Pizza
Sandwiches

Earth Bistro - Temecula

477 Reviews

$$

40695 Winchester Rd

Temecula, CA 92591

Order Again

Popular Items

Veggie Grill
Vegan Stfd Mushrooms
Chicken Wings

Starters (Copy)

Flatbread w/Dippers

Flatbread w/Dippers

$7.00

Seasoned organic and vegan flatbread, brushed with garlic olive oil. Served w/ ALL three house made vegan dips, gluten free, soy free, and yeast free. Marinara, Hummus, & Spinach Artichoke

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$7.50

Gluten Free, Organic Chicken wings/drumettes. Baked never fried. Always fresh because we have no freezer !

Vegan Chicken Wings

Vegan Chicken Wings

$7.00

Vegan, and Gluten Free ! Baked and never fried. Served w/ house made soy free vegan ranch!

Bacon Stfd Mushrooms

Bacon Stfd Mushrooms

$6.00

Gluten Free, stuffed with oven roasted potatoes, bacon, garlic, and goat cheese.

Vegan Stfd Mushrooms

$6.00

Stuffed with artichokes , spinach, fresh garlic . Topped with zucchini and vegan Daiya cheese. Soy free.

Stfd Grape Leaves

$6.00

Brined grape leaves stuffed with seasoned rice, garlic and herbs. Served with a side of house made hummus.

CUP Organic Soup

$3.50

Ask your server which organic soup is available today Always vegan and free of gluten, soy , preservatives, & yeast.

BOWL Organic Soup

$6.50

Ask your server which organic soup is available today Always vegan and free of gluten, soy , preservatives, & yeast.

Soup & Salad

$11.50

Choice of any 1/2 salad and soup. sorry no can or instant soup, made fresh in house with GMO free ingredients, While supplies last!

Garlic & Herb Fries

$5.00

Cut in house not at a factory! Organic red skin potatoes tossed in olive oil, fresh garlic and our EB seasonings. Then oven roasted to a light crisp. Served with house made ketchup. Our version of fries without the frying

HALF

Add chicken, steak, avo, or vegan protein. Choice of dressing: house made balsamic, caesar, ranch, raspberry or vegan ranch .

Half EB Garden Salad

$6.00

Spring mix , carrots, organic red onions, organic tomatoes.

Half Apple & Feta Salad

$7.00

Spring mix seasonal hand cut organic apples, feta cheese, candied walnuts and choice of dressing.

Half Chicken & Fresh Mots

$7.00

Spring mix, fresh mozzarella, organic red onions, fresh basil, roasted chicken, organic tomatoes.

Half Classic Caesar

$5.50

Spring mix, real shaved parmesan, tossed in our organic caeser dressing and a twist of lemon juice.

Half Happy Greek

$7.00

Spring mix, organic tomatoes, artichokes, organic red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese and choice of dressing add free range oven roasted chicken $1

Half Spinach Serenity

$7.00

Organic baby spinach, spring mix, carrots, artichokes, organic red onions, organic tomatoes and choice of dressing

Half Fajita Salad

$7.00

Spring leaf lettuce, steak, chicken or vegan protein, grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers add avo.

FULL

Add chicken, steak, avo, or vegan protein. Choice of dressing: house made balsamic, caesar, ranch, raspberry or vegan ranch

F EB Garden Salad

$12.00

Spring mix , carrots, organic red onions, organic tomatoes.

F Apple and Feta Salad

$13.50

Spring mix seasonal hand cut organic apples, feta cheese, candied walnuts and choice of dressing.

F Chicken and Fresh Mots

$13.50

Spring mix, fresh mozzarella, organic red onions, fresh basil, roasted chicken, organic tomatoes.

F Classic Caesar

$10.50

Spring mix, real shaved parmesan, tossed in our organic caeser dressing and a twist of lemon juice.

F The Happy Greek

$13.50

Spring mix, organic tomatoes, artichokes, organic red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese and choice of dressing add free range oven roasted chicken $2

F Spinach Serenity

$13.50

Organic baby spinach, spring mix, carrots, artichokes, organic red onions, organic tomatoes and choice of dressing

F Fajita Salad

$13.50

Spring leaf lettuce, steak, chicken or vegan protein, grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers add avo.

Personal Pizza

PERS Pepperoni

$10.75

Our pepperoni is pure! Nitrate, GMO, hormone and preservative free. Organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone.

PERS Veggie Medley

$11.75

Broccoli. mix color peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone. Can make almost anything on the menu vegan or dairy free and/or gf or keto.

PERS Classic Margarita

$10.75

Fresh organic roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, on a organic garlic oil base (can be made with tomato sauce base or basil pesto yum) .

PERS BBQ Chicken

PERS BBQ Chicken

$11.75

Free range, hormone & pesticide free chicken , house made BBQ sauce. roasted red onion, fresh basil, mozzarella and provolone. make it tropical add $ fresh hand cut pineapple yum. Can be made vegan or dairy free.

PERS Farmer's Garden

$11.75

All Roasted in house: artichoke hearts, zucchini and organic portobello, organic red onions, with organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, and provolone.

PERS Greek

$11.75

Kalamata olives, sliced organic roma tomatoes, feta, artichoke hearts, organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone and parsley.

PERS Aloha Pizza

$11.75

Nitrate free bacon, hand cut in house organic red onion, organic tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone. Add jalapenos for sweet and spicy pow wow.

PERS Philly Steak Pizza

$11.75

Grass Fed steak, seasonal color bell peppers , organic roasted red onions parsley. organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone.

PERS The Vegan

$11.75

Baby spinach, organic roasted garlic, cremini mushrooms, organic tomato sauce and Daiya (soy free) vegan cheese. Any pizza can be made vegan.

PERS Carnivore's Delight

$11.75

Nitrite free pepperoni and bacon, free range chicken, organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone No room for veggies.

PERS Burger Pizza

$11.75

100% Fresh grass finished beef, organic grilled onions, organic roma tomatoes, mozzarella, light tomato sauce, fresh lettuce, mustard. Best of both worlds. Make almost anything on the menu vegan or dairy free or gf or keto.

PERS Spinach & Artichoke

$11.75

Organic baby spinach , roasted artichoke hearts, organic roasted garlic, organic tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone.

PERS 4 Cheese & Tomato

PERS 4 Cheese & Tomato

$11.75

Sundried tomatoes, fresh basil, organic roasted garlic, organic house made tomato sauce, goat cheese, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan. Try with pesto sauce (see pic).

PERS Cheese / Build Your Own

$9.75

Large Pizza

LG Pepperoni

$20.75

Our pepperoni is pure! Nitrate, GMO, hormone and preservative free. Organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone.

LG Veggie Medley

$22.75

Broccoli. mix color peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone. Can make almost anything on the menu vegan or dairy free and/or gf or keto.

LG Classic Margarita

$20.75

Fresh organic roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, on a organic garlic oil base (can be made with tomato sauce base or basil pesto yum) .

LG BBQ Chicken

LG BBQ Chicken

$22.75

Free range, hormone & pesticide free chicken , house made BBQ sauce. roasted red onion, fresh basil, mozzarella and provolone. make it tropical add $ fresh hand cut pineapple yum. Can be made vegan or dairy free.

LG Farmer's Garden

$22.75

All Roasted in house: artichoke hearts, zucchini and organic portobello, organic red onions, with organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, and provolone.

LG Greek

$22.75

Kalamata olives, sliced organic roma tomatoes, feta, artichoke hearts, organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone and parsley.

LG Aloha Pizza

$22.75

Nitrate free bacon, hand cut in house organic red onion, organic tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone. Add jalapenos for sweet and spicy pow wow.

LG Philly Steak Pizza

$22.75

Grass Fed steak, seasonal color bell peppers , organic roasted red onions parsley. organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone.

LG The Vegan

$22.75

Baby spinach, organic roasted garlic, cremini mushrooms, organic tomato sauce and Daiya (soy free) vegan cheese. Any pizza can be made vegan.

LG Carnivore's Delight

$22.75

Nitrite free pepperoni and bacon, free range chicken, organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone No room for veggies.

LG Burger Pizza

$22.75

100% Fresh grass finished beef, organic grilled onions, organic roma tomatoes, mozzarella, light tomato sauce, fresh lettuce, mustard. Best of both worlds. Make almost anything on the menu vegan or dairy free or gf or keto.

LG Spinach & Artichoke

$22.75

Organic baby spinach , roasted artichoke hearts, organic roasted garlic, organic tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone.

LG 4 Cheese & Sundried Tomato

LG 4 Cheese & Sundried Tomato

$22.75

Sundried tomatoes, fresh basil, organic roasted garlic, organic house made tomato sauce, goat cheese, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan. Try with pesto sauce (see pic).

LG Cheese/Build Your Own

$19.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Philly Steak Sandwich

$14.25

Sliced in house organic steak, roasted red onions, house made garlic aioli and mozzarella. Chose your side: salad or garlic oven "fries."

The Burn

$13.25

100% fresh grass finished beef, jalapenos, garlic, roasted red onions, mozzarella and BBQ sauce. make it a double: for $2.50 more. Please chose a side.

Veggie Grill

$13.25

Roasted with olive oil : artichokes red onions, bell peppers, zucchini, and fresh tomatoes. ANY sandwich can be veganized. Please chose a side.

Chicken Melt

$13.25

Hormone free oven roasted herbed chicken breast, organic marinara, fresh basil and mozzarella. add organic avocados $1. Chose your side: salad or garlic oven "fries."

The Italian Mob

$13.25

100% fresh grass finished beef, sundried tomatoes, organic red onions, artichokes, parmesan and pesto basil spread, Try it veganized or dairy free. HOUSE FAV. Chose your side: salad or garlic oven "fries."

The Classic

$13.25

100% fresh grass finished beef, caramelized organic red onions organic tomatoes, organic lettuce, mustard, pickles, and house made organic ketchup add you choice of cheese $1. Chose your side: salad or garlic oven "fries."

Chicken Pesto

$13.25

Hormone free oven roasted chicken, fresh organic baby spinach, organic fresh tomatoes, and parmesan pesto spread. add organic avocados $1 . Can be made vegan. Chose your side: salad or garlic oven "fries."

Aloha Burger

$13.25

100% fresh grass finished beef, organic caramelized red onions, mozzarella, cut in house (not canned) pineapple BBQ sauce. Can be made with free range chicken breast instead. Chose your side: salad or garlic oven "fries."

Portobello Sandwich

$13.25

Marinated whole portabello cap, bell peppers, fresh mozzarella and basil pesto. Can be made vegan.

Bowls

add sliced avo $2 , add double protein $2.50 add garlic potatoes $1
Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$15.00

A bed of leafy greens topped with our house seasoned ORGANIC quinoa. Loaded with roasted seasonal color bell peppers, organic baby spinach, broccoli and hand sliced grass finished steak

Chicken Bowl

$14.00

A bed of leafy greens topped with our house seasoned ORGANIC quinoa. Loaded with organic roasted zucchini, organic baby spinach & hand sliced free range chicken breast, fresh chopped basil & parsley.

Vegan Bowl

$13.00

A bed of leafy greens topped with our house seasoned ORGANIC quinoa. Loaded with roasted broccoli, organic baby spinach, mushrooms and carrots. Garnished with fresh chopped parsley and basil. Add avo for $2

Dessert

Chocolate Brownie (v & gf )

Chocolate Brownie (v & gf )

$4.50

Baked in house. Gluten free and vegan Non-gmo

Lemon Cheesecake v & gf)

$5.35

Raw gluten free and vegan made with almonds & raisins , cashew, coconut, pink salt, agave, lemon and turmeric all items are GMO free.

Chocolate Cheesecake (v & gf)

$5.35

Raw gluten free and vegan made with almonds & raisins , cashew, coconut, pink salt, agave, cocoa all items are GMO free.

Vegan Cookies (v)

Vegan Cookies (v)

$3.50

3 choc chip cookies. Baked in house. Vegan Non-gmo

Berry Cheesecake (v & gf)

$5.35

Raw gluten free and vegan made with almonds & raisins , cashew, coconut, pink salt, agave, berries all items are GMO free.

Organic Wine

Syrah

$7.99

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.99

Malbec

$7.99

Pinot Noir

$8.99

Merlot

$8.99

Chardonnay

$7.99

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.99

Riesling

$7.99

Pinot Grigio

$9.99

Syrah

$24.99

Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.99

Malbec

$24.99

Pinot Noir

$27.99

Merlot

$27.99

Chardonnay

$24.99

Sauvignon Blanc

$24.99

Riesling

$24.99

Pinot Grigio

$27.99

Craft Beers

Stone Delicious IPA

$6.50

Stone Never Ending Hazy IPA

$6.50

Pizza Port Honey Blonde Ale

$6.50

STONE BUENAVEZA SALT & LIME LAGER

$6.50

Rotating Tap /

$6.50

BeerBucha

$6.50

Beverages

Black Tea

$3.25

Organic, unsweetened , brewed in house, natural caffeine. Free refills

Raspberry Tea

$3.25

Organic, unsweetened , brewed in house, no caffeine. Raspberry, lemongrass. Free refills

Tropical Tea

$3.25

Organic, unsweetened , brewed in house, natural caffeine. Passion fruit, black tea and lemon peel. Free refills

Kombucha on Tap

$4.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.25

Perrier

$3.00

Kids Juice Box

$2.25

FUJI Bottle Water

$2.75

Coconut Water

$3.95

Cola

$3.00

Our sodas have no artificial sweeteners, no artificial colors, and no high fructose corn syrup. High-quality ingredients made with natural flavors as well as Fair Trade Certified NON GMO Cane Sugar.

Cola Zero

$3.00

no artificial colors, and no high fructose corn syrup. High-quality ingredients made with natural flavors and Stevia

Black Cherry Tarragon

$3.00

Our sodas have no artificial sweeteners, no artificial colors, and no high fructose corn syrup. High-quality ingredients made with natural flavors as well as Fair Trade Certified NON GMO Cane Sugar.

Crème Vanilla

$3.00

Our sodas have no artificial sweeteners, no artificial colors, and no high fructose corn syrup. High-quality ingredients made with natural flavors as well as Fair Trade Certified NON GMO Cane Sugar.

Root Beer

$3.00

Our sodas have no artificial sweeteners, no artificial colors, and no high fructose corn syrup. High-quality ingredients made with natural flavors as well as Fair Trade Certified NON GMO Cane Sugar.

Kids

Can be made vegan and/or gluten free extra charges will apply. Includes a juice box or ice tea or soda

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Kids Veggie Pizza

$6.00

LUNCH Special

valid M-F till 3:30 can be made vegan and/or gf extra charge will apply

$10.99 Special

$10.99

Personal pizza : cheese or veggie or pepperoni , 1/2 EB house salad, and ice tea/soda/.

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Family Owned Since 2008: no freezers, no fryers, no microwave, no heat lamps, no Coke/Pepsi. Organic Meats, Non GMO oils Organic Veggies. Take out or Dine in.

40695 Winchester Rd, Temecula, CA 92591

