce, steak, chicken or vegan protein, grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers add avo.
FULL
F EB Garden Salad
Spring mix , carrots, organic red onions, organic tomatoes.
F Apple and Feta Salad
Spring mix seasonal hand cut organic apples, feta cheese, candied walnuts and choice of dressing.
F Chicken and Fresh Mots
Spring mix, fresh mozzarella, organic red onions, fresh basil, roasted chicken, organic tomatoes.
F Classic Caesar
Spring mix, real shaved parmesan, tossed in our organic caeser dressing and a twist of lemon juice.
F The Happy Greek
Spring mix, organic tomatoes, artichokes, organic red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese and choice of dressing add free range oven roasted chicken $2
F Spinach Serenity
Organic baby spinach, spring mix, carrots, artichokes, organic red onions, organic tomatoes and choice of dressing
F Fajita Salad
Spring leaf lettuce, steak, chicken or vegan protein, grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers add avo.
Personal Pizza
PERS Pepperoni
Our pepperoni is pure! Nitrate, GMO, hormone and preservative free. Organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone.
PERS Veggie Medley
Broccoli. mix color peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone. Can make almost anything on the menu vegan or dairy free and/or gf or keto.
PERS Classic Margarita
Fresh organic roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, on a organic garlic oil base (can be made with tomato sauce base or basil pesto yum) .
PERS BBQ Chicken
Free range, hormone & pesticide free chicken , house made BBQ sauce. roasted red onion, fresh basil, mozzarella and provolone. make it tropical add $ fresh hand cut pineapple yum. Can be made vegan or dairy free.
PERS Farmer's Garden
All Roasted in house: artichoke hearts, zucchini and organic portobello, organic red onions, with organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, and provolone.
PERS Greek
Kalamata olives, sliced organic roma tomatoes, feta, artichoke hearts, organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone and parsley.
PERS Aloha Pizza
Nitrate free bacon, hand cut in house organic red onion, organic tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone. Add jalapenos for sweet and spicy pow wow.
PERS Philly Steak Pizza
Grass Fed steak, seasonal color bell peppers , organic roasted red onions parsley. organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone.
PERS The Vegan
Baby spinach, organic roasted garlic, cremini mushrooms, organic tomato sauce and Daiya (soy free) vegan cheese. Any pizza can be made vegan.
PERS Carnivore's Delight
Nitrite free pepperoni and bacon, free range chicken, organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone No room for veggies.
PERS Burger Pizza
100% Fresh grass finished beef, organic grilled onions, organic roma tomatoes, mozzarella, light tomato sauce, fresh lettuce, mustard. Best of both worlds. Make almost anything on the menu vegan or dairy free or gf or keto.
PERS Spinach & Artichoke
Organic baby spinach , roasted artichoke hearts, organic roasted garlic, organic tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone.
PERS 4 Cheese & Tomato
Sundried tomatoes, fresh basil, organic roasted garlic, organic house made tomato sauce, goat cheese, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan. Try with pesto sauce (see pic).
PERS Cheese / Build Your Own
Large Pizza
LG Pepperoni
Our pepperoni is pure! Nitrate, GMO, hormone and preservative free. Organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone.
LG Veggie Medley
Broccoli. mix color peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone. Can make almost anything on the menu vegan or dairy free and/or gf or keto.
LG Classic Margarita
Fresh organic roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, on a organic garlic oil base (can be made with tomato sauce base or basil pesto yum) .
LG BBQ Chicken
Free range, hormone & pesticide free chicken , house made BBQ sauce. roasted red onion, fresh basil, mozzarella and provolone. make it tropical add $ fresh hand cut pineapple yum. Can be made vegan or dairy free.
LG Farmer's Garden
All Roasted in house: artichoke hearts, zucchini and organic portobello, organic red onions, with organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, and provolone.
LG Greek
Kalamata olives, sliced organic roma tomatoes, feta, artichoke hearts, organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone and parsley.
LG Aloha Pizza
Nitrate free bacon, hand cut in house organic red onion, organic tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone. Add jalapenos for sweet and spicy pow wow.
LG Philly Steak Pizza
Grass Fed steak, seasonal color bell peppers , organic roasted red onions parsley. organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone.
LG The Vegan
Baby spinach, organic roasted garlic, cremini mushrooms, organic tomato sauce and Daiya (soy free) vegan cheese. Any pizza can be made vegan.
LG Carnivore's Delight
Nitrite free pepperoni and bacon, free range chicken, organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone No room for veggies.
LG Burger Pizza
100% Fresh grass finished beef, organic grilled onions, organic roma tomatoes, mozzarella, light tomato sauce, fresh lettuce, mustard. Best of both worlds. Make almost anything on the menu vegan or dairy free or gf or keto.
LG Spinach & Artichoke
Organic baby spinach , roasted artichoke hearts, organic roasted garlic, organic tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone.
LG 4 Cheese & Sundried Tomato
Sundried tomatoes, fresh basil, organic roasted garlic, organic house made tomato sauce, goat cheese, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan. Try with pesto sauce (see pic).
LG Cheese/Build Your Own
Burgers & Sandwiches
Philly Steak Sandwich
Sliced in house organic steak, roasted red onions, house made garlic aioli and mozzarella. Chose your side: salad or garlic oven "fries."
The Burn
100% fresh grass finished beef, jalapenos, garlic, roasted red onions, mozzarella and BBQ sauce. make it a double: for $2.50 more. Please chose a side.
Veggie Grill
Roasted with olive oil : artichokes red onions, bell peppers, zucchini, and fresh tomatoes. ANY sandwich can be veganized. Please chose a side.
Chicken Melt
Hormone free oven roasted herbed chicken breast, organic marinara, fresh basil and mozzarella. add organic avocados $1. Chose your side: salad or garlic oven "fries."
The Italian Mob
100% fresh grass finished beef, sundried tomatoes, organic red onions, artichokes, parmesan and pesto basil spread, Try it veganized or dairy free. HOUSE FAV. Chose your side: salad or garlic oven "fries."
The Classic
100% fresh grass finished beef, caramelized organic red onions organic tomatoes, organic lettuce, mustard, pickles, and house made organic ketchup add you choice of cheese $1. Chose your side: salad or garlic oven "fries."
Chicken Pesto
Hormone free oven roasted chicken, fresh organic baby spinach, organic fresh tomatoes, and parmesan pesto spread. add organic avocados $1 . Can be made vegan. Chose your side: salad or garlic oven "fries."
Aloha Burger
100% fresh grass finished beef, organic caramelized red onions, mozzarella, cut in house (not canned) pineapple BBQ sauce. Can be made with free range chicken breast instead. Chose your side: salad or garlic oven "fries."
Portobello Sandwich
Marinated whole portabello cap, bell peppers, fresh mozzarella and basil pesto. Can be made vegan.
Bowls
Steak Bowl
A bed of leafy greens topped with our house seasoned ORGANIC quinoa. Loaded with roasted seasonal color bell peppers, organic baby spinach, broccoli and hand sliced grass finished steak
Chicken Bowl
A bed of leafy greens topped with our house seasoned ORGANIC quinoa. Loaded with organic roasted zucchini, organic baby spinach & hand sliced free range chicken breast, fresh chopped basil & parsley.
Vegan Bowl
A bed of leafy greens topped with our house seasoned ORGANIC quinoa. Loaded with roasted broccoli, organic baby spinach, mushrooms and carrots. Garnished with fresh chopped parsley and basil. Add avo for $2
Dessert
Chocolate Brownie (v & gf )
Baked in house. Gluten free and vegan Non-gmo
Lemon Cheesecake v & gf)
Raw gluten free and vegan made with almonds & raisins , cashew, coconut, pink salt, agave, lemon and turmeric all items are GMO free.
Chocolate Cheesecake (v & gf)
Raw gluten free and vegan made with almonds & raisins , cashew, coconut, pink salt, agave, cocoa all items are GMO free.
Vegan Cookies (v)
3 choc chip cookies. Baked in house. Vegan Non-gmo
Berry Cheesecake (v & gf)
Raw gluten free and vegan made with almonds & raisins , cashew, coconut, pink salt, agave, berries all items are GMO free.
Organic Wine
Craft Beers
Beverages
Black Tea
Organic, unsweetened , brewed in house, natural caffeine. Free refills
Raspberry Tea
Organic, unsweetened , brewed in house, no caffeine. Raspberry, lemongrass. Free refills
Tropical Tea
Organic, unsweetened , brewed in house, natural caffeine. Passion fruit, black tea and lemon peel. Free refills
Kombucha on Tap
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Raspberry Lemonade
Perrier
Kids Juice Box
FUJI Bottle Water
Coconut Water
Cola
Our sodas have no artificial sweeteners, no artificial colors, and no high fructose corn syrup. High-quality ingredients made with natural flavors as well as Fair Trade Certified NON GMO Cane Sugar.
Cola Zero
no artificial colors, and no high fructose corn syrup. High-quality ingredients made with natural flavors and Stevia
Black Cherry Tarragon
Our sodas have no artificial sweeteners, no artificial colors, and no high fructose corn syrup. High-quality ingredients made with natural flavors as well as Fair Trade Certified NON GMO Cane Sugar.
Crème Vanilla
Our sodas have no artificial sweeteners, no artificial colors, and no high fructose corn syrup. High-quality ingredients made with natural flavors as well as Fair Trade Certified NON GMO Cane Sugar.
Root Beer
Our sodas have no artificial sweeteners, no artificial colors, and no high fructose corn syrup. High-quality ingredients made with natural flavors as well as Fair Trade Certified NON GMO Cane Sugar.
Kids
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Family Owned Since 2008: no freezers, no fryers, no microwave, no heat lamps, no Coke/Pepsi. Organic Meats, Non GMO oils Organic Veggies. Take out or Dine in.
40695 Winchester Rd, Temecula, CA 92591