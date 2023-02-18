East Coast Custard - Lyndhurst
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5618 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst, OH 44124
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Primoz Pizza - Mayfield - 5867 Mayfield Rd
No Reviews
5867 Mayfield Rd Mayfield Hts, OH 44124
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lyndhurst
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurant