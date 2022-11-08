Restaurant header imageView gallery

Earth Bowl Superfoods Laguna Niguel

182 Reviews

$

28251 Crown Valley Parkway Suite D

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl

Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
$9.95

Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.

$11.95

Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.

$14.95

Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.

Drinks & Protein Bars

$4.95

A powerful combination where Kombucha, Açaí, Blueberry and Ginger come together! INGREDIENTS: FILTERED WATER, LIVE KOMBUCHA CULTURE, ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, ORGANIC BLACK TEA, ORGANIC GREEN TEA, ORGANIC AÇAÍ, ORGANIC GINGER, ORGANIC BLUEBERRY EXTRACT.

$4.95

A powerful combination where Kombucha, Açaí, Mango and Goji come together! INGREDIENTS: FILTERED WATER, LIVE KOMBUCHA CULTURE, ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, ORGANIC BLACK TEA, ORGANIC GREEN TEA, ORGANIC AÇAÍ, ORGANIC MANGO EXTRACT AND ORGANIC GOJI BERRIES.

$4.95

This is a super powerful combination where Kombucha, Açaí and Pomegranate come together! INGREDIENTS: FILTERED WATER, LIVE KOMBUCHA CULTURE, ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, ORGANIC BLACK TEA, ORGANIC GREEN TEA, ORGANIC AÇAÍ, ORGANIC POMEGRANATE EXTRACT.

$4.00Out of stock

ZERO REFINED SUGAR | SWEETENED WITH ORGANIC COCONUT NECTAR PUMPKIN SEED PROTEIN FREEZE-DRIED ORGANIC AÇAÍ SOY, GRAIN, AND DAIRY FREE ANTIOXIDANT 500 ORACS USDA ORGANIC & PLANT-BASED INGREDIENTS: ORGANIC SHREDDED COCONUT, ORGANIC COCONUT NECTAR, ORGANIC ALMOND BUTTER, ORGANIC PUMPKIN SEED PROTEIN, ORGANIC AÇAÍ FREEZE DRIED POWDER, ORGANIC COCONUT OIL, ORGANIC GOJI BERRIES, ORGANIC DRIED BANANAS, ORGANIC DRIED BLUEBERRIES. ALL INGREDIENTS ARE ORGANIC.

$4.00Out of stock

ZERO REFINED SUGAR | SWEETENED WITH ORGANIC COCONUT NECTAR PUMPKIN SEED PROTEIN FREEZE-DRIED ORGANIC AÇAÍ SOY, GRAIN, AND DAIRY FREE ANTIOXIDANT 500 ORACS USDA ORGANIC & PLANT-BASED INGREDIENTS: ORGANIC SHREDDED COCONUT, ORGANIC COCONUT NECTAR, ORGANIC ALMOND BUTTER, ORGANIC PUMPKIN SEED PROTEIN, ORGANIC DARK CHOCOLATE CHIPS (ORGANIC COCOA, ORGANIC COCONUT SUGAR, ORGANIC COCOA BUTTER), ORGANIC AÇAÍ FREEZE DRIED POWDER, ORGANIC VANILLA BEAN. ALL INGREDIENTS ARE ORGANIC.

$4.00Out of stock

ZERO REFINED SUGAR | SWEETENED WITH ORGANIC COCONUT NECTAR PUMPKIN SEED PROTEIN FREEZE-DRIED ORGANIC AÇAÍ SOY, GRAIN, AND DAIRY FREE ANTIOXIDANT 500 ORACS USDA ORGANIC & PLANT-BASED INGREDIENTS: ORGANIC SHREDDED COCONUT, ORGANIC COCONUT NECTAR, ORGANIC PEANUT BUTTER, ORGANIC PUMPKIN SEED PROTEIN, ORGANIC AÇAÍ FREEZE DRIED POWDER, ORGANIC CACAO NIBS, ORGANIC CHIA SEEDS, ORGANIC VANILLA BEAN. ALL INGREDIENTS ARE ORGANIC.

$3.95
$3.95
$3.95

Bottled Water

$2.50
$2.00

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Handcrafted Superfoods Bowl

Location

28251 Crown Valley Parkway Suite D, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Directions

