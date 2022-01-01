Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American

Earth, Wood & Fire - Fallston

1,504 Reviews

$$

214 Mountain Rd

Fallston, MD 21047

Popular Items

14” Traditional Pizza
Crispy Fries
Chicken Sandwich

Soups

Cup Corn & Crab Chowder

$8.00

Cup Maryland Crab Soup

$8.00

Bowl Corn & Crab Chowder

$11.00

Bowl Maryland Crab Soup

$11.00

Cup Half & Half

$8.00

Bowl Half & Half

$11.00

Cup Today's Soup

$7.00

Bowl Today's Soup

$9.00

Small Plates

Meatballs

$11.95

Roasted Beets

$9.95

Wings

$14.95

Fried Zucchini Chips

$8.25

Roasted Cauliflower

$8.95

Fish Tacos

$13.95

Avocado Toast

$9.50

Spin/Art Dip

$10.25

Rustic Bread

$5.50

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Poppers

$10.00

Filet App

$15.00

Spaghetti Squash

$11.00

Chix & Art Quesadilla

$16.00

Coal Fired Pizza

10” Traditional Pizza

$12.95

14” Traditional Pizza

$16.95

Specialty Pizzas

10" BBQ Chick

$18.00

10" Jambalaya

$21.00

10" Margherita

$18.00

10" Neapolitan Pizza

$17.00

10" Pesto Pizza

$18.00

10" Rustic Pizza

$19.00

10" Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

10" Vegetable Pizza

$18.00

10" White

$18.00

14" Vegetable Pizza

$21.00

14" BBQ Chick

$21.00

14" Jambalaya

$24.00

14" Margherita

$20.00

14" Neapolitan Pizza

$20.00

14" Pesto Pizza

$21.00

14" Rustic Pizza

$22.00

14" Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

14" White

$20.00

10" The Palazzo

$21.00

14" The Palazzo

$24.00

Signature Salads

Sm Classic Caesar

$8.50

Sm House

$9.45

Sm Lorenzo

$9.45

Lg Classic Caesar

$11.75

Lg House

$12.95

Lg Lorenzo

$12.95

Cobb

$14.75

Sm Farmstand

$10.00

Lg Farmstand

$15.00

Caprese

$12.00

Mol. Filet Salad

$23.00

Burgers/Sandwiches

The Classic Burger

$14.00

California Burger

$16.00

Great Hills

$15.00

Powerhouse

$13.00

Salmon Filet Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Grilled Patty Melt

$15.00

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Meatball Sub

$15.00

Crabby Burger

$18.00

Dessert

Single Vanilla

$4.00

Dbl Vanilla

$6.50

Blueberry Crisp

$8.50

Brownie

$7.50

Cookies

$6.50

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Single Cookie

$2.00

Apple Crisp

$9.75

Nutella Brownie

$11.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.25

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$10.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Kids Burger

$8.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.95

Pasta w/Butter

$7.95

Pasta w/Marinara

$7.95

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.95

10" Cheese And FF

$10.00

Sides

Crispy Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Steamed Broccoli

$4.50

Seasonal Fruit

$4.25

Side House Salad

$5.95

Side Pita

$3.00

Side Caesar

$5.95
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

214 Mountain Rd, Fallston, MD 21047

