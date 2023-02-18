Restaurant header imageView gallery

East Coast Custard - Lyndhurst

5618 Mayfield Rd

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

Quick Cones & Dishes

Single Vanilla Cone

$3.25

Single Vanilla Dish

$3.25

Single Chocolate Cone

$3.25

Single Chocolate Dish

$3.25

Double Vanilla Cone

$3.75

Double Vanilla Dish

$3.75

Double Chocolate Cone

$3.75

Double Chocolate Dish

$3.75

Double Mix Cone (Chocolate and Vanilla)

$3.75

Double Mix Dish (Chocolate and Vanilla)

$3.75

Speciality Concretes

Specialty Concretes

Buckeye Concrete

$5.05+

Birthday Cake Concrete

$5.05+

Turtle Concrete

$6.25+

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Concrete

$5.05+

Banana Split Concrete

$6.25+

Flutternutter Concrete

$6.25+

Hawaiin Delight Concrete

$6.25+

Banana Pudding Concrete

$5.05+

Bear Claw Concrete

$6.25+

Harvest Delight Concrete

$5.05+

Caramel Pretzel Concrete

$5.05+

Candy Cane Concrete

$5.05+

Chocolate Covered Pretzels Concrete

$5.05+

Nutti Buddy Concrete

$5.05+

Quick Concretes

Quick Concrete

Reg. Cookie Dough Concrete

$5.75

Reg. M&M Concrete

$5.75

Reg. Oreo Concrete

$5.75

Reg. Peanut Butter Cup Concrete

$5.75

Reg. Strawberry Concrete

$5.75

Sundaes

Child, Regular, Super Sundaes

Regular Sundae

$5.00

Child's Sundae

$3.90

Super Sundae

$6.10

Specialty Sundaes

Reg. Specialty Sundaes

Turtle

$5.50

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$5.35

Tin Roof

$5.35

Hot Apple

$5.35

Fudge Brownie

$6.00

Super Sundae

$6.10

Traditional Banana Split

$6.20

East Coast Banana Split

$6.20

Almond Joy Sundae

$5.45

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$5.95

Chocolate Raspberry Truffle Sundae

$5.60

Smores Sundae

$5.55

Strawberry Shortcake Sundae

$5.55

Reese's Parfait

$6.05

Fudge Pretzel Sundae

$5.50

Peach Cobbler Sundae

$5.55

Raspberry Crisp Sundae

$5.55

Apple Dumpling Sundae

$6.25

Chocolate Cheesecake Sundae

$5.75

Child Specialty Sundaes

Child's Turtle Sundae

$4.40

Child's Tin Roof Sundae

$4.40

Child's Chocolate Peanut Butter Sundae

$4.40

Child's Hot Apple Sundae

$4.40

Child's Smore's Sundae

$4.40

Child's Almond Joy Sundae

$4.40

Child's Chocolate Raspberry Truffle Sundae

$4.40

Child's Chocolate Cheesecake Sundae

$4.40

Super Specialty Sundaes

Super Turtle Sundae

$6.25

Super Chocolate Peanut Butter

$6.25

Super Hot Apple

$6.25

Super Tin Roof

$6.25

Super Almond Joy

$6.25

Super Chocolate Raspberry Trufffle

$6.25

Super Smores Sundae

$6.25

Super Chocolate Cheesecake Sundae

$6.50

Specialty Shakes

Specialty Shakes (Copy)

Banana Split Shake

$6.20

Caramel Apple Shake

$5.95

Coffee Toffee Crush Shake

$5.95

Cinnamon Apple Shake

$5.95

Egg Nog Shake

$5.95

Leprechaun Shake

$5.75

Cool Mint Shake

$5.95

Cafe Mocha Shake

$5.75

Quick Shakes

Reg. Vanilla Shake

$4.60

Reg. Chocolate Shake

$4.60

Reg. Strawberry Shake

$4.60

Reg. Oreo Shake

$4.60

Reg. Banana Shake

$4.60

Menu 3PO

Concrete

Regular Concrete

$5.75

Jumbo Concrete

$6.80

Birthday Cake Concrete

Regular Birthday Cake Concrete

$5.75

Jumbo Birthday Cake Concrete

$6.80

Buckeye Concrete

Regular Buckeye Concrete

$6.25

Jumbo Buckeye Concrete

$7.30

Shakes

Regular Shake

$4.60

Jumbo Shake

$5.75

Malts

Malt

$4.60

Confections

Turtle Pie

$17.25

Vanilla Cookie

$4.60

Vanilla Sucker

$4.60

Packed

PINT custard/yogurt

$5.70

QUART custard/yogurt

$9.10

1/2 GALLON custard/yogurt

$17.00

PINT VEGAN

$6.45

QUART VEGAN

$9.85

1/2 GALLON VEGAN

$17.75

Side Extras

Almonds

$0.90

Blueberry

$0.80

Brownies

$1.00

Butterfinger

$0.80

Butterscotch

$0.80

Caramel

$0.80

Cashews

$0.90

Cheesecake Pieces

$0.80

Cherry Topping

$0.80

Chip Chocolate

$0.80

Chocolate Chips

$0.85

Chocolate Sauce

$0.80

Coconut

$0.80

Cookie Dough

$0.80

Crunch Coat

$0.80

Crushed Nuts

$0.85

Heath

$0.80

Hot Fudge

$0.80

M&M's

$0.80

Malt Powder

$0.80

Maraschino Cherries

$0.80

Marshmallow

$0.80

Mint/Grasshopper

$0.80

Oreo

$0.80

Peanut Butter

$0.80

Peanut Butter Cups

$0.80

Pecans

$0.90

Pineapple

$0.80

Raspberry

$0.80

Reese's Pieces

$0.80

Root Beer Syrup

$0.80

Spanish Peanuts

$0.85

Sprinkles/Jimmies

$0.55

Strawberry Topping

$0.80

Vanilla Crunch

$0.80

Walnuts

$0.85

Whipped Cream

$0.70
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

