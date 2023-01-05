Restaurant header imageView gallery

Earth Bowl Superfoods Aliso Viejo

review star

No reviews yet

26741 Aliso Creek Rd,Ste A

Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Build Your Own Bowl

Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
Small 12oz

Small 12oz

$9.95

Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.

Medium 16oz

Medium 16oz

$11.95

Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.

Large 24oz

Large 24oz

$14.95

Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.

Drinks

Bambucha Mango Masala

Bambucha Mango Masala

$4.95

Inspired by the ancient ayurvedic medicinal uses of spices, our Mango Masala is a balanced but complex combination of ripe organic mango and lime with a superfood spicing of fresh turmeric, ginger and cayenne pepper. Makes a great mid-day “pick me up” or try it as an exotic, healthy, low sugar cocktail mixer in a Mango Masala Mule.

Bambucha Blueberry Tart

Bambucha Blueberry Tart

$4.95

Organic blueberries are infused into our tart kombucha, then softened with vanilla and almond, giving it a comforting perceived sweetness on the finish, reminiscent of Mom’s blueberry pie. Great for enhancing a berry smoothie, in a Kombucha Ice Cream float, or mixed with your favorite spirit.

Bambucha Thai Ginger

Bambucha Thai Ginger

$4.95

Inspired by our favorite southeast Asian aromatics, Thai Ginger combines fresh ginger root, Makrut lime leaf and lemongrass. The spicy burn of the ginger is brightened with fresh squeezed lime juice, making every sip an exotic adventure. Enjoy it straight up, or use it as a healthy alternative to high sugar ginger beers in your favorite cocktails.

Yerba Mate Revel Berry

Yerba Mate Revel Berry

$3.95
Yerba Mate Enlighten Mint

Yerba Mate Enlighten Mint

$3.95
Yerba Mate Bluephoria

Yerba Mate Bluephoria

$3.95

Yerba Mate Lemon Elation

$3.95

Yerba Mate Orange Exuberance

$3.95
Cool Shield Thermal Bubble

Cool Shield Thermal Bubble

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.95

Appfront items

App order notes

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

26741 Aliso Creek Rd,Ste A, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Inka Mama's- Aliso Viejo - 26731 Aliso Creek Rd Ste A
orange starNo Reviews
26731 Aliso Creek Rd Ste A Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
View restaurantnext
Stadium Brew Co - 26731 ALISO CREEK RD
orange starNo Reviews
26731 ALISO CREEK RD Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
View restaurantnext
FISH DISTRICT - Aliso Viejo
orange starNo Reviews
26541 Aliso Creek Rd Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
View restaurantnext
Spikes Fish House - Laguna Niguel
orange star4.1 • 483
27020 Alicia Pkwy Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
PorchBox
orange starNo Reviews
25616 Alicia Parkway Laguna Hills, CA 92653
View restaurantnext
ALO ASIAN KITCHEN - 28083 Moulton Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
28083 Moulton Pkwy Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Aliso Viejo
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)
Mission Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Laguna Niguel
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston