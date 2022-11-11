Restaurant header imageView gallery

Earth Bowl Superfoods - Lake Forest, CA

1,200 Reviews

$

22641 Lake Forest Drive #B-5

Lake Forest, CA 92630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Medium 16oz
Small 12oz
Large 24oz

Build Your Own Bowl

Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
Small 12oz

Small 12oz

$9.95

Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.

Medium 16oz

Medium 16oz

$11.95

Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.

Large 24oz

Large 24oz

$14.95

Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.

Drinks & Protein Bars

Kombucha Açaí + Ginger & Blueberry

Kombucha Açaí + Ginger & Blueberry

$4.95

A powerful combination where Kombucha, Açaí, Blueberry and Ginger come together! INGREDIENTS: FILTERED WATER, LIVE KOMBUCHA CULTURE, ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, ORGANIC BLACK TEA, ORGANIC GREEN TEA, ORGANIC AÇAÍ, ORGANIC GINGER, ORGANIC BLUEBERRY EXTRACT.

Kombucha Açai + Mango & Goji

Kombucha Açai + Mango & Goji

$4.95

A powerful combination where Kombucha, Açaí, Mango and Goji come together! INGREDIENTS: FILTERED WATER, LIVE KOMBUCHA CULTURE, ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, ORGANIC BLACK TEA, ORGANIC GREEN TEA, ORGANIC AÇAÍ, ORGANIC MANGO EXTRACT AND ORGANIC GOJI BERRIES.

Kombucha Açaí + Pomegranate

Kombucha Açaí + Pomegranate

$4.95

This is a super powerful combination where Kombucha, Açaí and Pomegranate come together! INGREDIENTS: FILTERED WATER, LIVE KOMBUCHA CULTURE, ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, ORGANIC BLACK TEA, ORGANIC GREEN TEA, ORGANIC AÇAÍ, ORGANIC POMEGRANATE EXTRACT.

Organic Açaí + Goji Berry Bar

Organic Açaí + Goji Berry Bar

$4.00Out of stock

ZERO REFINED SUGAR | SWEETENED WITH ORGANIC COCONUT NECTAR PUMPKIN SEED PROTEIN FREEZE-DRIED ORGANIC AÇAÍ SOY, GRAIN, AND DAIRY FREE ANTIOXIDANT 500 ORACS USDA ORGANIC & PLANT-BASED INGREDIENTS: ORGANIC SHREDDED COCONUT, ORGANIC COCONUT NECTAR, ORGANIC ALMOND BUTTER, ORGANIC PUMPKIN SEED PROTEIN, ORGANIC AÇAÍ FREEZE DRIED POWDER, ORGANIC COCONUT OIL, ORGANIC GOJI BERRIES, ORGANIC DRIED BANANAS, ORGANIC DRIED BLUEBERRIES. ALL INGREDIENTS ARE ORGANIC.

Organic Açaí + Dark Chocolate Bar

Organic Açaí + Dark Chocolate Bar

$4.00Out of stock

ZERO REFINED SUGAR | SWEETENED WITH ORGANIC COCONUT NECTAR PUMPKIN SEED PROTEIN FREEZE-DRIED ORGANIC AÇAÍ SOY, GRAIN, AND DAIRY FREE ANTIOXIDANT 500 ORACS USDA ORGANIC & PLANT-BASED INGREDIENTS: ORGANIC SHREDDED COCONUT, ORGANIC COCONUT NECTAR, ORGANIC ALMOND BUTTER, ORGANIC PUMPKIN SEED PROTEIN, ORGANIC DARK CHOCOLATE CHIPS (ORGANIC COCOA, ORGANIC COCONUT SUGAR, ORGANIC COCOA BUTTER), ORGANIC AÇAÍ FREEZE DRIED POWDER, ORGANIC VANILLA BEAN. ALL INGREDIENTS ARE ORGANIC.

Organic Açaí + Peanut Butter Bar

Organic Açaí + Peanut Butter Bar

$4.00Out of stock

ZERO REFINED SUGAR | SWEETENED WITH ORGANIC COCONUT NECTAR PUMPKIN SEED PROTEIN FREEZE-DRIED ORGANIC AÇAÍ SOY, GRAIN, AND DAIRY FREE ANTIOXIDANT 500 ORACS USDA ORGANIC & PLANT-BASED INGREDIENTS: ORGANIC SHREDDED COCONUT, ORGANIC COCONUT NECTAR, ORGANIC PEANUT BUTTER, ORGANIC PUMPKIN SEED PROTEIN, ORGANIC AÇAÍ FREEZE DRIED POWDER, ORGANIC CACAO NIBS, ORGANIC CHIA SEEDS, ORGANIC VANILLA BEAN. ALL INGREDIENTS ARE ORGANIC.

Yerba Mate Revel Berry

Yerba Mate Revel Berry

$3.95
Yerba Mate Enlighten Mint

Yerba Mate Enlighten Mint

$3.95
Yerba Mate Bluephoria

Yerba Mate Bluephoria

$3.95

Bottled Water

$2.50
Cool Shield Thermal Bubble

Cool Shield Thermal Bubble

$2.00

Appfront items

App order notes

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Handcrafted Superfoods Bowl

Website

Location

22641 Lake Forest Drive #B-5, Lake Forest, CA 92630

Directions

Gallery
Earth Bowl Superfoods image
Earth Bowl Superfoods image
Earth Bowl Superfoods image

Similar restaurants in your area

Philly's Best Cheesesteaks
orange starNo Reviews
22722 Lambert Street Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Renzo's Taste of Peru
orange starNo Reviews
24354 Miurlands Blvd. Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Avila's El Ranchito- Lake Forest
orange starNo Reviews
24406 Muirlands Blvd Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
DonerG - Lake Forest
orange star4.5 • 960
23642 Rockfield Blvd Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
El Pollo Norteño Lake Forest
orange starNo Reviews
23591 Rockfield Boulevard #G Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Umai Savory Hot Dogs - Lake Forest
orange starNo Reviews
23622 Rockfield Blvd Suite 703 Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lake Forest

Bru Grill & Market
orange star4.4 • 2,732
23730 El Toro Rd Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
DonerG - Lake Forest
orange star4.5 • 960
23642 Rockfield Blvd Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000738 - The Orchard at Saddleback
orange star4.4 • 613
23628 El Toro Rd. Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Malta Mexican Seafood - Lake Forest - 23364 El Toro Rd
orange star4.2 • 271
23364 El Toro Rd Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Umai Savory Hot Dogs - Lake Forest (OLD)
orange star4.4 • 162
23622 Rockfield blvd Suite 703 Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Forest
Mission Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Ladera Ranch
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
Laguna Niguel
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston