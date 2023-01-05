Earth Bowl Superfoods Aliso Viejo

Bambucha Mango Masala

$4.95

Inspired by the ancient ayurvedic medicinal uses of spices, our Mango Masala is a balanced but complex combination of ripe organic mango and lime with a superfood spicing of fresh turmeric, ginger and cayenne pepper. Makes a great mid-day “pick me up” or try it as an exotic, healthy, low sugar cocktail mixer in a Mango Masala Mule.