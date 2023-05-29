A map showing the location of Earth Grocery 1701 6th Street NorthwestView gallery

Earth Grocery 1701 6th Street Northwest

review star

No reviews yet

1701 6th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Salads

Kale Salad

$13.00

Moroccon Salad

$12.00

Main Menu

Hummus Falafel

$14.00

Hummus

$12.00

Baba Ganoush

$11.00

Sambussas

$8.00

Sandwiches

Falafel

$14.00

Cauliflower

$13.00

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Mushrooms

$14.00

Sandwich + Fries

$17.00

Bowls

Falafel

$15.00

Cauliflower

$15.00

Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Mushrooms

$15.00

Two Tacos

Falafel Tacos

$11.00

Cauliflower Tacos

$11.00

Brussel Sprouts Tacos

$11.00

Mushrooms Tacos

$11.00

Extras

Small Fries

$5.00

Large Fries

$8.00

Avocado

$1.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1701 6th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Electric Cool-Aid
orange star5.0 • 9
512 Rhode Island Ave Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Sham Shawarma
orange starNo Reviews
1620 7th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Shaw's Tavern
orange star3.9 • 1,493
520 Florida Ave NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
The Royal
orange starNo Reviews
501 Florida Ave NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Dacha Beer Garden - the best beer garden in Washington, DC...
orange starNo Reviews
1600 7th Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Qui Qui DC
orange starNo Reviews
1539 7th Street NW Second Floor Washinngton, DC 20015
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (452 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (23 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston