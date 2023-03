Earth Burger San Marcos, TX

Game Day Charcuterie Board

$49.00

Score a touchdown during Game Day with this Earth Burger Charcuterie Board. We'll provide the food, you just need to cut and assemble on your favorite platter. The Game Day Charcuterie Board includes: (4) Classic Jr. Burgers; (3) Chik-n® Tenders, (2) Corn Dogs, (1) Edamame Order, (1) Kale Salad Order, (1) Crinkle Fries, (1) Tater Tots, (4) cookies, (6) Sauces.