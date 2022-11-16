Earthcraft Juicery imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Earthcraft Juicery Midtown

review star

No reviews yet

midtown

Houston, TX 77002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Acai Bowl
Victor's Secret
Achilles

Waters and Lemonades

Alkaline Water

$3.25

Emerald Water

$4.75

chlorella, alkaline water, lime, cucumber

Activated Lemonade

$6.45

Superberry Lemonade

$7.95

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold-Brew Latte

$9.25

Raw Nut Milks

Raw Cashew Horchata

$9.45

Vegan Chocolate Milk

$9.75

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$9.75

Lavender Oat Latte

$9.45

Super Bowls

Acai Bowl

$11.45

Earth Bowl

$11.45

Matcha Bowl

$11.45

Pitaya Bowl

$11.45

Power Bowl

$11.45

Heart Bowl

$11.45

Passion Bowl

$12.00

Superfood Smoothies

Achilles

$12.75+

Athena

$7.50+

Autumn Harvest

$10.50+

AvoKeto

$13.50+

Beets By Jay

$11.25+

Covfefe

$9.95+

Green Tea Mango

$12.75+

Island Spice

$12.75+

Kale Ice Cream

$9.25+

Pink Panther

$13.95+

Radiance

$13.95+

Raw Cacao Frosty

$11.25+

St. Valentine

$12.75+

Summertime

$11.25+

Supreme Acai

$14.25+

Tropical Berry

$11.95+

Victor's Secret

$12.75+

Westheimer

$13.50+

Add Ons

$1.00 Miscellaneous

$1.00

$1.50 Miscellaneous

$1.50

$2 Miscellaneous

$2.00

$3 Miscellaneous

$3.00

Acai Powder

$2.50

Acai Sorbet (Extra Acai Bowl portion)

$6.00

Acai Sorbet (Half portion for Smoothies)

$3.00

Agave Nectar

$0.75

Almond Butter (in base)

$2.50

Almond Butter (on top)

$2.50

Almond Butter (replacing Peanut Butter)

$1.75

Sliced Almonds

$0.75

Amla Berry

$0.50

Antioxidant Booster

$1.00

Ashwagandha

$0.50

Avocado

$3.50

Banana on top

$0.75

Banana in base

$0.75

Bee Pollen

$0.50

Blackberries

$1.50

Blueberries on top

$1.50

Blueberries in base

$2.50

Cacao Nibs

$1.25

Camu Camu Berry

$0.50

Cauliflower

$3.50

Chaga

$1.50

Cherries in base

$1.50

Chia Seeds

$0.50

Chlorella

$0.50

Coconut Flakes

$0.75

Dates

$0.50

Flax Seeds

$0.50

Ginger

$0.50

Glowing Skin Booster

$1.00

Goji Berries

$1.50

Granola - Grain-Free

$3.50

Granola - Regular

$0.75

Hemp Seeds

$0.50

Immunity Booster

$1.00

Irish Sea Moss

$1.50

Kale

$1.00

Kiwi

$1.50

Lemon

$0.50

Lime

$0.50

Maca Root

$1.00

Mango in base

$1.00

Mangosteen

$0.50

MCT Oil

$1.25

Moringa Leaf

$0.50

Oats

$0.50

Orange

$0.50

Peanut Butter (in base)

$0.75

Peanut Butter (on top)

$0.75

Pineapple on top

$1.25

Pineapple in base

$2.50

Plant-Based Protein

$1.00

Pumpkin Seeds

$0.75

Raw Cacao

$1.25

Raw Honey

$0.75

Red Reishi

$1.50

Spinach

$1.00

Spirulina

$0.50

Strawberries on top

$1.50

Strawberries in base

$2.50

Turmeric

$1.00

Walnut

$0.75

Chia Seed Pudding / Kale Chips Etc

Kale Chips

$4.25

Protein+Energy Earth Snack

$4.25

Hot Lattes

Golden Latte

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$4.95

Adaptogen Hot Chocolate

$4.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

midtown, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

Gallery
Earthcraft Juicery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Boomtown Coffee Understory
orange star4.3 • 35
800 Capitol Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee - Gray St
orange starNo Reviews
218 Gray Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Common Bond On The Go - Midtown OTG
orange starNo Reviews
2850 Fannin St Ste 100 Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Canary Coffee House - Montrose
orange starNo Reviews
1953 Montrose Blvd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Blonde Biscotti - Montrose
orange star4.8 • 296
1000 W Gray St,Ste 100 Houston, TX 77019
View restaurantnext
Active Passion
orange star4.9 • 120
803 Usener Street Houston, TX 77009
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go - Main St Catering
orange star4.5 • 5,674
3704 Main St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go MIDTOWN - 3704 Main St - 713-807-8226
orange star4.5 • 5,674
3704 Main st Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery
orange star4.4 • 1,988
3704 Main St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Axelrad Beer Garden
orange star4.5 • 1,079
1517 Alabama St Houston, TX 77004
View restaurantnext
One Dim Sum
orange star4.1 • 991
510 Gray St. Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
West Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
West University
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Spring Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Sixth Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
River Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Oak Forest/Garden Oaks
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
South Belt/Ellington
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston