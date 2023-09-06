Food Menu

Food

Sunrise Eggz & Croissant

$10.00

Scrambled tofu pericos (sauteed tofu with green onions and tomatoes) avocado, and croissant on the side.

All-day Brunch Burrito

$14.50

Massaged kale, black bean puree, tofu scrambled, fresh tomato, avocado, pink sauce. Served with plantain chips on the side.

New Age Burrito

$14.00

Massaged kale, quinoa, black beans, crispy onions, sweet plantains (maduros), cilantro, avocado, cilantro aioli, spicy mayo. Serve with plantains on the side

Crazy About You Bowl

$17.50

Massaged kale, black beans, jasmine rice, sautee beyond meat, sweet plantains (maduro), fresh pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro aioli, and sprouts. If you don't want beyond, substitute for mushrooms or tofu pericos

Locos Tacos

$16.50

Three crunchy tacos with black bean purée, sauteed portobello mushrooms, fresh pico de gallo, spicy mayo, and sprouts. *Substitute mushrooms for beyond meat or tofu pericos

Earthy Salad Bowl

$13.50

The 80/20 salad bowl you were asking for. 80% raw ingredients!!!! Massaged kale, red quinoa, black beans, onions, cilantro, housemade raw meat (sunflower seeds, hemp seeds, carrots), pickled cabbage, cherry tomatoes, avocado, cashew queso cream and cilantro aioli.

Sides

Side of Avocado

$2.00
Side of Plantains

$3.00

3 Pieces of air-fried maduros

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Cilantro Aioli

$1.50

Spicy Aioli

$1.50
Side of Tofu Pericos

$4.00

Tofu sautéed with green onions and tomatoes

Side of Portobello Mushrooms

$4.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

Side of Beyond Meat

$5.00

Sautéed beyond crumbles

Desserts

LIME-MANGO RAW CAKE-Organic

$6.50

Delicious Organic Lime-Mango raw cake, organic, gluten-free, refined sugar-free

RASPBERRY- PASSION FRUIT RAW CAKE-Organic

$6.50Out of stock

Delicious raw raspberry passion fruit cake, organic, gluten-free, refined sugar-free.

Drinks Menu

Smoothies

Fill Me Up

$9.75

16 oz. mixed berries (strawberries, blackberries, blueberries), banana, peanut butter, dates, oat milk

Get Up

$9.75

16 oz. Colombian cold brew coffee, banana, peanut butter, cacao nibs, dates, oat milk

Drinks

Colombian Limonada

$4.25

A delicious and typical drink in Colombia that is made with Panela (Sugarcane) and lime juice. No added sugars, natural sugar from the sugarcane plant. AGUAPANELA CON LIMÓN 16 oz.

Strawberry Lavander Kombucha

$5.00

Kombucha is a fizzy refreshing drink made with fermented tea and other natural spices and fruit. By Living Vitalitea

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.50
Evian Water

$3.00

Natural Spring Water

Spice Roots Kombucha

$5.00

Kombucha is a fizzy refreshing drink made with fermented tea and other natural spices and fruit. By Living Vitalitea

Hibiscus Mojito Kombucha

$5.00

Kombucha is a fizzy refreshing drink made with fermented tea and other natural spices and fruit. By Living Vitalitea

Cold Pressed Juices

MT Kale-Imanjaro Juice

$8.75

12 oz of kale, spinach, cucumber, broccoli, green apple, ginger, and lemon. Contain no additives, preservatives, or fillers. By Drip Juice Therapy

Jungle Juice

$8.75

12 oz of cucumber, pineapple, spinach, lime, and ginger. Contain no additives, preservatives, or fillers. By Drip Juice Therapy

Island In The Sun Juice

$8.75

12 oz of pineapple, mango, orange, carrot, turmeric, and lemon. Contain no additives, preservatives, or fillers. By Drip Juice Therapy

Wellness Shot

$4.25

Ginger, lemon, turmeric, orange, black pepper.