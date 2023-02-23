Restaurant header imageView gallery

East Coast Custard - Mentor

review star

No reviews yet

7577 Mentor Avenue

Mentor, OH 44060

Cones/Cups

Baby Dish

$2.75

3oz Serving

Single Dish

$3.75

5oz Serving

Double Dish

$4.25

7oz Serving

Triple Dish

$5.00

9oz Serving

Super Dish

$5.75

11oz Serving

Puppy Cup

$2.75

3oz

Empty Cones

Jumbo Dish

$6.50

13oz Serving

Quick Cones/Cups

Single Vanilla Cup

$3.75

Double Vanilla Cup

$4.25

Single Chocolate Cup

$3.75

Double Chocolate Cup

$4.25

Single Mix Cup

$3.75

Double Mix Cup

$4.25

Concretes

Mini Concrete

$5.25

8oz

Regular Concrete

$6.50

16oz

Jumbo Concrete

$7.75

24oz

Banana Pudding Concrete

$6.29

Banana Split Concrete

$6.29

Birthday Cake Concrete

$6.75

Buckeye Concrete

$6.75

Cheesecake Concrete

$6.29

Choc. Covered Pretzel Concrete

$6.29

Choc. Covered Strawberry Concrete

$6.29

Fluffernutter Concrete

$6.29

Harvest Delight Concrete

$6.29

Nutti Buddi Concrete

$6.29

Peanut Butter Overload Concrete

$6.29

Smores Concrete

$6.29

Snickers Concrete

$6.75

Turtle Concrete

$6.29

Twix Concrete

$6.29

Butterfinger Concrete

Cookie Dough Concrete

Heath Concrete

Oreo Concrete

PB Cup Concrete

Reeses Peices Concrete

Strawberry Concrete

Shakes & Malts

Regular Shake

$5.25

Jumbo Shake

$6.25

Regular Malt

$5.25

Jumbo Malt

$6.25

Soda, Floats, Slushies, Smoothies

Regular Snowball Float

$4.95

Regular Smoothie

$5.25

Non Dairy

Regular Slushee

$3.89

Jumbo Snowball Float

$5.95

Jumbo Smoothie

$6.25

Non Dairy

Jumbo Slushee

$4.69

Novelties

Vanilla Wafer Sandwhich

$4.85

Chocolate Wafer Sandwich

$4.85

Mint Wafer Sandwich

$4.85

Other Wafer Sandwhich

$5.15

4 Pack Wafer Sandwhich

$18.00

Chocolate Chunk Vanilla

$5.25

Chocolate Chunk-Chocolate

$5.25

4 pk Chocolate Chunk

$20.00

Cup Cakes

$5.25

Pre-Packed Flavors

Pint Custard/Yogurt

$6.75

Quart Custard/Yogurt

$10.50

Pint Vegan

$7.75

Quart Vegan

$11.50

Bulk Toppings

Almonds 8oz

$9.50

Cashews 8oz

$9.50

Crunch Coat 8oz

$8.00

Crushed Nuts 8oz

$8.95

Hot Caramel 8oz

$8.50

Hot Fudge 8oz

$8.50

Magic Chocolate 8oz

$8.50

Marshmallow Creme 8oz

$8.00

Pecans 8oz

$9.99

Reese's PB Sauce 8oz

$8.50

Spanish Peanuts 8oz

$9.50

Sprinkles 8oz

$8.00

Bottled Beverage

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

