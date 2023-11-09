East Bay Meeting House
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thank you for visiting our Cafe! Please inquire about our afternoon Tea Service.
Location
160 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401
